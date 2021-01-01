« previous next »
Undoubtedly we have the forwards to destroy any defence. We have real strength in depth here.

Our midfield is arguably about the same as it was last year; maybe slightly better but only going forwards.

Our defence looks like it has slowed down a bit with VVD and Robertson visibly slower. Weve moved TAA into midfield and that helps us attack but doesnt do anything for our defence. I think we need a right back when playing against the top teams otherwise we could be torn apart. Gomez and maybe Bradley could play here.

So in summary we will continue to be a very exciting attacking team and we will dominate a lot of teams. However fast counter-attacking teams or ones that have strong midfields are going to relish playing against us.

Theres no doubt in my mind that we have bought two excellent young midfield players but we need to address our defensive play which is lacking a DM and a RB. Bring in a strong DM will change this and maybe use Gomez when needed as a RB. Were not far off and one good signing might be all we need.

We have really good strength in depth in most positions but we are a bit too attacking and not solid enough in defence.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Its a shame Szobo will have to play straight away against Chelsea. He looks like he needs a bit more time despite his obvious quality. Id have Jones in ahead of him but hell have to play as a 6.
does he? Mac Allister/Jones are the 2 I'm pretty confidently playing on Sunday.  He doesn't need be the 3rd. He can be the 3rd I'm just not sure klopp playing 2 new midfielders
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm
Were not far off and one good signing might be all we need.

We have really good strength in depth   



Good grief !   I don't think that you have been paying attention.

We lost 7 players at the end of last season.  We have signed 2 replacements.

Now, I'm no maths expert, but ..........
