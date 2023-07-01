And if that happens, there will be a major PR initiative as to how stupid and wrong he was to even consider it, that hes seen sense, and will apologise profusely for his terrible lack of judgement.
Our keepers are training with Harry Maguire.
Dont know why Henderson is there, hes agreed to fuck off to play and therefore be PR for a country that carries out disgusting human rights abuses. I get hes still under contract bla bla but Id have him training elsewhere. Cant be any good for the team trying to focus on the season ahead.
High praise in most quarters for Ben Doak. Not a surprise.
Love it.Notice how Nunez tries to barge him and he doesn't even flinch.
Pleased to see I was wrong about who it was! Thought that was Szobo, so was hoping he only put in such a poor challenge cos he didn't know our training is usually high intensity/you can put a foot in. Luckily it was just a 'strikers challenge'!
I think the team is full of grown ups and professionals just like Henderson is a grown up and professional. This isn't primary school where it's only your best friend who is allowed to sit on the other side of the seesaw.
I'm sure the squad are fine mate, Klopp would have have Henderson away from them in a heartbeat if he thought he wad having a negative effect.
He might be a grown up but you call this professional? Agreeing terms with a Saudi outfit out of nowhere during pre-season? He's not a squad member he's our captain. Not exactly behaving that way is he. They might not be in primary school but once you pass the age of 18 it doesn't mean you become unaffected in any way shape or form by things going on around you especially with the captain of the club and leader. They are not robots.I hope so mate and I trust Klopp 100% obviously just feel he will be stuck in a horrid position with all of this, not much he can do really but just hope it's resolved and he fucks off quickly.
Even if it came out of nowhere, there is nothing remotely unusual about it. Happens all the time. van Djik would have agreed terms with us before kicking up a fuss to push a move through. Szoboszlai would have agreed terms with us before we approached Leipzig. As long as players are not disrupting training or going out of their way to cause trouble within the group then their teammates probably couldn't care less. Even Klopp doesn't seem particularly concerned. He's taken Henderson with him and is including him in training.
As predicted, Mac Allister appears to be Klopps new teachers pet. Love that video of him celebrating his goal and then his tackle right after
