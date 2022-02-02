« previous next »
Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 28839 times)

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #480 on: February 2, 2022, 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  2, 2022, 01:18:37 pm
Looks like he'll be left off PSG's Champions league squad.

This doesn't seem to be working out.  :-X
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #481 on: February 2, 2022, 02:53:54 pm »
Hey, at least hes being paid lots of money so sure hes happy.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #482 on: February 2, 2022, 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  2, 2022, 01:18:37 pm
Looks like he'll be left off PSG's Champions league squad.
Who did they sign this window that they left him out?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #483 on: February 3, 2022, 01:17:22 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  2, 2022, 01:18:37 pm
Looks like he'll be left off PSG's Champions league squad.

That would be a real blow, you'd think.  :(
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #484 on: February 3, 2022, 01:33:35 am »
Was a bizarre move,it's not like we were offering peanuts,expected him to move to Newcastle.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #485 on: February 3, 2022, 01:39:41 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  2, 2022, 01:18:37 pm
Looks like he'll be left off PSG's Champions league squad.

Bloodyhell. What a terrible time hes had. Loved him but how fucking foolhardy was that move to those bastards. The grass may have looked greener but hes actually ended up in the desert. Shame but cest la vie I guess.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #486 on: February 3, 2022, 08:54:50 am »
Didn't expect him to pull up many trees for them, but I'm astonished it's gone this wrong. He's obviously a good player, professional, and Pochettino tried to sign him for Spurs so you'd have thought he'd have a plan for him.

Shit show of a club though.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #487 on: February 3, 2022, 12:54:06 pm »
what a downfall. Only positive is that he can look back his time with us winning almost every trophy imaginable.

Seems like his choices were kind of limited. Its either barca or psg wasn't it?  PSG seems to be a more "safer" choice compared to the shitshow at barca.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #488 on: February 3, 2022, 03:00:22 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on February  3, 2022, 12:54:06 pm
what a downfall. Only positive is that he can look back his time with us winning almost every trophy imaginable.

Seems like his choices were kind of limited. Its either barca or psg wasn't it?  PSG seems to be a more "safer" choice compared to the shitshow at barca.

PSG offered him much bigger wages, pretty sure that's all it came down to.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #489 on: February 3, 2022, 07:47:43 pm »
I'm sure they're all much nicer to him on social media too.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #490 on: February 3, 2022, 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February  3, 2022, 03:00:22 pm
PSG offered him much bigger wages, pretty sure that's all it came down to.

Double wasn't it? Because they're FFP proof.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #491 on: February 3, 2022, 07:56:31 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on February  3, 2022, 12:54:06 pm
Seems like his choices were kind of limited. Its either barca or psg wasn't it?
There was some other club as well.... Liver-something?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #492 on: February 3, 2022, 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  2, 2022, 01:18:37 pm
Looks like he'll be left off PSG's Champions league squad.

Wow, he is getting paid like 200k per/week and they only signed him 6 months ago. Shocking how blatantly these clubs are able to flaunt FFP.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #493 on: February 3, 2022, 10:10:44 pm »
Anybody left us under Klopp whos gone on to be successful? All our first team players under Klopp have flopped big time once they left, coutinho and Gini spring to mind and Can didnt pull up any trees at Juventus either. Only one I can think of is Luis Alberto
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #494 on: February 4, 2022, 06:26:04 am »
Hes in their champions league squad, Bernat missed out.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #495 on: February 4, 2022, 06:52:13 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February  4, 2022, 06:26:04 am
Hes in their champions league squad, Bernat missed out.
You mean people jumped the gun on the flimsiest pretext? Surely not...? ;)
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #496 on: February 4, 2022, 08:20:17 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on February  3, 2022, 10:10:44 pm
Anybody left us under Klopp whos gone on to be successful? All our first team players under Klopp have flopped big time once they left, coutinho and Gini spring to mind and Can didnt pull up any trees at Juventus either. Only one I can think of is Luis Alberto

