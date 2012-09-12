« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:37:59 am
Matter of opinion that really. I'd rather get rid of the pieces of shit that claim to be Liverpool supporters yet abuse the players on here, twitter, Instagram etc than lose players like Gini.

Well said Barney!
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:14:00 am
It almost sounds like he is bigging up his role to imply Liverpool wouldn't have won #6 if he hadn't defied "orders".  I'm pretty sure that's not how Klopp operates, but I'm equally sure that Gini knows that Klopp isn't the kind of guy to challenge somebody in the media over their retelling of an accomplishment.

it was a comment that showed him in a bad light, but like I said earlier in this thread,  hes talking bullshit anyway, it was a game where goals where needed, and yes, the coaches would want defensive discipline, but that alone would be of no use. Ironically, hes playing up to fans on social medias perception that he was being held back at Liverpool. So when it suits him I guess!

Just a wierd interview, although he is spot on about the wankers that support this great club on social media.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:36:43 am
I was largely just teasing, but:

And that's just the tip of an almighty iceberg. You really do let it floe  ;)

It's a fair opinion. Not abusive.

His performances last 6 months were very poor and his stats were terrible. Before that he was a very important player for us, but he would go missing a fair bit in games. He's not beyond criticism.

The only thing I ever have a go at players for is not giving their all (Thiago for example was struggling a bit but he was never hiding). You can't play for Liverpool (or any big club) and  not expect to get criticism (not abuse) when you aren't performing. He's been paid millions of pounds a year with the support of LFC fans. The expectation comes with the shirt and the salary.

 At the ground fans should always be supportive and Gini has acknowledged they were.

Twitter is a cesspit we know that. He can righfully take that up with the company.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:01:21 am
it was a comment that showed him in a bad light, but like I said earlier in this thread,  hes talking bullshit anyway, it was a game where goals where needed, and yes, the coaches would want defensive discipline, but that alone would be of no use. Ironically, hes playing up to fans on social medias perception that he was being held back at Liverpool. So when it suits him I guess!

Just a wierd interview, although he is spot on about the wankers that support this great club on social media.

About some of the fans on social media. not everyone is abusive and its bad he doesnt make that clear. Its just all round disappointing from him. As for the Barca game he just sounds plain arrogant.
Just sounds like he has a massive chip on his shoulder about something and couldn't wait to talk about it.

I don't buy the social media thing though. Just seems like an excuse
He left because hes in the twilight of his career and he wanted that final contract.  The one that sets him and his family up for life, I doubt hes struggling to put food on the table, but youre a long time retired.  Thats fine, its understandable, I dont doubt he genuinely loved the club but his family are paramount.  All the rest is just noise.

Wish him well, but if we get them in Europe I hope Thiago turns him inside out on the way to a 5-0 win.
He left for the big money, obviously, he's not going to admit that though.
Hes talking a load of shite really. Yes we have cretins who follow us on social media, but I dont for a second believe thats why he left lol. Its all just PR.

Money is why he left and I dont blame him for that.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:32:08 am
Hes talking a load of shite really. Yes we have cretins who follow us on social media, but I dont for a second believe thats why he left lol. Its all just PR.

Money is why he left and I dont blame him for that.

No issue with him leaving for the deal he wanted, or with the club not giving him the contract he wanted (assuming he's replaced this summer).

He's been a good signing for the club and you can't keep everyone when a team starts to age. I don't know what he's trying to achieve here.
Why say anything...

He seems bitter about his departure, I was happy for him to fulfill his contract and if he moved at the end of it which he has then fair enough but he doesn't seem to want to leave on good terms which is odd. The social media comments are just weird, I mean it's a cesspit but it's the same for everybody and alot of them aren't even supporters. Just don't get that.
Yeah not buying that. Load of BS.
what a load of fucking shite  :lmao
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
I'm interested in the Barcelona game - he usually followed instructions to the letter under Klopp so it was strange to see him totally ignore what was given to him in the match and do his own thing. I mean it worked out but still a little odd to read.


yeah that surprised me
Gini Wah-naldum.
wtf does "didn't feel loved by some" even mean? Is he talking about management, players or Daniel Craig?
Thats really poor and screams of wanting to divert attention away from selling out to join a sports washing regime for mega bucks
Hmm. I think, sadly, the social media stuff ain't gonna stop now he's at PSG. it's obviously a bigger thing than just our club

Contract stuff -  don't care,I see both sides. There's a bit where he says he looks in the mirror even when he played badly and knew he gave it his all. But to me he's been a passenger for basically the last season, and the shirt comes with expectation and then you read stuff like him not listening to Klopp because he was so angry with being taken off... It's like he's trying to have it both ways.

