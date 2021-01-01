Matter of opinion that really. I'd rather get rid of the pieces of shit that claim to be Liverpool supporters yet abuse the players on here, twitter, Instagram etc than lose players like Gini.



I agree with you, but still that was a really odd interview and as twattish as those fans are, no one's going to take you seriously if you effectively say that their words drove you to leave a club. I mean what does that say about you?And also it's like handing the twats a victory. They didn't rate him and their comments did the trick, they got him out, chased him away. They won't be feeling shame after reading that, they'll be doing a victory lap.When Gini said upon leaving that one day he'd reveal the full story, I expected something about mistreatment by the club management (not Klopp or the coaches, the financial people), broken promises etc. Not this.