Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 3769 times)

Offline Lastrador

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:05:19 pm »
Fromola posts really got to him, uh?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:05:19 pm
Fromola posts really got to him, uh?
:lmao

OK I take it back. No player can be expected to put up with that shite
Offline jonnypb

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Cant say I blame him. Plenty of stinking c*nts in our 'fanbase' calling him a twat, giving him abuse directly on twitter etc. Dirty rats.

Social media is a vile place, but youll get that at whatever club you play for. Moving to PSG doesnt automatically mean hell now never get any sort of abuse on social media.  Seems to be a lot of shite in that article.
Offline Hazell

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:05:19 pm
Fromola posts really got to him, uh?

;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
Fuck our fans.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
Fuck our fans.

Yeah we really are the worst,known for being shit the world over.
Offline Fromola

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Cant say I blame him. Plenty of stinking c*nts in our 'fanbase' calling him a twat, giving him abuse directly on twitter etc. Dirty rats.

That's what Twitter is. Every player gets it (at every club), the bigger the club the worse it'll be.

PSG fans won't go easy on him. Barca would have been even worse if he went there.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
I'm interested in the Barcelona game - he usually followed instructions to the letter under Klopp so it was strange to see him totally ignore what was given to him in the match and do his own thing. I mean it worked out but still a little odd to read.

probably a load of bollocks to be honest.

We needed goals. 
Offline Fromola

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
:lmao

OK I take it back. No player can be expected to put up with that shite

What have I said about him or any Liverpool player that's out of order?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
Yeah we really are the worst,known for being shit the world over.
On the other hand, PSG fans are know to be a lovely bunch.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Cant say I blame him. Plenty of stinking c*nts in our 'fanbase' calling him a twat, giving him abuse directly on twitter etc. Dirty rats.
Turns out they were right.  He is a bit of a twat.  He just waited until he was in his slippers in Paris to reveal the fact.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm »
I think it's like carra said, deffo money or contract length  it's a load of shite about the social media part. Just come off social media or put your comments to silent
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm
I think it's like carra said, deffo money or contract length  it's a load of shite about the social media part. Just come off social media or put your comments to silent

I laughed at Carraghers tweet about it, telling him he should have ignored it, coming from a man who spat at some girl for giving him a bit of shit  ;D  Hes so tone deaf.

But yes, of course it was money, and thats fine.  But I do love to see a player calling out Twitter fans. They are a disease, and Liverpool suffer badly from it, as all the big clubs do. But I would also loved it if hed had also just come out and said that Liverpool didnt offer him enough too and he thought he was worth more, but no one would do that of course!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm »
So all the love you got from a packed Anfield [when it was possible], and your team-mates, your manager, was overshadowed by whatever abuse you got online?

Disappointed by this interview from him.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:54:00 pm »
Well he's not wrong that there's bellends on twitter, but I hope he's aware a few poor performances at PSG will result in more than a bit of stick online!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:00:50 pm »
To be honest I´ve got no problem with him or anyone else calling out the dick´ed portion of our twitter fanbase. That said it is a slightly strange interview with some bitter undertones - and as others have said the twitter dick´eds are hardly going to disappear now he´s gone to PSG.

I know some people have thinner skins - but it would take more then that interview for him to properly sink in my estimations.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm »
I think Carra misses the point somewhat, too. Players shouldn't have to delete Twitter; they should be free to use social media just as anyone else is. But yeah, if Gini thinks PSG fans on Twitter will be any better then good luck to him. This isn't a Liverpool FC problem, it's a Twitter problem. It's a toxic cesspit.
Offline Elzar

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:20:54 pm »
Awful interview, so he blames the weird football twitter fans, and says he ignored tactics in the barcelona game to win it for us.

Not a good look for him.
Offline number 168

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm »
Whether it's true or not the Echo surpassed itself by running the story about social media upsetting Gini by using loads of Twitter quotes calling him out.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm »
I do wish he would of kept quiet here but I am inclined to agree that he was under appreciated.

Saw plenty of posts on here like what has Gini got to do to get dropped etc.

However as many have said above this is not a Liverpool only problem and will be worse if anything at a club like PSG where the fans have been spoilt rotten
Offline JSteve

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:26:02 pm »
Gini's fragile ego could not take the mercenary comments from social media ever since he went to PSG instead of Barcelona.

Nice job blaming it on the fans though for his departure. To be honest PSG's plastic fanbase are known to be super lovable, I am sure they will be super mature when he pulls off one of his disappearing acts like he just did in the Euro knockouts.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:31:05 pm »
He's in for quite a surprise if he thinks the PSG "ultras" are going to be nice to him if he puts in poor performances like he did the last year or so with us. He'll get absolutely slaughtered. I mean they regularly go after Mbappe after a poor performance or two.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:40:54 pm »
If he left us because of a small minority of fans giving him abuse then maybe football isn't for him, does he think he's in for an easy ride at PSG? He's either rather fragile or talking absolute shite.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm
I think Carra misses the point somewhat, too. Players shouldn't have to delete Twitter; they should be free to use social media just as anyone else is. But yeah, if Gini thinks PSG fans on Twitter will be any better then good luck to him. This isn't a Liverpool FC problem, it's a Twitter problem. It's a toxic cesspit.

