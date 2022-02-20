« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 29615 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • Seis Veces
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 am »
The only thing he said which I didn't like was about the online abuse. I hate it when players go on about getting shit on twitter etc. As long as it doesn't cross the line of extreme personal abuse or racism etc, players should be able to take it as long as they use these sites. The worst thing about it for me is that he (and I presume plenty of other players) seem to value those opinions more than the ones of those in the ground. A player who was pretty much always loved by the fanbase, for what it's worth. I think it was a weak excuse but potentially just used to validate his leaving more in his own mind.

Looking back on his time here though, it'll always be fond memories. Vital in taking us back into the Champions League, winning it, then winning the league. His impact is still a bit underappreciated I feel. I wouldn't have him back at this stage given his age and lack of football this year, but he's still absolutely quality. Hope he leaves PSG and finds somewhere where he can play football and win trophies. Not Newcastle, like.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:08 am »
It's worked out well for us.  He's a legend overall for his work, nothing changes that work,  even if he had said fuck Liverpool on the way out.  That kind of ever presence tends to cut short your prime due to the wear and tear.  Wasn't keen on us offering a contract anyway,  glad it wasn't accepted.  The club should embrace the fact that it's management,  it's perfectly ok to cut loose any of Salah,  Mane,  Van Dijk if by their data,  judgement,  they won't be worth the new outlay,  even if the optics are shit.  Seeing him lose his legs for Psg is a great credit to Liverpool's decision making.  You want to see this process for every current star,  that's how one great team segues into a new one.  You keep one or two on low wages for the leadership if they're willing,  setting the tone etc but the big money must always go where there's value.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:17:08 am
The only thing he said which I didn't like was about the online abuse. I hate it when players go on about getting shit on twitter etc. As long as it doesn't cross the line of extreme personal abuse or racism etc, players should be able to take it as long as they use these sites.
Yeah he should man up and take it, he earned millions after all, that means he became immune to such stuff, and those jolly lads should be able to say what they want. We need to protect the right of fans to talk shite and act like gobshites. It's the biggest existential threat facing fandom and we all need to man up. Yeah, man up.

FML

Quote
The worst thing about it for me is that he (and I presume plenty of other players) seem to value those opinions more than the ones of those in the ground. A player who was pretty much always loved by the fanbase, for what it's worth. I think it was a weak excuse but potentially just used to validate his leaving more in his own mind.
I can't remember his exact words now, but I'm pretty sure he mentioned the love he got from the fans in the grounds and was only critical of a small subsection of twats.

Is there any group in the world more absurdly sensitive than football fans?

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,996
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
Yeah he should man up and take it, he earned millions after all, that means he became immune to such stuff, and those jolly lads should be able to say what they want. We need to protect the right of fans to talk shite and act like gobshites. It's the biggest existential threat facing fandom and we all need to man up. Yeah, man up.

FML
I can't remember his exact words now, but I'm pretty sure he mentioned the love he got from the fans in the grounds and was only critical of a small subsection of twats.

Is there any group in the world more absurdly sensitive than football fans?

Football players.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 12:04:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:53:35 am
Football players.
Ee sHuD mAn uP lIke wOt I dO!!!!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,996
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:04:12 pm
Ee sHuD mAn uP lIke wOt I dO!!!!

I mean, these are grown men that go down to the floor off the slightest touch and start rolling around.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:06:59 pm
I mean, these are grown men that go down to the floor off the slightest touch and start rolling around.
Well that's true enough, but I suspect that's shithouse tactics (personal or coached) rather than sensitivity.

I do accept that Lallana was quite sensitive due to overuse of Nivea, mind
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,674
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 12:32:54 pm »
Are football players contractually obliged to have a social media presence?  Personally I wouldn't touch twitter with a bargepole. I click on the occasional link I see on RAWK, but don't have an account and no intention of getting one either.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • Seis Veces
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 12:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
Yeah he should man up and take it, he earned millions after all, that means he became immune to such stuff, and those jolly lads should be able to say what they want. We need to protect the right of fans to talk shite and act like gobshites. It's the biggest existential threat facing fandom and we all need to man up. Yeah, man up.

