How can there be a game today when we played a full competitive game yesterday? Presumably it will only feature those who didn't play 90 min yesterday?
So who are we expecting to feature today? Suspect most of the substitues yesterday will feature, I wonder if Nunez will start from the off - seems unlikely to me but he could probably do with some extra minutes in the legs.
Kids wanted to go and I said no cos I'm a miserable fucker. Not sure who is fit, but I expect it'll be the likes of Adrian, Ramsey, Konate, Gomez, Kostas, Curtis, Harvey, Carvallho, Nunez playing.Kids are going the Palace game anyway, so they can be happy with seeing that.
Probably something close to this: DaviesMabaya Gomez Konate Milner Elliott Keita Jones Gordon Nunez Carvalho
Ha thanks. It's not listed on mine but I should have worked it out when Liverpool Sounds is listed as starting at 6pm then yesterday game on at 10pm 👍
I would swap Elliott for Gordon ( still injured ) and bring in Bajcetic . Will Kostas be back today ?
Might be to avoid the women's Euros final.
Maybe Milner, Elliot and Nunez get a half but they got quite a few minutes yesterday so I'm not sure they start. None of those who played 50+ minutes will be in the squad.
LIVE: LFC vs StrasbourgJoin us from 19:00 BST for live uninterrupted coverage of the Reds' final pre-season game of 2022
Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.Subs: Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.I don't get this - only 5 subs?https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/confirmed-liverpool-line-v-strasbourg
That's an incredibly weak squad. You'd have expected 3/4 big names on the bench just for the last 5 minutes to give the kids going to their first game something to remember.
And if one of them got injured in those 5 minutes?
When you put on a home friendly you owe it to the people paying their money to put out a reasonably strong side - this wasn't billed as a 'Liverpool XI'.
Thought Tsimikas too would be there on the bench. Is he injured?
