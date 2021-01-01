Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.



Why would you start Nunez next weekend over Jota and Gakpo? I get the feeling on here Gakpo can play as well as he wants but therell still be a certain large group of fans who would start Nunez over him because they so badly want to justify his price tag but also stick it to rival fans who have berated him quite unfairly.Probably more of a character than Gakpo too so naturally fans take to him more than a quieter player like Gakpo, performance wise though I think Gakpo has been almost seamless in the last few months, Nunez has the potential to explode this season but Gakpo seems far more embedded into our team already as it is.