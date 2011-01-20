« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread

Offline JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,966
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4360 on: July 31, 2022, 09:20:59 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 31, 2022, 09:17:28 pm
Yeah it didn't look good at all. Hopefully not as bad as it looked.

He walked off at least.
Offline Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,082
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4361 on: July 31, 2022, 09:21:00 pm
Sack em all.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,153
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4362 on: July 31, 2022, 09:21:27 pm
MOTM - The youngster who never stopped cheering.
Online gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,315
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4363 on: July 31, 2022, 09:21:42 pm
Impressed by the character Chambers shown after a really tough half hour, thought he was one of the brighter players for the remaining hour.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 65,258
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4364 on: July 31, 2022, 09:21:45 pm
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,186
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4365 on: July 31, 2022, 09:21:48 pm
Faackin disgusting. Faack off Klopp, Faack off kids. Nice one Darren England and most of all Faack off Strasbourg. Gord bless Brexit etc
Jurgen Klopp

Online [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,385
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4366 on: July 31, 2022, 09:22:24 pm
That freedom of the city is looking shaky
Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,034
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4367 on: July 31, 2022, 09:23:26 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July 31, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
FT

Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Getting a sense of de ja vu here.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,352
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4368 on: July 31, 2022, 09:24:38 pm
Liberbool! Liberbool!
Offline Macphisto80

  The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,457
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4369 on: July 31, 2022, 09:25:18 pm
Has Gary Neville posted a clip of himself stroking a bottle of champers in a disturbingly sexual manner yet?
Offline missis sumner

  Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  Kopite
  Posts: 726
  G'wan, my son
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4370 on: July 31, 2022, 09:27:52 pm
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!
Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,997
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4371 on: July 31, 2022, 09:29:35 pm
Comical reading the complaining.
Offline terry_macss_perm

  looking to be flogged
  Kopite
  Posts: 671
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4372 on: July 31, 2022, 09:31:13 pm
Quote from: JasonF on July 31, 2022, 09:20:59 pm
He walked off at least.

Virgil walked off that time. Proves nothing unfortunately.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,352
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4373 on: July 31, 2022, 09:31:31 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on July 31, 2022, 09:27:52 pm
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!

Liberbool! Liberbool!
Offline missis sumner

  Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  Kopite
  Posts: 726
  G'wan, my son
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4374 on: July 31, 2022, 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 31, 2022, 09:31:31 pm
Liberbool! Liberbool!

Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,352
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4375 on: July 31, 2022, 09:35:08 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on July 31, 2022, 09:33:51 pm
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol

We need to find this kid, stat.
Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 50,658
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4376 on: July 31, 2022, 09:43:27 pm
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 65,258
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4377 on: July 31, 2022, 10:15:12 pm
Apparently Klopp said Konates injury is not a big concern and he was taken off as a precaution. Then again, Konate walked off so what the fuck does Klopp know.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 52,208
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4378 on: July 31, 2022, 10:25:17 pm
What Killer just said. Kloppo saying "It's not too concerning".  Thank Allah!
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,186
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4379 on: July 31, 2022, 10:28:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 31, 2022, 09:43:27 pm
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Is the kid any good? Did he bring his boots with him?
Jurgen Klopp

Offline timbo

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 508
  5 GoWs and counting
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4380 on: August 1, 2022, 12:26:15 am
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf
Offline Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,082
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4381 on: August 1, 2022, 12:33:51 am
Quote from: timbo on August  1, 2022, 12:26:15 am
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf

It's pre-season for the cooks too, bound to be a bit of rustiness.
Offline MNAA

  ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,396
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4382 on: August 1, 2022, 03:06:08 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 31, 2022, 08:34:06 pm
Camera has just shown a load of young Liverpool fans in the ground. All looking angry, disgruntled and disgusted (from Tunbridge Wells). One fat kid was definitely composing a stiff letter of complaint to Billy Hogan.

Oh no, wait, that's wrong; they actually all looked like they were having a great time
That fat kid must be Tubby. He is not a kid though 
Online blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,842
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4383 on: August 1, 2022, 04:26:37 am
Thoroughly enjoyed that despite the scoreline.

