He left for the big money, obviously, he's not going to admit that though.



Totally agree and when a player is coming into their last few years of their career then you cant blame them too much for wanting a final big pay day contract, but he could have left without coming out with the BS about not being loved. There was nothing stopping him from leaving with his head held high. People in the public eye will always come up against criticism from idiots on social media, does he really think he wont get some PSG fan giving him grief on social media if he has a bad couple of games.