Maybe Ings?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #497 on: February 4, 2022, 10:28:05 am »
Lucas.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #498 on: February 4, 2022, 12:31:40 pm »
Plenty have gone on to do well elsewhere. But in terms of being at the same level or higher I dont think any have under Klopp and the only few in decades that stand out who have would be Xabi, Masch and Suarez.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #499 on: February 4, 2022, 12:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February  4, 2022, 06:26:04 am
Hes in their champions league squad, Bernat missed out.

that's good.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #500 on: February 5, 2022, 07:21:04 pm »
Seems like he's not in their CL squad after all.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #501 on: February 6, 2022, 09:01:34 pm »
Take the blood money, deserve shit karma.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #502 on: February 7, 2022, 03:26:10 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on February  3, 2022, 10:10:44 pm
Anybody left us under Klopp whos gone on to be successful? All our first team players under Klopp have flopped big time once they left, coutinho and Gini spring to mind and Can didnt pull up any trees at Juventus either. Only one I can think of is Luis Alberto

Benteke - 32M recouped for a lad that went to palace and has played 170 odd games and scored 40 goals. 
Ibe - 15M recouped for a lad that held promise but really hasn't delivered at all. Now plying his trade in Turkey.
Joe Allen - 13M recouped and he has been at Stoke since, albeit struggling with injuries increasingly. Still features for Wales frequently.
Skrtel - sold for 5M to Fenerbahce and he has largely carved a pretty good career in Turkey, even winning the Super Lig with Istanbul Basaksehir. Now back in his homeland winding down his career.
Luis Alberto- 4M recouped for a player that never really broke through. Has gone on to become a club favourite at Lazio and still there playing well.
Brad Smith - Despite playing for us as a teenager, it never really worked out for Brad Smith. Now plays in the MLS.
Sakho - 26M recouped for a bit of a bad-boy defender. Spent 4 seasons at Crystal Palace and now back in France after his contract wasn't renewed. Once the PSG Captain, now the 31 yr old barely starts for Montpellier and last played for France in 2018.
Balotelli - Went to Nice on free transfer and has had a journeyman career for such a gifted footballer. His is a cautionary tale of how skill without attitude and application get you nowhere. However, at 31, he's been recalled to the Italian team and maybe some sense will finally enter his head.
Kolo Toure - Kolo followed Brendan to Celtic for a season, then retired and then followed Brendan again to Leicester where he is a coach.
Markovic - A series of unsuccessful loans and then a solitary appearance at Fulham, Markovic is now back in his home country where he plays consistently for Partizan. His career definitely hasn't panned out the way people had perhaps thought it would.
Wisdom - Plays as a regular for Derby Co in the championship but didn't re-sign with them after their financial woes and now seems to not be playing.
Jon Flanagan - The Scouse Cafu joined Stevie G at Rangers before becoming a bench warmer in the Belgian and Danish leagues.
Lucas - Joined Lazio for 5M and has become a fan-favourite there making 180 odd appearances and winning various plaudits.
Sturridge - Joined the Turkish Super Lig before being suspended for betting issues, and now plies his trade in Australia
Grujic - Sold to Porto for 11M where he is a bit of a squad player. Still only 25 though, and his best football could still be before him.
Danny Ward - After his heroics at Huddersfield, Ward was sold to Leicester for 12M and has largely been their backup GK, making a few cup appearances
Klavan - Cult hero Klavan was sold to Cagliari for 2M and spent 3 seasons there before heading back to Estonia where he is in the twilight of his career
Harry WIlson - A former academy player of the year, had multiple successful loans before finding his level in the Championship with Fulham and Wales.
Can - Joined Juve but never really made the grade there and then back in Germany where he struggles for game time too.
Ryan Kent - Sold to Rangers for 7M and had 2 very good seasons under Stevie G, and is still there
Ings - Sold to Southampton for 20M and has unsurprisingly had success there and then at Villa. Will be interesting to see how he fares under Stevie G
Awoniyi - After being persistently on loan, he was sold for 7M and is tearing up the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, and recently scored at AFCON as well.
Solanke - Big Dom Solanke was sold to Bournemouth for 20M and struggled in the EPL but has been a goalscoring machine for them in the Championship
Moreno - Released by us, he has gone on to have a bit-part career at Villlareal
Mignolet - Sold to Club Brugge for 6.5M, he is their No.1 and has won 2 league titles in Belgium
Ejaria - Signed for Reading and seems to have found his level in the Championship
Lovren - SIgned for Zenit and has spearheaded their March to consecutive domestic cups and league titles
Shaqiri - Signed for 6M to Lyon and has struggled to be a regular there. Seems like he might move again, ever the Journeyman
Wijnaldum - Signed for PSG for big money but now won't even take part in their CL campaign. Struggled with injuries in France when he was an ever-present here
Lallana - After a number of injury packed seasons here, he moved to Brighton and has been consistently selected and even captained the outfit.
Clyne - Struggled with injuries and then moved to Palace where he seems to be signing only 1 yearly contracts and very much a squad player. Suspect he's been marred significantly by his injuries

