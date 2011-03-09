« previous next »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home

Agreed.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
If the game was basketball I might agree with that because the amount of scoring is broadly proportionate to the duration of the match. In football the score is more likely to be low scoring  - 0-0, 1-0, 1-1 or 2-1. Goals are scored in 'moments' in a game.

And the elephant in the room in all of this discussion is talking about 'fairness' of the away goals rule when the biggest factor in whether a team goes through is not 30 minutes to score an away goal but the size of the transfer budget and wage bill. When we went out in 2010 our subs included El Zhar for Aquilani and Pacheco and Degen in extra time. We were shit in the League and Rafa was on his way out.

Football is about defending as much as it is scoring and that season in the other semi-final an English team did the business away from home by keeping a clean sheet over 90 minutes. I wonder what became of their manager?
Budget is an entirely different debate. I get what you're saying about moments, but ultimately, one team having 90 allocated minutes to score a goal worth more than a home goal versus the other side having 120 minutes is clearly unfair, however you phrase it. That was one element of the rules that was not right. The rule itself is absolutely fine and does what it intends to do.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm
Scrap away goals but not VAR?

Nothing wrong with VAR.

This current tournament shows that it's good.

The problem we have in this country is that the officials are fat/old/lazy/bent/biased/stupid/arrogant/twats**

**delete as appropriate..
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm
Scrap away goals but not VAR?

They come from the same beige place. Let's get rid of 'unfairness' and manage the fucking game until it's grey and soulless.

"The away goal rule is unfair because it potentially gives one team 30 minutes more than another team in a certain set of circumstances to score a goal that might have a disproportionate effect on the outcome depending on when it is scored, the passiona of the crowd and the design of the stadium, and the relative qualities of the opposing team's defence, attack and mid-field..."

Me: "So fucking what. Both teams know the rules when the first leg kicks off and it's up to them to get through it."

UEFA's wet dream would be one-off games played in neutral stadiums in front of a crowd composed of VIPs and "The Football Family". And VAR to drag the last ounce of immediacy out of the game in the ground and provide endless "content" for the broadcast media.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Disappointing. Scrap the ET away goals which was clearly unfair but away goals during normal play always add to the excitement (or in our case, anxiety and mental breakdowns) in a tie and keep you on edge.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 04:47:03 pm
Nothing wrong with VAR.

This current tournament shows that it's good.

The problem we have in this country is that the officials are fat/old/lazy/bent/biased/stupid/arrogant/twats**

**delete as appropriate..

Is it? Got two penalties wrong last night.
Offline rocco

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Scrap the extra time and just go straight to penalties
Offline Jwils21

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 05:12:01 pm
Scrap the extra time and just go straight to penalties

Never really been a fan of extra time. Penalties straight after the 90 would be brilliant.
Offline Jm55

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:52:16 pm
No more Barcelona level comebacks. We will have the last great Champions League tie.

A great tie in which 0 away goals were scored.
Offline B0151?

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm
Is it? Got two penalties wrong last night.
It was the onfield ref that made those decisions. First one a lot of people if not most thought was the correct decision. Second one was unbelievably soft but again a subjective call the onfield ref has made. If we're talking about the first 2 in Portugal France anyway
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Football is football everywhere and rules should be rules everywhere the same. If you have particular rules in the league, there's no need to have different rules in another league, because at the end of the day, Champion League is almost the same as the league where two teams play each other twice - home and away.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:50:30 pm
There doesn't seem to be enough focus on Uefa's actual reasoning for this - that data shows a significant decrease in the gap between goals scored by the home and the away side since 1971 - six years after the introduction of the rule in 1965. Of course it's decreased the gap, that was the whole fucking point of the rule!

They're now using that as reasoning to remove it? When that stat purely exists as proof of the rule's worth? Just when you thought they couldn't descend any further.

Yeah they're utter fuckwits. They should be kept away from statistics, anyone who's read some of their defences of VAR/refereeing decisions has seen they lack statistical literacy.

Agree with all those who regret UEFA going nuclear on a rule that adds an element of nuance and something different to league football, when the obvious progression was to remove it as a decider during extra time.
Offline Fromola

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
Never really been a fan of extra time. Penalties straight after the 90 would be brilliant.

The good thing about away goals is it's less games going to extra time and pens. The bad thing about getting rid of them is it just benefits bus parkers. 0-0 away first leg is now a very good result again.

