This is all purely hypothetical, but Hendo is playing a really advanced role this year getting into the box, taking more shots, and generally hovering on the edge of the area every time we attack. Gini would probably be excellent option there given his role and performances for his national team.
Indeed.
I have no dog in this 'Gini coming back' race. I couldn't care less if he does or doesn't, as long as whatever happens is Klopp's idea. But where I think there's some unjoined-up thinking is this idea that we have moved on and evolved because
Gini left. I.e that he was holding us back and bringing him back in (hypothetically) would take us backwards.
I don't think this follows at all. We have changed our midfield strategy, certainly. But it is a conscious change, not an accidental by-product of Gini leaving. If he were still here we could still have changed our midfield strategy and he would have fitted into it, as he does for his national side.
The only counter notion might be that if he were still here Klopp might have been tempted to stick with the way we played and not attempted a change. But that implies that Kloppo will lazily stick with what he has and not always be looking to improve and develop and change thngs and I don't think that idea is true at all.