FML
I can't remember his exact words now, but I'm pretty sure he mentioned the love he got from the fans in the grounds and was only critical of a small subsection of twats.

Is there any group in the world more absurdly sensitive than football fans?

What are you on about? I literally mentioned the fact that there's a line that bellends cross, where it's a lot more than simply criticising a bad performance. I never suggested that he should 'man up' - that's you trying to make a thing out of something that isn't there.

What I said was simple - if a player uses something like twitter or instagram, as long as the dialogue is fair and not abusive from the fans, they should have a right to voice their opinion, whatever that may mean to the players. I don't think something like Rawk is any different in that regard, even if it's not for the players, but for fans of LFC. If you can't use these things for so much as a borderline, neutral, inoffensive opinion, then they're a bit fucking pointless, aren't they?

I loved Wijnaldum, and I still do. Ultimately, when I look back on it down the line I'll probably just laugh at that comment, especially in the context of him joining PSG. Yeah, it done my head in a bit at the time, and I still personally believe he was talking shite, but alas, he said it, and that's his right. I don't really care how it all played out, we had him, he was great, and he left after giving us the best years of his playing career.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:00:14 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Wool on February 20, 2022, 06:41:41 am
Saw he was trending and checked out why, seems like hes getting absolutely hammered for his performances.

He was awful against Nantes, his handball gave them a pen. The ultras are absolutely furious with club spending huge money on players they deem excessive and he's one of those, hence he's copping pelters. I'm not reveling in the fact it's gone to pot for him but he must be loving the fact his agent didn't get him an extension 2-3 seasons into our stint whilst we've evolved as a team since he left.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,226
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
Yeah he should man up and take it, he earned millions after all, that means he became immune to such stuff, and those jolly lads should be able to say what they want. We need to protect the right of fans to talk shite and act like gobshites. It's the biggest existential threat facing fandom and we all need to man up. Yeah, man up.

FML
I can't remember his exact words now, but I'm pretty sure he mentioned the love he got from the fans in the grounds and was only critical of a small subsection of twats.

Is there any group in the world more absurdly sensitive than football fans?



Twitter is a fucking cesspit, so if he doesn't like what is posted on there by scum and trolls, don't go on it - simple.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm »
no shame in being dominated by a Liverpool academy graduate :D
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,187
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm
He was awful against Nantes, his handball gave them a pen. The ultras are absolutely furious with club spending huge money on players they deem excessive and he's one of those, hence he's copping pelters. I'm not reveling in the fact it's gone to pot for him but he must be loving the fact his agent didn't get him an extension 2-3 seasons into our stint whilst we've evolved as a team since he left.

Those ultras are right - if PSG spends outrageous amounts on players that aren't doing the job it will be very hard for them to recoup those los.......oh.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:58:37 pm
What are you on about? I literally mentioned the fact that there's a line that bellends cross, where it's a lot more than simply criticising a bad performance. I never suggested that he should 'man up' - that's you trying to make a thing out of something that isn't there.

What I said was simple - if a player uses something like twitter or instagram, as long as the dialogue is fair and not abusive from the fans, they should have a right to voice their opinion, whatever that may mean to the players. I don't think something like Rawk is any different in that regard, even if it's not for the players, but for fans of LFC. If you can't use these things for so much as a borderline, neutral, inoffensive opinion, then they're a bit fucking pointless, aren't they?

I loved Wijnaldum, and I still do. Ultimately, when I look back on it down the line I'll probably just laugh at that comment, especially in the context of him joining PSG. Yeah, it done my head in a bit at the time, and I still personally believe he was talking shite, but alas, he said it, and that's his right. I don't really care how it all played out, we had him, he was great, and he left after giving us the best years of his playing career.
You said:

Quote
The only thing he said which I didn't like was about the online abuse. I hate it when players go on about getting shit on twitter etc. As long as it doesn't cross the line of extreme personal abuse or racism etc, players should be able to take it as long as they use these sites.
Sounds to me rather like you're saying that players should man up and take it.

