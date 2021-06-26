« previous next »
Author Topic: Windows 11 to invalidate Intel CPUs older than 2017 (not sure about AMD)

Out in the wild now that MS is replacing the "last ever" version of Windows (as 10 was trumpeted at the time). It's become apparent to people who are installing the tech preview for W11 that the OS requires a TPM 2.0, which only came in as standard on Intel CPUs from the 8th gen (Coffee Lake) onwards. Originally it was indicated that people with TPM 1.2 would be able to make an 'unrecommended' update but that apparently isn't the case.

Windows 10 support will run for a few years yet (I've read 2025) but after that people with older processors will be unable to get key security updates etc. Of course at that point any affected CPU will be getting on for 10 years old at least.

Personally I've got 3 7th gen i7 processors so apparently none of them will update but that's fine, I'm well past time to build a new machine and hopefully the volatility of component prices and availability will have reduced by then.
Upgrading my PC stalled because it only had W7 on it so I would have needed to upgrade it just to run W10.  Now they're going to do it again with 11??  Piss off!

I really want to upgrade my old PC, but even though it's fine the case is from 2007 so no USB 3.0 connectors built into it.  I tell myself that's not really an issue as a new motherboard will come with them, but with all this crap I'm not sure it's even worth my time.  I may as well just buy a pre-built one.
I use a 6th gen i5 chip with 12GB ddr3 ram. So I will most likely be affected by it.

My beef with that decision is, I still only use 10-15% of my chip's capacity. Except while opening CAD data, when I go up to 55-60%. And I haven't overclocked it.

I still think the chipset is an able chipset that can handle the demand of a heavier OS should the need arise.

I don't think Microsoft should base this upgrade based on the chipset age, rather base it on the ability of the chipset, which even the 4th or 5th generations can.

Granted I will be 8 years on this chip in 2024. But if its still working, why change? Or, in this case, be forced to change?
I use a 6th gen i5 chip with 12GB ddr3 ram. So I will most likely be affected by it.

My beef with that decision is, I still only use 10-15% of my chip's capacity. Except while opening CAD data, when I go up to 55-60%. And I haven't overclocked it.

I still think the chipset is an able chipset that can handle the demand of a heavier OS should the need arise.

I don't think Microsoft should base this upgrade based on the chipset age, rather base it on the ability of the chipset, which even the 4th or 5th generations can.

Granted I will be 8 years on this chip in 2024. But if its still working, why change? Or, in this case, be forced to change?

If you don't force people to change then they wont buy new products.  How do you think Apple get away with releasing a new iPhone seemingly every six months?  And people wonder why the ocean is full of plastic...
If you don't force people to change then they wont buy new products.  How do you think Apple get away with releasing a new iPhone seemingly every six months?  And people wonder why the ocean is full of plastic...

Electronic wastage, in this case, will become a bigger problem, if not one already. People will start dumping their old nonfunctional chips and then what?!? Wastage.

When there is an international chip shortage (like the one that's going on in automotive right now) people would be forced to pay 20-30% premium to get a chip just to ensure that their computers are still functional.

Seriously fuck Microsoft if they implement this. EU should do something about it.
Also, this would mean, people would look for alternative OSes. Ubuntu for example.

Or Ryzen would bring out chips that could bypass this BS of a decision.
I think Windows 10 support is ending in 2025, towards the end of the year. 7th gen chips will be, what, 9 years old by then? Doesn't sound too harsh.

Plus I'm sure there'll be workarounds for this all over the internet by then. I think they'll backtrack on this decision though personally.
I got my laptop in 2016, so was expecting to replace it in the next year anyway. I can recall trying to install Windows 10 on my Toshiba machine purchased in 2009, 4 years ago it was the kiss of death.
Just to play devils advocate, when you buy Windows (usually with your PC), you pay a one off fee (unless you pay for the ludicrously expensive M365).

MS then provide security updates for that product for years. HAving old hardware makes it harder to keep it secure (no Secure Boot, old TPM). It works out a few quid per year for something you probably use hundreds of hours a year.