Carragher also said completely the opposite to this when he was sticking up for Jordan Pickford when he was getting absue. He really is so bad at remembering what hes said in the past!  Twitter is indeed a cesspit, and something needs doing about it.
Online jillc

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
I had an awful feeling when he was hinting about giving an interview "to give his side," it would end up like this. Some of his comments were disappointing, we know there are arses on twitter but ignore them. As others have said, it's not going to be any different at PSG either.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 06:55:15 pm
So he left because of some 14 year old keyboard warriors on Twitter, out of the tens of millions of our supporters on social media?

Nah, I'm not having it.  He's gone down in my estimations with this shite.  Just leave gracefully and quietly, or if you have to speak then admit it's about the money and length of contract.
Yeah, crap comments. He should go down as a club legend for his time here and some of the goals he scored, his name was sung pretty much every game. He will get the same dickheads at PSG.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Played well in some big games but also was totally ineffective way too often for me to be heartbroken he's leaving. One of those players that had his reputation boosted because he didn't get injured while all our other midfielders have picked up injuries. Not sure this interview shows him to best effect, racist and sick abuse is one thing but if you're upset by people doubting your commitment or quality you really are in a situation.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm »
Let's just hope he can't speak French eh?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
And all he has to say about the fans in the stadium is "I can't complain."

Really feels like he's trying to give the fanbase a bit of a middle finger here when social media is the same for every club. The interview is completely unnecessary, and he could have at least given it a bit more balance. In general Liverpool fans loved him. Popular chant, cult hero status, one of the most sold shirts I'm sure.
Offline Fromola

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:20:54 pm
Awful interview, so he blames the weird football twitter fans, and says he ignored tactics in the barcelona game to win it for us.

Not a good look for him.

I remember after the game he said he came on angry because he'd been left out the side and used it to fire him up. For me, he only really turned up when he felt like, especially away from home. Plenty of excellent performances, for sure, but he didn't always give his all. You could forgive the quiet games here and there in previous seasons, but his last 6 months for us he may as well have stayed in the dressing room for most of the games, for the effort he put in.
Offline glewis93

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm »
I love Gini, gutted he was leaving. Think he's a such a consistent performer.

But fuck me that's a bad interview. Could he not have done the diplomatic interview that all players give? Thank the fans, thank teammates, moving on to new challenges etc etc.

I get that some of our fans on Twitter can be idiots, as can fans of every other club. To damage his relationship with the majority of fans who loved and supported him through everything is a really stupid move.

Hope he's happier at PSG, I'm sure he's gone there for the money ultra passionate fans.

Offline Snusmumriken

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Baffled by the interview to be honest. All social media football fans are the same, can't tell them apart. And if you're a bit drunk and in for some more confusing times you even check out their profile page to realise they support Manu and City or Barca and Real Madrid etc. Always thought about Gini as a sound lad, he can't really believe these are the true fans of the club right?
Offline newterp

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:11:22 am »
Unneeded interview because its not true. Its just a convenient excuse.

As if he doesnt know that social media attracts just some of the worlds greatest simpletons.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:20:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm
His performances the second half of last season (particularly that losing run) were dreadful.

 ;D

The End of the World is Nigh.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:50:44 am »
Strange comments really. I guess lockdown (and no fans in the ground) made social media feel even more real in plenty of people's eyes and footballers are no different, but he should know better given how universally supported he was in the ground and even in the main on social media, too.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:30:44 am »
Genuinely surprised by that. He should know that everyone that matters knew his worth.

Oh well, hope he finds what he desires with the very patient and understanding online PSG supporters, they will defo be way better.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
What have I said about him or any Liverpool player that's out of order?
I was largely just teasing, but:

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm
His performances the second half of last season (particularly that losing run) were dreadful. There were games were he barely completed 10 passes in a game, his stats were awful and we were basically playing with 10 men when we were already missing Hendo and Fabinho in midfield.

You could cut him some slack because he'd been ran into the ground playing every game, but for me he wasn't putting in maximum effort. If you don't do that then you'll get stick. You're paid well enough.

And that's just the tip of an almighty iceberg. You really do let it floe  ;)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:37:59 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm
Turns out they were right.  He is a bit of a twat.  He just waited until he was in his slippers in Paris to reveal the fact.

Matter of opinion that really. I'd rather get rid of the pieces of shit that claim to be Liverpool supporters yet abuse the players on here, twitter, Instagram etc than lose players like Gini.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #158 on: Today at 01:44:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:37:59 am
Matter of opinion that really. I'd rather get rid of the pieces of shit that claim to be Liverpool supporters yet abuse the players on here, twitter, Instagram etc than lose players like Gini.
I agree with you, but still that was a really odd interview and as twattish as those fans are, no one's going to take you seriously if you effectively say that their words drove you to leave a club. I mean what does that say about you?

And also it's like handing the twats a victory. They didn't rate him and their comments did the trick, they got him out, chased him away. They won't be feeling shame after reading that, they'll be doing a victory lap.

When Gini said upon leaving that one day he'd reveal the full story, I expected something about mistreatment by the club management (not Klopp or the coaches, the financial people), broken promises etc. Not this.
Online Red Berry

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #159 on: Today at 02:14:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
I'm interested in the Barcelona game - he usually followed instructions to the letter under Klopp so it was strange to see him totally ignore what was given to him in the match and do his own thing. I mean it worked out but still a little odd to read.

It almost sounds like he is bigging up his role to imply Liverpool wouldn't have won #6 if he hadn't defied "orders".  I'm pretty sure that's not how Klopp operates, but I'm equally sure that Gini knows that Klopp isn't the kind of guy to challenge somebody in the media over their retelling of an accomplishment.