Funny how every single change that gets implemented by UEFA or FIFA leads to more game time for footballers for club and country.
Offline BoRed

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 05:12:01 pm
Scrap the extra time and just go straight to penalties

Scrap the penalties and introduce the coin toss.

After all, by UEFA's logic, since they introduced penalties we didn't have a single coin toss, which shows we clearly don't need penalties.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
If it's 0-0 by HT, it should go straight to penalties instead of 2H.
Offline Perham

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
The away goals rule is fairly illogical but I love it for the pure drama that it creates
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:03:00 pm
Football is football everywhere and rules should be rules everywhere the same. If you have particular rules in the league, there's no need to have different rules in another league, because at the end of the day, Champion League is almost the same as the league where two teams play each other twice - home and away.

Except it's completely different - one is a League (the clue is in the title) and the other is a two-legged tie in the knockout stage of a Cup competition. In the league you can lose both matches and still win the title because there are 36 other games to play. In a cup there has to be a winner from those two games.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:54:54 pm
Scrap the penalties and introduce the coin toss.

After all, by UEFA's logic, since they introduced penalties we didn't have a single coin toss, which shows we clearly don't need penalties.

Exactly.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm
Budget is an entirely different debate. I get what you're saying about moments, but ultimately, one team having 90 allocated minutes to score a goal worth more than a home goal versus the other side having 120 minutes is clearly unfair, however you phrase it. That was one element of the rules that was not right. The rule itself is absolutely fine and does what it intends to do.

That's balanced by the home team in the second leg having 120 minutes to win in front of their own fans.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
I'm interested to hear what Klopp has to say on this, given his drive to reduce the amount of minutes elite footballers play. This will obviously result in more matches going to Extra Time, and ET increases the risk of players picking up injuries. Good stuff, let's increase the risk of players getting injured even more, love that.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm
The sense of relief when Salah got our second half away-goal against City in 2018, after they'd played well in the first half and reduced the aggregate deficit to 3-1...!

Remember the slim lifeline that Roma's two late away-goals seemed to give them at Anfield in 2018?

And the Dortmund 'comeback(s)' in 2016 - their two early away-goals at Anfield took the tie to 3-1 and it looked over; Origi pulled on back after half time but they score ten minutes later to make it 4-2 and seemingly finish us off again.

Always loved the drama it added to be honest!

Some great moments there, certainly my favourite instance of us scoring an away goal would have to be Salah in Manchester to take the tie away from them after a rocky hour or so. I was actually just watching the highlights on youtube then and still felt anxious as City attacked at 1-0!

Garcia in Leverkusen was another one, two in a few minutes as well. Plenty of others too, like Virgil's header in Munich meaning they needed two in twenty minutes. On a non-Liverpool note there's the likes of Iniesta against Chelsea and Tottenham against Ajax. I've always had a lot of time for the rule, as everyone has pointed out, it'd be fair to remove it in extra time but I'm not for getting rid of it at all.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:52:32 pm
UEFA's wet dream would be one-off games played in neutral stadiums in front of a crowd composed of VIPs and "The Football Family". And VAR to drag the last ounce of immediacy out of the game in the ground and provide endless "content" for the broadcast media.

I'm all for implementing Florentino Perez's proposed changes. They should make every game 15 minutes long and bring out an app that lets voters choose the teams and formations.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Personally I love the away goals rule. Nothing beats the rush of being ahead in a tie but knowing that one goal would knock you out (or vice versa). I think taking it away will detract a lot from the Competition. 
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
Never really been a fan of extra time. Penalties straight after the 90 would be brilliant.

Yep


If two teams can't bet each oterh in that time
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
That's balanced by the home team in the second leg having 120 minutes to win in front of their own fans.

No it's not, that's just a subjective defence of it.

Objectively, one affects how the winner of a game is determined using the aggregate goals scored and the other is a subjectively assumed 'advantage'.
Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm
Yup, I can't be arsed sitting through extra-time at the best of times of which will be a more regular occurance with these changes. 2 hours is decent enough to spend watching a football match for me. But I'm sure this is mostly down to economic factors. More game-time = more sponsorship, more ads etc...

BiB = Nail on the Head
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Yep


If two teams can't bet each oterh in that time

No need for any of it, if they beat each other ;D
