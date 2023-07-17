« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4760 on: July 17, 2023, 07:25:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 17, 2023, 12:55:49 am

And if that happens, there will be a major PR initiative as to how stupid and wrong he was to even consider it, that hes seen sense, and will apologise profusely for his terrible lack of judgement.



Until next summer, when his judgement may recalibrate again?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4761 on: July 17, 2023, 09:00:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 16, 2023, 09:14:49 pm
Our keepers are training with Harry Maguire.   ;D


That's not Maguire. The dummy looks far more mobile, capable of defending and I reckon he's more personality as well.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4762 on: July 17, 2023, 09:13:33 am »
I'm sure the squad are fine mate, Klopp would have have Henderson away from them in a heartbeat if he thought he wad having a negative effect.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4763 on: July 17, 2023, 09:16:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 16, 2023, 09:14:49 pm
Our keepers are training with Harry Maguire.   ;D



Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4764 on: July 17, 2023, 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July 16, 2023, 11:20:38 pm
Dont know why Henderson is there, hes agreed to fuck off to play and therefore be PR for a country that carries out disgusting human rights abuses. I get hes still under contract bla bla but Id have him training elsewhere. Cant be any good for the team trying to focus on the season ahead.

I think the team is full of grown ups and professionals just like Henderson is a grown up and professional. This isn't primary school where it's only your best friend who is allowed to sit on the other side of the seesaw.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4765 on: July 17, 2023, 09:37:20 am »
Jones and Elliot reporting back this week I believe, excited to see how they fit in.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4766 on: July 17, 2023, 09:42:57 am »
High praise in most quarters for Ben Doak. Not a surprise.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4767 on: July 17, 2023, 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Smudge on July 17, 2023, 09:42:57 am
High praise in most quarters for Ben Doak. Not a surprise.

Where's this from?  I need more info because I'm all in on Doak.

EDIT:  Nevermind, found some stuff.

https://twitter.com/Lfc__vision/status/1680857844424351744

https://twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1680855421379067904
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4768 on: July 17, 2023, 11:15:55 am »
Love it.

Notice how Nunez tries to barge him and he doesn't even flinch.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4769 on: July 17, 2023, 11:16:37 am »
Quote from: Kalito on July 17, 2023, 11:15:55 am
Love it.

Notice how Nunez tries to barge him and he doesn't even flinch.

He's a unit, reminds me of Rooney when he just arrived as a kid but stronger than the men.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4770 on: July 17, 2023, 11:25:02 am »
Quote from: Kalito on July 17, 2023, 11:15:55 am
Love it.

Notice how Nunez tries to barge him and he doesn't even flinch.
Pleased to see I was wrong about who it was!

Thought that was Szobo, so was hoping he only put in such a poor challenge cos he didn't know our training is usually high intensity/you can put a foot in. Luckily it was just a 'strikers challenge'!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4771 on: July 17, 2023, 12:50:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 17, 2023, 11:25:02 am
Pleased to see I was wrong about who it was!

Thought that was Szobo, so was hoping he only put in such a poor challenge cos he didn't know our training is usually high intensity/you can put a foot in. Luckily it was just a 'strikers challenge'!
It was more like a big brother trying to shove the nippy little brother out of the fucking way but getting nowhere near him.  :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4772 on: July 17, 2023, 02:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 17, 2023, 09:27:02 am
I think the team is full of grown ups and professionals just like Henderson is a grown up and professional. This isn't primary school where it's only your best friend who is allowed to sit on the other side of the seesaw.

He might be a grown up but you call this professional? Agreeing terms with a Saudi outfit out of nowhere during pre-season? He's not a squad member he's our captain. Not exactly behaving that way is he. They might not be in primary school but once you pass the age of 18 it doesn't mean you become unaffected in any way shape or form by things going on around you especially with the captain of the club and leader. They are not robots.

Quote from: Redman78 on July 17, 2023, 09:13:33 am
I'm sure the squad are fine mate, Klopp would have have Henderson away from them in a heartbeat if he thought he wad having a negative effect.

I hope so mate and I trust Klopp 100% obviously just feel he will be stuck in a horrid position with all of this, not much he can do really but just hope it's resolved and he fucks off quickly. 

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4773 on: July 17, 2023, 02:59:26 pm »
If you watch the video from yesterdays session Klopp is as normal with Hendo, giving him big kudoas as Hendo is as normal sprinting full pelt to win the ball.

We'll miss that, despite how it he appears to be leaving.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4774 on: July 17, 2023, 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July 17, 2023, 02:05:15 pm
He might be a grown up but you call this professional? Agreeing terms with a Saudi outfit out of nowhere during pre-season? He's not a squad member he's our captain. Not exactly behaving that way is he. They might not be in primary school but once you pass the age of 18 it doesn't mean you become unaffected in any way shape or form by things going on around you especially with the captain of the club and leader. They are not robots.

I hope so mate and I trust Klopp 100% obviously just feel he will be stuck in a horrid position with all of this, not much he can do really but just hope it's resolved and he fucks off quickly.

