I wouldn't say no if we can get the Nunez money back and invest elsewhere. Really pointless to have him on the squad when choosing Jota or Gakpo for the no. 9 position is already a nice headache. The only way he can get significant minutes is if both the other 2 are injured, but then why spent club record money for a 3rd choice striker?
Jota and Gakpo can move the ball quickly in tight spaces. Nunez seems to be a split second slower.
Both Jota and Gakpo appear to be better finishers and appear to know where they should be.
Id say that Gakpo is as quick as Nunez. Jota is no slouch but is not as quick.
So for me Id start Gakpo and Jota. Maybe that means Diaz comes on as a sub and maybe Nunez.
I think this season is going to be a big one for Nunez. He needs to find the form that he had when he first joined and to kick on. If so then Klopp will have a nice headache as to who to start
..Mo is a definite starter. If Nunez does find his form then well have some strength in depth up front. Throw in the younger players and we have an incredible set of forwards.