Behind doors friendly with Villa cancelled today, on account of our long list of injuries. Bad news for a few of the players on the periphery who haven't been able to get match practice in (eg Tsimikas).



Rightly, noone's arsed about performance during pre-season - all that matters is getting people fit and ready for the season ahead (after the unprecentedly gruelling and compressed season just gone).



Early signs, given the current long injury list (and other injuries that kept some out during it, like Allison and Tsimikas), are that it's not gone well.



No doubt most of it will be down to simple fortune, but as I said in the injuries thread you can be sure our experts will be investigating if there was anything they could have done to better reduce the chances of these injuries.



Can't remember much of our other pre-seasons under Klopp - is this the worst we've had in terms of experiencing injury disruption during it, as well as the long list of players out in the first week of the season?



I agree with the club on most things but not for one minute could I understand their decision to go on a tour to the Far East, in a reduced pre-season. Especially with the season kicking off earlier and knowing that would affect our preparation time with us coming back later. That decision seems absolute madness.