« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro20playlist  (Read 31 times)

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Euro20playlist
« on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Germany... Can: Mother Sky (1970)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4oyKKahQoDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4oyKKahQoDY</a>


England... Sex Pistols: Holidays In The Sun (1977)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Ah1JM9mf60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Ah1JM9mf60</a>



Help me. Songs that may be related to another country (no matter how spurious) especially welcome but this is a free for all.


Over to you...

Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Re: Euro20playlist
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Particularly keen to hear some choice Eastern block folk..
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 