Even if it came out of nowhere, there is nothing remotely unusual about it. Happens all the time. van Djik would have agreed terms with us before kicking up a fuss to push a move through. Szoboszlai would have agreed terms with us before we approached Leipzig. As long as players are not disrupting training or going out of their way to cause trouble within the group then their teammates probably couldn't care less. Even Klopp doesn't seem particularly concerned. He's taken Henderson with him and is including him in training.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4775 on: July 17, 2023, 04:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 17, 2023, 03:39:30 pm
Even if it came out of nowhere, there is nothing remotely unusual about it. Happens all the time. van Djik would have agreed terms with us before kicking up a fuss to push a move through. Szoboszlai would have agreed terms with us before we approached Leipzig. As long as players are not disrupting training or going out of their way to cause trouble within the group then their teammates probably couldn't care less. Even Klopp doesn't seem particularly concerned. He's taken Henderson with him and is including him in training.


I don't think Klopp has much of a choice to be honest and if it falls through and Hendo looks like even more of a dickhead than he does now then Klopp will no doubt brush it aside as would be the best thing to do.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4776 on: July 17, 2023, 05:26:34 pm »










Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4777 on: July 17, 2023, 05:56:44 pm »




Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4778 on: July 17, 2023, 06:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 17, 2023, 05:26:34 pm


damned cheats,  fine them!

we're doomed.  it's all gone to hell with no Millie.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4779 on: July 17, 2023, 07:05:11 pm »
Interestingly Mac is playing right midfield 8 and Szoboszlai left sided, shows we all know fuck all :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4780 on: July 17, 2023, 08:32:38 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4781 on: July 17, 2023, 10:06:19 pm »
As predicted, Mac Allister appears to be Klopps new teachers pet. Love that video of him celebrating his goal and then his tackle right after :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4782 on: July 17, 2023, 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 17, 2023, 10:06:19 pm
As predicted, Mac Allister appears to be Klopps new teachers pet. Love that video of him celebrating his goal and then his tackle right after :D


Described as a "swiss army" knife of a midfielder. Not the strongest or quickest, but really high footballing IQ and can pretty much perform any function you need him to. Gini was similar in that he was the go to man when there was problem that needed fixing because he was so smart. Reckon Mac become a Klopp favourite and always starts when fit.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 12:52:24 am »
Ben Doak had another really good run similar to the one in the clip, above.

Hopefully hell get plenty of game time in the coming season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 01:31:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 17, 2023, 10:06:19 pm
As predicted, Mac Allister appears to be Klopps new teachers pet. Love that video of him celebrating his goal and then his tackle right after :D
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681015920259485698
This clip?
That not a tackle btw, he blocked the pass.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 07:12:25 am »
Excited to see the lads back on the field tomorrow :wave
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 07:30:24 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 17, 2023, 11:29:22 pm

Described as a "swiss army" knife of a midfielder. Not the strongest or quickest, but really high footballing IQ and can pretty much perform any function you need him to. Gini was similar in that he was the go to man when there was problem that needed fixing because he was so smart. Reckon Mac become a Klopp favourite and always starts when fit.

Sounds more like a Milner upgrade?  Klopp does love him a utility player.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4787 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:31:03 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681015920259485698
This clip?
That not a tackle btw, he blocked the pass.
That's the one and you're right. The kind of enthusiasm we were missing in midfield last year.

As flapjacks has said already, he seems like a perfect fit for us. Klopp's going to love him.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4788 on: Yesterday at 08:38:59 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:29:47 am
That's the one and you're right. The kind of enthusiasm we were missing in midfield last year.

As flapjacks has said already, he seems like a perfect fit for us. Klopp's going to love him.
Yea he going fit in perfectly.
Very happy with the 2 MF brought in along with Jones and Elliott. With Thiago to be a mentor and hopefully be able to stay fit more
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4789 on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 17, 2023, 06:29:53 pm
damned cheats,  fine them!

we're doomed.  it's all gone to hell with no Millie.

Thats what you get employing the Dutch. Too much time spent in cafes.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4790 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:38:59 am
Yea he going fit in perfectly.
Very happy with the 2 MF brought in along with Jones and Elliott. With Thiago to be a mentor and hopefully be able to stay fit more

Agreed.. I think we may need 2 more midfielders.

The one I am hoping really steps up is Bacjetic and I believe that Kloppp sees him as  a decent replacement for Fabinho and Henderson and future no 4 for us.

I would prefer to keep one of Hendo and Fabinho for this season as well as Thiago but what do I know.

looking forward to how they all develop and gel as a new midfield which has needed serious rebuilding the last 2-3 seasons

I am really interested to see who plays in our midfield against Chelsea and Bournemouth  and how they balance each other!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4791 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:30:24 am
Sounds more like a Milner upgrade?  Klopp does love him a utility player.

Yup he's young Milner in almost every way - strengths, weaknesses, where he can play etc etc
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4792 on: Yesterday at 04:47:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681318697762451464

Quote
Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will join up with the rest of the team on Thursday for the pre-season training camp in Germany.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4793 on: Yesterday at 04:51:27 pm »
 ;D Kloppo stopped by cops.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4794 on: Yesterday at 06:24:28 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4795 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
Will it be on the tv channel or just online?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4796 on: Today at 01:21:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:51:27 pm
;D Kloppo stopped by cops.



Mmm. That policewoman can handcuff me anytime.
