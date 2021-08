How the bloody hell do you post screen shots?

[img][/img]

Upload the screenshot to somewhere like this: https://postimages.org/ And get the picture link and put it in betweentags. If you're not sure on that bit, quote someone who has done it and replace the link to their picture with a link to your's.-----Damn this game for being so beautiful. Just a vignette on this, no DLSS, everything turned to max.