This seems to be a common view; that because celebs are rich and famous they should 'take it'. Now I agree that it's unseemly for players to get involved in spats with twats on social media, so I'd agree that they shouldn't reply or get into arguments. Not because the twats are right but because it's pointleess engaging with them and ends up an undignified mess.

But to suggest that a player can't even generally voice their opinion about how disappointingly bad the behaviour of SM fans is, is something else.

Sure, people have the right to voice their opinion; but the targets of their opinion have the right to voice theirs back. To regard one as sacrosanct and the other as wrong is a weird double standard, and seems to me to be born out of a strange over-sensitivity.

Personally I'd have no problem with more players calling out Twitter fans for the brainless gobshites they are. My only reservation, as I mentioned before, is that letting the twats know they get to a player could encourage them to do it more, not less, because that's the kind of infantile mentality they exhibit.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:17:13 pm
Twitter is a fucking cesspit, so if he doesn't like what is posted on there by scum and trolls, don't go on it - simple.
Generally I agree that twitter is a cesspit. It's why I'm not a member, either in a personal or professional capacity. And yes, I would agree that players should avoid it. But for some reason many of them want to be on there; it's normalised among players. So given that they are on there it still doesn't give gobsites a right to act like twats towards them (and nor towards anyone). That would be veering too much into 'they are asking for it' territory.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,226
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm
Generally I agree that twitter is a cesspit. It's why I'm not a member, either in a personal or professional capacity. And yes, I would agree that players should avoid it. But for some reason many of them want to be on there; it's normalised among players. So given that they are on there it still doesn't give gobsites a right to act like twats towards them (and nor towards anyone). That would be veering too much into 'they are asking for it' territory.

You're right that gobshites shouldn't act like twats, but until something is done about it, Twitter will always be full of c*nts, as they know they can post whatever shite they wish. It would be nice to think it will be cleaned up, but it'll never happen. If a player cannot deal with reading the shite posted, then the best thing to do is remove themselves from the platform.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:59:38 am
Oh dear Gini, wasn't he moaning to the media when he left about Liverpool fans criticising him on social media all the time  :'(

He was a solid player in a team where he was tactically very good and was very robust where he barely picked up any injuries but he was a very frustrating player to watch. He would pick the easy pass 9 times out of 10 instead of trying a slightly riskier pass.

Can see him back in the premier league in the summer- Spurs/Arsenal or Newcastle the likely destination.

Hold no grudges against him, he contributed to us winning the league and CL but the way he was slating the club after leaving left a bit of a bitter taste.




Yep and he was dead right about the blerts on social media compared to the match going fans.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:32:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm
You said:
Sounds to me rather like you're saying that players should man up and take it.

This seems to be a common view; that because celebs are rich and famous they should 'take it'. Now I agree that it's unseemly for players to get involved in spats with twats on social media, so I'd agree that they shouldn't reply or get into arguments. Not because the twats are right but because it's pointleess engaging with them and ends up an undignified mess.

But to suggest that a player can't even generally voice their opinion about how disappointingly bad the behaviour of SM fans is, is something else.

Sure, people have the right to voice their opinion; but the targets of their opinion have the right to voice theirs back. To regard one as sacrosanct and the other as wrong is a weird double standard, and seems to me to be born out of a strange over-sensitivity.

Personally I'd have no problem with more players calling out Twitter fans for the brainless gobshites they are. My only reservation, as I mentioned before, is that letting the twats know they get to a player could encourage them to do it more, not less, because that's the kind of infantile mentality they exhibit.
Generally I agree that twitter is a cesspit. It's why I'm not a member, either in a personal or professional capacity. And yes, I would agree that players should avoid it. But for some reason many of them want to be on there; it's normalised among players. So given that they are on there it still doesn't give gobsites a right to act like twats towards them (and nor towards anyone). That would be veering too much into 'they are asking for it' territory.

