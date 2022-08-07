I have zero knowledge of course but wonder if we did something different to account for the world cup?
Behind doors friendly with Villa cancelled today, on account of our long list of injuries. Bad news for a few of the players on the periphery who haven't been able to get match practice in (eg Tsimikas).Rightly, noone's arsed about performance during pre-season - all that matters is getting people fit and ready for the season ahead (after the unprecentedly gruelling and compressed season just gone).Early signs, given the current long injury list (and other injuries that kept some out during it, like Allison and Tsimikas), are that it's not gone well. No doubt most of it will be down to simple fortune, but as I said in the injuries thread you can be sure our experts will be investigating if there was anything they could have done to better reduce the chances of these injuries. Can't remember much of our other pre-seasons under Klopp - is this the worst we've had in terms of experiencing injury disruption during it, as well as the long list of players out in the first week of the season?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Really dont see the issue, the injuries are either to pretty injury prone players (Ox, Thiago, seemingly Jones) or just impact ones. Doesnt particularly scream that weve had some nightmare pre-season because we went to Asia.
Good chance for us to get some players back from injury.
Singapore again?https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/football/liverpool-set-to-headline-european-football-clubs-pre-season-tour-to-singapore
