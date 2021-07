I was largely just teasing, but:



And that's just the tip of an almighty iceberg. You really do let it floe



It's a fair opinion. Not abusive.His performances last 6 months were very poor and his stats were terrible. Before that he was a very important player for us, but he would go missing a fair bit in games. He's not beyond criticism.The only thing I ever have a go at players for is not giving their all (Thiago for example was struggling a bit but he was never hiding). You can't play for Liverpool (or any big club) and not expect to get criticism (not abuse) when you aren't performing. He's been paid millions of pounds a year with the support of LFC fans. The expectation comes with the shirt and the salary.At the ground fans should always be supportive and Gini has acknowledged they were.Twitter is a cesspit we know that. He can righfully take that up with the company.