So now he's got the fat contract he wants and off to the sunnier climes of PSG. If he's still got it in him to get moody when subbed, ignore the manager and assistant, and self-justify bad performances with "welp, I tried",  some of his complaints here may not be solved.

He did well for us so I wish him luck. Now stop talking about the club and get on with your career
What does he expect PSG to be. Its a Fifa Ultimate Team FC, social media will be much worse. Supporters who follow a player instead of a club. Oh well. Hope he can't read French if they go through a rough patch.
Just wait till he sees what match going fans can do in France when there are poor results/performances. All he needs to do is ask the Marseille players.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:03:22 am
Just sounds like he has a massive chip on his shoulder about something and couldn't wait to talk about it.

I don't buy the social media thing though. Just seems like an excuse

The way the story and headline have been written up, theyre making it sound like the social media thing was the main reason he left, but looking at what he actually says (ie the direct quotes), its clear that its mostly down to FSG not offering him the contract he wanted.

He seems to me to be saying that the social media thing came *after* he had already made the decision to leave, so cant have been a factor in that decision.

Whatever. He was great for us but hes gone now. Lets all move on.
Way to ruin the relationship with the fans though by generalizing them with a vocal minority. Even Torres did not do this, does he want to have a good relationship with the fans in the future or not?

And him being cocky about the Barcelona game and trying to take all the credit, Origi scored the winner and again in the final. Henderson played the last 85 minutes with an injury. Trent pulled out one of the most ingenious pieces of play ever. Other cult heroes like Luis Garcia has actually scored a winner in a semi-final, you don't see them putting out statements like this.

I am sure when he let Vinicius stroll past him in Madrid he went back into the changing room "looked at the mirror" and thought to himself he "gave it his all" and no one can criticize him.  :lmao
The poor guy's brain must still be slightly strained after being criticized recently for completing less than 10 passes in 90 minutes of football. He is not thinking straight.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:00:50 pm
To be honest I´ve got no problem with him or anyone else calling out the dick´ed portion of our twitter fanbase. That said it is a slightly strange interview with some bitter undertones - and as others have said the twitter dick´eds are hardly going to disappear now he´s gone to PSG.

I know some people have thinner skins - but it would take more then that interview for him to properly sink in my estimations.
Dont think he said much wrong.

Match going fans were good to him...social media cesspool was just that. A cesspool. He wanted to stay but the club didnt want him to stay as much as he wanted to stay.


People are quick to say that he should ignore it. But nobody should ignore the shite that black players get on social media after a bad game or a team loss.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:01:21 am
it was a comment that showed him in a bad light, but like I said earlier in this thread,  hes talking bullshit anyway, it was a game where goals where needed, and yes, the coaches would want defensive discipline, but that alone would be of no use. Ironically, hes playing up to fans on social medias perception that he was being held back at Liverpool. So when it suits him I guess!

Just a wierd interview, although he is spot on about the wankers that support this great club on social media.

I totally agree. But if he thinks Liverpool have wankers supporting Liverpool on social media then wait till he gets a load of PSG. If they're only half as bad as City fans he'll be wishing he stuck around. ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:56 am
I totally agree. But if he thinks Liverpool have wankers supporting Liverpool on social media then wait till he gets a load of PSG. If they're only half as bad as City fans he'll be wishing he stuck around. ;D

That's the thing to it. You want the dickheads to fuck off harassing players (and their families ffs) but imagining that's a major cause for his move is a strange one. Good luck to him and all that. Sure part of the 'appreciation' is not matching what he feels his value to the team has been which is always going to be an awkward end to things.
