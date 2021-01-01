« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:17:28 pm
Yeah it didn't look good at all. Hopefully not as bad as it looked.

He walked off at least.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm »
Sack em all.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
MOTM - The youngster who never stopped cheering.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm »
Impressed by the character Chambers shown after a really tough half hour, thought he was one of the brighter players for the remaining hour.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm »
Faackin disgusting. Faack off Klopp, Faack off kids. Nice one Darren England and most of all Faack off Strasbourg. Gord bless Brexit etc
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
That freedom of the city is looking shaky
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
FT

Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Getting a sense of de ja vu here.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Liberbool! Liberbool!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm »
Has Gary Neville posted a clip of himself stroking a bottle of champers in a disturbingly sexual manner yet?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Comical reading the complaining.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 09:31:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
He walked off at least.

Virgil walked off that time. Proves nothing unfortunately.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!

Liberbool! Liberbool!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm
Liberbool! Liberbool!

Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol

We need to find this kid, stat.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm »
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
Apparently Klopp said Konates injury is not a big concern and he was taken off as a precaution. Then again, Konate walked off so what the fuck does Klopp know.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm »
What Killer just said. Kloppo saying "It's not too concerning".  Thank Allah!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Is the kid any good? Did he bring his boots with him?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 12:26:15 am »
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 12:33:51 am »
Quote from: timbo on Today at 12:26:15 am
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf

It's pre-season for the cooks too, bound to be a bit of rustiness.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 03:06:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
Camera has just shown a load of young Liverpool fans in the ground. All looking angry, disgruntled and disgusted (from Tunbridge Wells). One fat kid was definitely composing a stiff letter of complaint to Billy Hogan.

Oh no, wait, that's wrong; they actually all looked like they were having a great time
That fat kid must be Tubby. He is not a kid though 
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 04:26:37 am »
Thoroughly enjoyed that despite the scoreline.

It was good to see the difference between the kids who dont play first team footy and the kids who do. Huge difference between Elliot and Carvalho compared to the rest of their age group. Evident in every aspect of their games.

Big learning curve for some, and after some basic mistakes they all overcame them and played well. More effort than guile to be honest but good to see them stand up and be counted.

Crowd a bit flat as expected but the kids around us seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Most chilled ive ever been at one of our games.
