Loved what we saw from out two new midfielders. Some good displays from the youngsters too. Fun start to pre-season.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm
Was that in between your days as a baker?

Before the butcher and after the candlestick maker...
Clark looks like he has made a fair bit of progress. But quite a few players ahead of him so he might struggle to start games in EL or domestic cups. Maybe a loan towards the end of January if we have a healthy squad.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
I wouldn't say no if we can get the Nunez money back and invest elsewhere. Really pointless to have him on the squad when choosing Jota or Gakpo for the no. 9 position is already a nice headache. The only way he can get significant minutes is if both the other 2 are injured, but then why spent club record money for a 3rd choice striker?

Jota and Gakpo can move the ball quickly in tight spaces. Nunez seems to be a split second slower.
Both Jota and Gakpo appear to be better finishers and appear to know where they should be.

Id say that Gakpo is as quick as Nunez. Jota is no slouch but is not as quick.

So for me Id start Gakpo and Jota. Maybe that means Diaz comes on as a sub and maybe Nunez.

I think this season is going to be a big one for Nunez. He needs to find the form that he had when he first joined and to kick on. If so then Klopp will have a nice headache as to who to start..Mo is a definite starter. If Nunez does find his form then well have some strength in depth up front. Throw in the younger players and we have an incredible set of forwards.
My view on watching that is that against low-block sides, we'll just put so much pressure on them by pinning them back that we'll pick off their mistakes a lot more than we have done.

We played an insanely high line - I lost count the occasions where our entire outfield 10 was in their half. Got to also say that for a preseason game that was played at quite an intensity as well - we look sharp and properly rested.

It's only one preseason game though, but Diogo Slotta hitting his straps and looking predatory can only be a good thing.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jota and Gakpo can move the ball quickly in tight spaces. Nunez seems to be a split second slower.
Both Jota and Gakpo appear to be better finishers and appear to know where they should be.

Id say that Gakpo is as quick as Nunez. Jota is no slouch but is not as quick.

So for me Id start Gakpo and Jota. Maybe that means Diaz comes on as a sub and maybe Nunez.

I think this season is going to be a big one for Nunez. He needs to find the form that he had when he first joined and to kick on. If so then Klopp will have a nice headache as to who to start..Mo is a definite starter. If Nunez does find his form then well have some strength in depth up front. Throw in the younger players and we have an incredible set of forwards.

Having line breakers like Gakpo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai feeding him should see Darwin and the others notch plenty and give him the balls either through or over the top to use his pace a lot more than he has been able to get in behind sides. We have a plan B and C. Exciting times.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Klopp said in the presser after for some reason we stopped playing football and just passed it to Trent.
Fair but I probably prefer Matip or Gomez with Virgil at least vs Low block side they fit better together passing wise. Konate showed flashes at times.
Replacing Virgil(when it time) with a leftsided Gomez type would make tons of sense.
Gomez, Matip, Virgil, Konate how i would rank them passing wise.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jota and Gakpo can move the ball quickly in tight spaces. Nunez seems to be a split second slower.
Both Jota and Gakpo appear to be better finishers and appear to know where they should be.

Id say that Gakpo is as quick as Nunez. Jota is no slouch but is not as quick.

So for me Id start Gakpo and Jota. Maybe that means Diaz comes on as a sub and maybe Nunez.

I think this season is going to be a big one for Nunez. He needs to find the form that he had when he first joined and to kick on. If so then Klopp will have a nice headache as to who to start..Mo is a definite starter. If Nunez does find his form then well have some strength in depth up front. Throw in the younger players and we have an incredible set of forwards.
Gakpo struggles to vertically stretch the field. He better btw the lines imo. Nunez and Jota should be the two main #9s
I feel like Szoboszlai was more comfortable in this first match and my guess is that playing on the right felt more natural to him. I guess MacAllister would rather play on the left.

Very good start.
Jota seems amazing. He will be a starter this season. Has to be. He's in a great moment.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
I wouldn't say no if we can get the Nunez money back and invest elsewhere. Really pointless to have him on the squad when choosing Jota or Gakpo for the no. 9 position is already a nice headache. The only way he can get significant minutes is if both the other 2 are injured, but then why spent club record money for a 3rd choice striker?

Im skeptical of Nunez myself, but his per minute numbers last year were staggeringly good. I think its definitely possible hes a type who puts up elite numbers without making the overall attack better (hence my skepticism), but we absolutely need to give him a chance to lock down a spot in the starting XI and theres no way Im selling him this year. His upside is best striker in the world. Im not generally patient with young players trying to break in at this level (the best of the best usually prove it fairly quickly), but hes one you make an exception for.
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:05:06 am
Jota seems amazing. He will be a starter this season. Has to be. He's in a great moment.
Our best finisher presently.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm
Fair but I probably prefer Matip or Gomez with Virgil at least vs Low block side they fit better together passing wise. Konate showed flashes at times.
Replacing Virgil(when it time) with a leftsided Gomez type would make tons of sense.
Gomez, Matip, Virgil, Konate how i would rank them passing wise.

Gomez? Are you sure? The one who makes at least one fatal mistake every game?
Quote from: UNO on Today at 02:26:12 am
Gomez? Are you sure? The one who makes at least one fatal mistake every game?
Him and Virgil are still somehow stat wise the best Defense pairing at Liverpool in terms of Goals allowed per 90.
I said also said Passing not defensing.
Konate and Virgil are clearly the best two at that.
Gomez passing from CB is awesome
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm
I hate to say it but being from Canada , Bobby Clark is and always will be a hockey player.   ;D

could be worse namesakes though, he was tenacious, tough as hell captain of repeat champions, and famous for his toothless smile . Hall of Famer. If our guy comes close weve got a good one.

Check out these bobby dazzlers lol

https://youtu.be/U2QMGUTjFlk



Being from Canada, you should know it's Bobby Clarke the hockey great.