It's hard to do better than LFC. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and in recent history at the forefront of winning things. In general, players who move on only do well if they play at a lower level.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #503 on: February 7, 2022, 06:44:19 am »
Tbf i don't feel bitter about him. I truly feel sorry for him. He played a big part for us to win the league and the champion league. He's a legend in my eyes, bigger legend than the likes of Suarez and Torres. Yes, he said couple of wrong things when he left but that could never outweigh his massive contribution that he gave.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 06:41:41 am »
Saw he was trending and checked out why, seems like hes getting absolutely hammered for his performances.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February  7, 2022, 06:44:19 am
Tbf i don't feel bitter about him. I truly feel sorry for him. He played a big part for us to win the league and the champion league. He's a legend in my eyes, bigger legend than the likes of Suarez and Torres. Yes, he said couple of wrong things when he left but that could never outweigh his massive contribution that he gave.

Unfortunately, in the age of the Outrage Train that is the internet, a few disagreeable lines spoken after leaving us does exactly outweigh years of service to the club and trophies to match.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:56:19 am
Unfortunately, in the age of the Outrage Train that is the internet, a few disagreeable lines spoken after leaving us does exactly outweigh years of service to the club and trophies to match.
What he said wasn't even all that disagreeable. All he said, essentially and more politely, is that there are some right twats among the Twitter fans, which is absolutely correct. Anyone getting offended by that is literally looking for something to be outraged about

I have no problem with that from a fan point of view. What I did think was a slight concern was that letting those gobshites know that they had affected him, or worse, making it sound like that might have been part of why he left, risks making them think that their twattery gets results, and might well encourage them to pile in on other players whom they decide they don't like
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:56:19 am
Unfortunately, in the age of the Outrage Train that is the internet, a few disagreeable lines spoken after leaving us does exactly outweigh years of service to the club and trophies to match.

Not for me. I'll remember him lifting the league trophy and champion league trophy, and being a brilliant servant to the club.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 11:06:27 pm »
we have some real clowns in our support.

it was clear Gini didnt want to leave. the club didnt want to keep him and he left.  the mans contribution to our success far outweighs some comments he made
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:06:27 pm
we have some real clowns in our support.

it was clear Gini didnt want to leave. the club didnt want to keep him and he left.  the mans contribution to our success far outweighs some comments he made

Its been well reported that the club offered him a new deal. So its wrong to say the club didnt want to keep him. We just didnt offer what he was happy with and he thought he could go and join Barca.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:06:08 am »
It is a bit mad how shit he's been for them considering the standards much weaker? I loved Gini I thought he was brilliant and got unfairly slated last season.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:11:41 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:06:08 am
It is a bit mad how shit he's been for them considering the standards much weaker? I loved Gini I thought he was brilliant and got unfairly slated last season.

Think playing midfield for PSG means that you have to do it all on your own. Don't expect the likes of Neymar or Messi to come back you up if you're in trouble.
