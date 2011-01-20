I went last night, took my nephew and niece to their first game, and they loved it. Wrong result but atmosphere was great. I'd told them we were unlikely to see Mo or Virgil but they were just thrilled to see Anfield, and to see Klopp standing on the sidelines. I think my first game was a reserve match with my grandad, and I've never forgotten the thrill of seeing the grass for the first time. The kids that were there got really into it.



On the game itself, Elliott was great, and Carvalho looked very promising. Would have been nice to see a goal but as long as everyone's alright for Fulham next weekend I couldn't give a shit really.