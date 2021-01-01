Please
Topic: Euro20playlist
Euro20playlist
Germany... Can: Mother Sky (1970)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4oyKKahQoDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4oyKKahQoDY</a>
England... Sex Pistols: Holidays In The Sun (1977)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Ah1JM9mf60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Ah1JM9mf60</a>
Help me. Songs that may be related to another country (no matter how spurious) especially welcome but this is a free for all.
Over to you...
Re: Euro20playlist
Particularly keen to hear some choice Eastern block folk..
