Scrap away goals but not VAR?



They come from the same beige place. Let's get rid of 'unfairness' and manage the fucking game until it's grey and soulless."The away goal rule is unfair because it potentially gives one team 30 minutes more than another team in a certain set of circumstances to score a goal that might have a disproportionate effect on the outcome depending on when it is scored, the passiona of the crowd and the design of the stadium, and the relative qualities of the opposing team's defence, attack and mid-field..."Me: "So fucking what. Both teams know the rules when the first leg kicks off and it's up to them to get through it."UEFA's wet dream would be one-off games played in neutral stadiums in front of a crowd composed of VIPs and "The Football Family". And VAR to drag the last ounce of immediacy out of the game in the ground and provide endless "content" for the broadcast media.