He wasn't really calling the twats out, he was giving a general statement about not being loved giving a completely harmless example where there was no abuse or anything, just people voicing their opinion (no matter how wrong it may have been). Here's the quote:

Quote
On social media if we lost I was the one who got the blame  [claiming] that I wanted to leave. There was a moment when I was like, Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game. You cannot complain because that is your job. But other players might have said, Im not fit. You get players in their last year who are like, Im not playing because its a risk. I did the opposite. I didnt always play good but after the game I could look in the mirror and say, I trained hard to get better.

There was a moment when I didnt feel loved. In the last two seasons I had it a few times. The media didnt help. There was a story like I didnt accept the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the fans made it like OK, he didnt get the offer so he doesnt try his best to win games. Everything looked like it was against me. Some moments it was like, Wow, me again?

Without looking back (and not really reading player or match threads here on a regular basis) stuff like that could have been said here easily. Stuff along the lines, "Oh, he was bad today, his head isn't here anymore with all the contract stuff." There's nothing wrong with something like that and I would argue, if you reported a post like that, nothing would have happened, because it's people voicing an opion. He didn't like that, okay, but throwing away everything he had at Liverpool, because of not feeling loved on social media where there are probably 80 percent twats? Nah, I'm not having that. Not when this is also a quote from him:

Quote
My team-mates never had the feeling that I let them down or was taking the piss. For the manager, I was someone he was really sure he could trust. It also helped because I could play in different positions and do it well in different positions. Id give everything.

I got so much love not only from the fans but the manager and the players, the people who worked at the club. Players came to me saying, This is your last training session, this is your last week at the club. It was really difficult and also emotional. A lot of time I had to fight against my tears. The love everyone showed [during and after that final game, against Crystal Palace] was beautiful.

So, you have everything at the club, love from the fellow players, the manager, the staff and the fans in the stadium and you decide to throw that away because people on social media (who might not even be Liverpool-supporters) were mean to you? Yeah, then that's either just a cheap excuse to make yourself look better or to justify joining a different club or you definitely need to man up or just fuck social media off as a whole...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:27 am by stoa »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:01:07 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:32:23 am
He wasn't really calling the twats out, he was giving a general statement about not being loved giving a completely harmless example where there was no abuse or anything, just people voicing their opinion (no matter how wrong it may have been). Here's the quote:

Without looking back (and not really reading player or match threads here on a regular basis) stuff like that could have been said here easily. Stuff along the lines, "Oh, he was bad today, his head isn't here anymore with all the contract stuff." There's nothing wrong with something like that and I would argue, if you reported a post like that, nothing would have happened, because it's people voicing an opion. He didn't like that, okay, but throwing away everything he had at Liverpool, because of not feeling loved on social media where there are probably 80 percent twats? Nah, I'm not having that. Not when this is also a quote from him:

So, you have everything at the club, love from the fellow players, the manager, the staff and the fans in the stadium and you decide to throw that away because people on social media (who might not even be Liverpool-supporters) were mean to you? Yeah, then that's either just a cheap excuse to make yourself look better or to justify joining a different club or you definitely need to man up or just fuck social media off as a whole...
Reading those quotes back (thanks for findng them) I really can't see what the fuss is about. He hasn't actually attacked anyone, or slagged off anyone or made excuses. Just talked a bit about what was going on in his head.

As I said before, is there anyone more absurdly sensitive than football fans? To even make a thing out of that? It's bizarre.

Not quite sure what you seem to be seeing in that to warrant your last paragraph, other than, again, absurd levels of over-sensitivity.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #538 on: Today at 03:53:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:32:54 pm
Are football players contractually obliged to have a social media presence?  Personally I wouldn't touch twitter with a bargepole. I click on the occasional link I see on RAWK, but don't have an account and no intention of getting one either.

Social media like Instagram is ok for footballers, we like to see their photos they share from training and stuff, but i have no fucking idea why a footballer should have Twitter. I see Twitter more for politics, journalists and attention seekers who like to start fights. A footballer has no right to be there.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 