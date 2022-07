Plenty of kids in that crowd today going to their first ever game. Only to be seeing no superstars (bar Jimmy & Joe of course) and being treated to crap footy with a team of kids. Hopefully they still enjoy the day.



My first ever game was a pre season friendly, a 5-0 win over Parma featuring the first team, and even the opposition had Thuram and the Cannavaro brothers playing. More important these days to be playing a faux Liverpool v United derby in Malaysia though for that sweet corporate exposure.



The pre-season tours are necessary for us to do commercially. Problem this season is we had to shorten our pre-season because of an early start due to the bullshit mid-season World Cup and having the Charity Shield in July (would have probably had the first team playing this weekend at Anfield otherwise).Ripping supporters off is never a good look though. Charging the best part of 30 quid knowing the first team would be playing the day before is a bit shit.