I don't think it is that unreasonable from MS. The alternative is they sell you a one off product and then don't provide you with any updates to fix security issues with it.
Thats just being an asshole.

That potentially rules out millions of existing Windows 10 devices from upgrading to Windows 11 with full support, and even devices like Microsofts own Surface Studio 2 which the company is still selling right now for $3,499.

https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/25/22549725/microsoft-windows-11-cpu-support-tpm-hardware-requirements

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/d/surface-studio-2/8sbjxm0m58t4?activetab=pivot%3aoverviewtab

Dive in with Intel® Core i7-7820HQ processors, SSD storage for faster file handling, and more graphics memory to handle your workflow and support better gaming, mixed reality, and VR.

The ultimate creative studio. Let your ideas flow with brilliant color, blazing graphics, faster processors, intuitive tools, and a stunning, adjustable 28 display.

Starting from $3,499.99
Thats just being an asshole.

Oh the line they are drawing, especially with their own (very expensive) devices seems a bit off.

But the general point stands - when you pay a one off fee for a product (in reality very little if you get an OEM license), do you expect life time support? If you don't want Windows 11, then stick with W10. Just don't expect it to be secure.

MS are guilty of far worse crap than this.
I miss XP
Oh the line they are drawing, especially with their own (very expensive) devices seems a bit off.

But the general point stands - when you pay a one off fee for a product (in reality very little if you get an OEM license), do you expect life time support? If you don't want Windows 11, then stick with W10. Just don't expect it to be secure.

MS are guilty of far worse crap than this.

I hear you mate.

Let's assume, I upgrade my chip in 2025. This means, I spend 500-600 euros on an upgrade that I "technically" don't want but forced to - I can't just chuck my i5 and be done with it. I need to change my motherboard, possibly the ram and the graphics card as well. Now, all of this adds to electronic wastage. If it was useful, I could donate to some charity where they could use it for another 3 or 4 years teaching kids about computers.

Now assume we are in 2014. Windows 10 is just launched. Lots of people are on Windows 8.1. That upgrade wasn't focused on any hardware. So if your computer was slow (to your liking), then you had to upgrade. There was a rationale behind that upgrade because the computer was slow. The choice was mine. If I had a computer that handled the upgrade, I didn't need to change any chip unless I really had to.

With the windows 11, they already decided that all pre-2017 chips would be affected. So which means, even with the roll out, Microsoft decided which chips would be excluded and which not.

My computer, that I assembled in end 2016, has a i5 6th generation that I use 30% official and 70% personal. The CAD software is a 2021 version that I licence off work. And I am still able to work on it. There are tens of thousands of people who might've upgraded their computers with the  7th gen chip, thats now (from 2025 I mean) made redundant and they would be forced to do the upgrade even when the chipset is still a functioning one.

I mean, thinking about it from consumer perspective. Would people spend 500 Euros on an upgrade they dont really want or would they look at alternatives to windows to maximise the utilization factor of their existing chipsets?!?
I'm due an upgrade anyway. I'm still running a cracked version of Windows 7 that MS upgraded for free for me to W10. So by 2025 I would of had about 13 years of free support.
I'm due an upgrade anyway. I'm still running a cracked version of Windows 7 that MS upgraded for free for me to W10. So by 2025 I would of had about 13 years of free support.

 ;D I'm exactly the same.

Not paid for a Windows license since about 2003 and it was XP.

My point still stands.
I hear you mate.

Let's assume, I upgrade my chip in 2025. This means, I spend 500-600 euros on an upgrade that I "technically" don't want but forced to - I can't just chuck my i5 and be done with it. I need to change my motherboard, possibly the ram and the graphics card as well. Now, all of this adds to electronic wastage. If it was useful, I could donate to some charity where they could use it for another 3 or 4 years teaching kids about computers.

