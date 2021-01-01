Undoubtedly we have the forwards to destroy any defence. We have real strength in depth here.
Our midfield is arguably about the same as it was last year; maybe slightly better but only going forwards.
Our defence looks like it has slowed down a bit with VVD and Robertson visibly slower. Weve moved TAA into midfield and that helps us attack but doesnt do anything for our defence. I think we need a right back when playing against the top teams otherwise we could be torn apart. Gomez and maybe Bradley could play here.
So in summary we will continue to be a very exciting attacking team and we will dominate a lot of teams. However fast counter-attacking teams or ones that have strong midfields are going to relish playing against us.
Theres no doubt in my mind that we have bought two excellent young midfield players but we need to address our defensive play which is lacking a DM and a RB. Bring in a strong DM will change this and maybe use Gomez when needed as a RB. Were not far off and one good signing might be all we need.
We have really good strength in depth in most positions but we are a bit too attacking and not solid enough in defence.