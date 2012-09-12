Hmm. I think, sadly, the social media stuff ain't gonna stop now he's at PSG. it's obviously a bigger thing than just our club



Contract stuff - don't care,I see both sides. There's a bit where he says he looks in the mirror even when he played badly and knew he gave it his all. But to me he's been a passenger for basically the last season, and the shirt comes with expectation and then you read stuff like him not listening to Klopp because he was so angry with being taken off... It's like he's trying to have it both ways.



So now he's got the fat contract he wants and off to the sunnier climes of PSG. If he's still got it in him to get moody when subbed, ignore the manager and assistant, and self-justify bad performances with "welp, I tried", some of his complaints here may not be solved.



He did well for us so I wish him luck. Now stop talking about the club and get on with your career