It was good to see the difference between the kids who dont play first team footy and the kids who do. Huge difference between Elliot and Carvalho compared to the rest of their age group. Evident in every aspect of their games.

Big learning curve for some, and after some basic mistakes they all overcame them and played well. More effort than guile to be honest but good to see them stand up and be counted.

Crowd a bit flat as expected but the kids around us seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Most chilled ive ever been at one of our games.
Offline spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,912
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4384 on: August 1, 2022, 08:13:20 am »
Quote from: missis sumner on July 31, 2022, 09:33:51 pm
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol

After we booed the national anthem they probably feel if they can't beat them join them.
Offline flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 288
  • Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4385 on: August 1, 2022, 08:22:27 am »
 It is utter nonsense this game, in future Klopp should really be consulting members of this forum on how to plan the clubs pre-season fixtures.

Fewmin!  >:(

fc
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4386 on: August 1, 2022, 09:09:24 am »
Quote from: missis sumner on July 31, 2022, 09:33:51 pm
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol

Did the paints go though.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4387 on: August 1, 2022, 09:23:18 am »
I went last night, took my nephew and niece to their first game, and they loved it. Wrong result but atmosphere was great. I'd told them we were unlikely to see Mo or Virgil but they were just thrilled to see Anfield, and to see Klopp standing on the sidelines. I think my first game was a reserve match with my grandad, and I've never forgotten the thrill of seeing the grass for the first time. The kids that were there got really into it.

On the game itself, Elliott was great, and Carvalho looked very promising. Would have been nice to see a goal but as long as everyone's alright for Fulham next weekend I couldn't give a shit really.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,744
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4388 on: August 1, 2022, 10:00:45 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on August  1, 2022, 09:23:18 am
I went last night, took my nephew and niece to their first game, and they loved it. Wrong result but atmosphere was great. I'd told them we were unlikely to see Mo or Virgil but they were just thrilled to see Anfield, and to see Klopp standing on the sidelines. I think my first game was a reserve match with my grandad, and I've never forgotten the thrill of seeing the grass for the first time. The kids that were there got really into it.

On the game itself, Elliott was great, and Carvalho looked very promising. Would have been nice to see a goal but as long as everyone's alright for Fulham next weekend I couldn't give a shit really.

Watching it on LFCTV you could hear the kids shrill voices in the chants. They certainly seemed to enjoy themselves and probably got behind the team because the majority were only a couple of years older than them.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,244
  • Bam!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4389 on: August 1, 2022, 10:04:02 am »
I thought when I looked before pre season, we had a fixture between Strasbourg and Fulham - In my head it was against a Spanish team. Was this cancelled or am I making it up?
Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,388
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4390 on: August 1, 2022, 10:37:53 am »
Thought the neighbors series finale would be the most heartbreaking moment of the week for me, but shattered to see us lose the league so early.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,692
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4391 on: August 3, 2022, 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:04:02 am
I thought when I looked before pre season, we had a fixture between Strasbourg and Fulham - In my head it was against a Spanish team. Was this cancelled or am I making it up?

There was meant to be some sort of behind closed doors game midweek I think?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,744
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4392 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2022, 02:51:32 pm
There was meant to be some sort of behind closed doors game midweek I think?

Versus Villa but havent seen any info. Just hope no injuries.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 97,960
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4393 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2022, 02:51:32 pm
There was meant to be some sort of behind closed doors game midweek I think?

Im sure thats being played on Sunday.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,208
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 01:04:49 am »
Quote
Liverpool will hold a training camp in Dubai during the World Cup for the players not taking part in the tournament in Qatar so that they are prepared for a sprint finish to the season.

A camp in Cape Town, South Africa, was considered but Liverpool have opted for Dubai in part due to its proximity to Qatar, which will allow players to easily join up with their team-mates when knocked out of the World Cup.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,297
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 08:15:22 am »
I can see the logic although it's a shame to give our money to the UAE and not to South Africa, which needs it more.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4396 on: Today at 08:47:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:49 am


Isn't the world cup in December? Jan to May is a long old 'sprint'
