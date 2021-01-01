Undoubtedly we have the forwards to destroy any defence. We have real strength in depth here.



Our midfield is arguably about the same as it was last year; maybe slightly better but only going forwards.



Our defence looks like it has slowed down a bit with VVD and Robertson visibly slower. Weve moved TAA into midfield and that helps us attack but doesnt do anything for our defence. I think we need a right back when playing against the top teams otherwise we could be torn apart. Gomez and maybe Bradley could play here.



So in summary we will continue to be a very exciting attacking team and we will dominate a lot of teams. However fast counter-attacking teams or ones that have strong midfields are going to relish playing against us.



Theres no doubt in my mind that we have bought two excellent young midfield players but we need to address our defensive play which is lacking a DM and a RB. Bring in a strong DM will change this and maybe use Gomez when needed as a RB. Were not far off and one good signing might be all we need.



We have really good strength in depth in most positions but we are a bit too attacking and not solid enough in defence.