Non-football events at Anfield

Re: Non-football events at Anfield
Re: Non-football events at Anfield
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:12:29 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1572299929976205314

No Anfield at Euro 2028 bid.

We were never under consideration with our pitch being too small, same as Stamford Bridge. Sorry, I can't open that link, is Everton's new Stadium part of the bid...cheers.
Re: Non-football events at Anfield
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:49:39 pm
"We were never under consideration with our pitch being too small, same as Stamford Bridge. Sorry, I can't open that link, is Everton's new Stadium part of the bid...cheers.
The ten stadiums still in contention are: Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the London Stadium, Villa Park, Stadium MK, Old Trafford, the Etihad, Evertons planned Bramley Moore Dock ground, Sunderlands Stadium of Light and Newcastle Uniteds St James Park. Others, such as Southamptons St Marys, could still qualify for the list"
Re: Non-football events at Anfield
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:54 pm
The ten stadiums still in contention are: Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the London Stadium, Villa Park, Stadium MK, Old Trafford, the Etihad, Evertons planned Bramley Moore Dock ground, Sunderlands Stadium of Light and Newcastle Uniteds St James Park. Others, such as Southamptons St Marys, could still qualify for the list"

Ta..I hope EFC do host some games, great for the City and all that, but I'm still not convinced about their site, just looks too compact.

As for us losing out, I think it's been discussed on here whether extending the pitch is a feasible option at Anfield, but can't remember how the topic went.