Now assume we are in 2014. Windows 10 is just launched. Lots of people are on Windows 8.1. That upgrade wasn't focused on any hardware. So if your computer was slow (to your liking), then you had to upgrade. There was a rationale behind that upgrade because the computer was slow. The choice was mine. If I had a computer that handled the upgrade, I didn't need to change any chip unless I really had to.

With the windows 11, they already decided that all pre-2017 chips would be affected. So which means, even with the roll out, Microsoft decided which chips would be excluded and which not.

My computer, that I assembled in end 2016, has a i5 6th generation that I use 30% official and 70% personal. The CAD software is a 2021 version that I licence off work. And I am still able to work on it. There are tens of thousands of people who might've upgraded their computers with the  7th gen chip, thats now (from 2025 I mean) made redundant and they would be forced to do the upgrade even when the chipset is still a functioning one.

I mean, thinking about it from consumer perspective. Would people spend 500 Euros on an upgrade they dont really want or would they look at alternatives to windows to maximise the utilization factor of their existing chipsets?!?

In that case, just keep the old chip and Windows 10. I'm not sure where you are getting this idea they are forced. The upgrade will either install because it is compatible, or it won't install because it isn't.

I'd wait and see what MS are going to do with support for devices that can't upgrade before getting upset.

Will they look at alternatives to Windows? Almost certainly not in any significant numbers.
I went from XP straight to W7, and my new laptop last year came with W10 (my old one drank a gin and tonic, turned out it was a lightweight).

Sounds to me like there's absolutely no point in trying to buy a new PC until W11 is launched and all the shitty bugs are cleaned out with the first major patch.
It's probably worth noting that there are already ways to bypass the TPM requirement: https://fossbytes.com/solve-tpm-2-0-error-installing-windows-11-fixed/amp/
https://winaero.com/how-to-install-windows-11-without-tpm-2-0/

I expect they'll patch that, but no doubt more will appear alongside the full release too.
Just checked my old laptop and was surprised to see that it has a tpm chip.


1. Click Windows + R
2. Type in 'tpm.msc' and click OK or hit Enter.



3. Look for confirmation or a "Compatible TPM cannot be found" error.

4. If you get the latter, you may still have a TPM chip, but it may need to be enabled. Contact your system's manufacturer for more details about how to turn it on in the BIOS  we can't give advice here, as all systems are different.

https://www.tomsguide.com/news/windows-11-wont-work-on-your-pc-without-a-tpm-how-to-check?utm_source=pocket-newtab-global-en-GB
Just checked my old laptop and was surprised to see that it has a tpm chip.


1. Click Windows + R
2. Type in 'tpm.msc' and click OK or hit Enter.



3. Look for confirmation or a "Compatible TPM cannot be found" error.

4. If you get the latter, you may still have a TPM chip, but it may need to be enabled. Contact your system's manufacturer for more details about how to turn it on in the BIOS  we can't give advice here, as all systems are different.

https://www.tomsguide.com/news/windows-11-wont-work-on-your-pc-without-a-tpm-how-to-check?utm_source=pocket-newtab-global-en-GB

It doesn't just need to have a TPM, it needs to be version 2.0 rather than 1.2 (you can just see yours is 2.0 where it says specification version).
Yeah I missed putting the 2
Yeah I missed putting the 2

Theres a guide how to install Windows 11 here: https://youtu.be/5rDJyMXbPdE

Warning though dont with a PC with a 5400 speed Hard Drive!
No worries. Just more Linux boxes for me :)
BTW, do steam games work on redhat linux?
Theres a guide how to install Windows 11 here: https://youtu.be/5rDJyMXbPdE

Warning though dont with a PC with a 5400 speed Hard Drive!

I'd skip the dev ring build for the moment. I had a play with it over the past few days, mainly to test the auto HDR in games, and the build is very unstable and glitchy. I ended up needing to reinstall Win 10 because eventually it just failed to load to anything more than a glitching blue screen with the time and date in the task bar. No restore possible either. Will be waiting now to test some more when it hits the Beta ring in the next few weeks and the bugs are mainly minor in the grand scheme of things.
We'll always have Windows 10...



:)
