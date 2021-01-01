Thoroughly enjoyed that despite the scoreline.



It was good to see the difference between the kids who dont play first team footy and the kids who do. Huge difference between Elliot and Carvalho compared to the rest of their age group. Evident in every aspect of their games.



Big learning curve for some, and after some basic mistakes they all overcame them and played well. More effort than guile to be honest but good to see them stand up and be counted.



Crowd a bit flat as expected but the kids around us seemed to be enjoying themselves.



Most chilled ive ever been at one of our games.