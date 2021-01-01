« previous next »
johnny74

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4200 on: Today at 02:56:17 pm
How can there be a game today when we played a full competitive game yesterday? Presumably it will only feature those who didn't play 90 min yesterday?
rob1966

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4201 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 02:56:17 pm
How can there be a game today when we played a full competitive game yesterday? Presumably it will only feature those who didn't play 90 min yesterday?

Kids wanted to go and I said no cos I'm a miserable fucker. Not sure who is fit, but I expect it'll be the likes of Adrian, Ramsey, Konate, Gomez, Kostas, Curtis, Harvey, Carvallho, Nunez playing.

Kids are going the Palace game anyway, so they can be happy with seeing that.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4202 on: Today at 03:13:43 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 10:24:49 am
So who are we expecting to feature today? Suspect most of the substitues yesterday will feature, I wonder if Nunez will start from the off - seems unlikely to me but he could probably do with some extra minutes in the legs.

Probably something close to this:

                                    Davies

Mabaya          Gomez          Konate          Milner

                  Elliott          Keita          Jones

               Gordon          Nunez          Carvalho

xbugawugax

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4203 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:04:17 pm
Kids wanted to go and I said no cos I'm a miserable fucker. Not sure who is fit, but I expect it'll be the likes of Adrian, Ramsey, Konate, Gomez, Kostas, Curtis, Harvey, Carvallho, Nunez playing.

Kids are going the Palace game anyway, so they can be happy with seeing that.

still injured aren't they. maybe harvey davies in goal for full game. Expect mabaya to play. maybe bajcetic to feature a bit? probably curtis, harvey, fabio and keita might feature. hope to see some mix of youth and seniors.
paisley1977

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4204 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:13:43 pm
Probably something close to this:

                                    Davies

Mabaya          Gomez          Konate          Milner

                  Elliott          Keita          Jones

               Gordon          Nunez          Carvalho



I would swap Elliott for Gordon ( still injured ) and bring in Bajcetic . Will Kostas be back today ?
The Final Third

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4205 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:01:45 pm
Ha thanks.  It's not listed on mine but I should have worked it out when Liverpool Sounds is listed as starting at 6pm then yesterday game on at 10pm 👍

The LFCTV International schedule has Liverpool Sounds on at that time according to this link as well:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv/intl

However, the match has been promised as part of the pre-season broadcast package for a while now so someone's been lazy with the programming..

Okay, just checked the online LFCTV GO schedule for tonight has the game on at 21:03 ..so it's a delayed telecast for some reason. Will there be anywhere to watch it live?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:52 pm by The Final Third »
Knight

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4206 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:27:11 pm
I would swap Elliott for Gordon ( still injured ) and bring in Bajcetic . Will Kostas be back today ?

Maybe Milner, Elliot and Nunez get a half but they got quite a few minutes yesterday so I'm not sure they start. None of those who played 50+ minutes will be in the squad.
KillieRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4207 on: Today at 04:31:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:37 pm
Might be to avoid the women's Euros final.

Ah ok, havent been following that. Thanks.
ScubaSteve

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4208 on: Today at 04:42:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:37 pm
Might be to avoid the women's Euros final.

I doubt it. There are plenty of pre season games on right now
Fromola

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4209 on: Today at 04:49:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:37 pm
Might be to avoid the women's Euros final.

I thought that but they could have put it on at 3. Perhaps they wanted the full 24 hour rest from yesterday for those who got minutes.

Sunday night kick off isn't very fan friendly given it's a home game and for getting trains back etc.

disgraced cake

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4210 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm
Should be a nice end to pre-season, would expect a few who got some minutes yesterday to get some more this evening but suspect it'll be mainly those who weren't involved. Any fitness updates on the likes of Alisson, Tsimikas, Ramsay? Would expect any of those to get minutes if fit. Would be nice for Harvey Davies to get 90 minutes if Alisson isn't ready. Mabaya/Bajcetic might play too and everyone is going to be fucking buzzing to see Carvalho if he does play.
Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4211 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4212 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:00:41 pm
Maybe Milner, Elliot and Nunez get a half but they got quite a few minutes yesterday so I'm not sure they start. None of those who played 50+ minutes will be in the squad.
Let's be honest, Jimmy Milner could play a match every day and twice on Sundays, man is a machine.
Caston

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4213 on: Today at 06:05:43 pm
#LFC line up v Strasbourg: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.

Subs: Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.
SamLad

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4214 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm
Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.

Subs: Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.


I don't get this - only 5 subs?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/confirmed-liverpool-line-v-strasbourg
The Final Third

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4215 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm
After all the faffing about with the LFCTV schedule it appears there's going to be a live broadcast after all..

Quote
LIVE: LFC vs Strasbourg

Join us from 19:00 BST for live uninterrupted coverage of the Reds' final pre-season game of 2022
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4216 on: Today at 06:08:12 pm
Wonder if Jones has a knock. Only got a couple of minutes yesterday yet not involved tonight at all. Also thought they might have given Nunez 15 mins from the bench as an Anfield welcome.
Ghost Town

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4217 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm
Be interesting to see the young talents in action
spider-neil

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4218 on: Today at 06:09:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:41 pm
Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.

Subs: Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.


I don't get this - only 5 subs?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/confirmed-liverpool-line-v-strasbourg

Why no Keita?
67CherryRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4219 on: Today at 06:12:34 pm
That's an incredibly weak squad. You'd have expected 3/4 big names on the bench just for the last 5 minutes to give the kids going to their first game something to remember.
Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4220 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4221 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:12:34 pm
That's an incredibly weak squad. You'd have expected 3/4 big names on the bench just for the last 5 minutes to give the kids going to their first game something to remember.

And if one of them got injured in those 5 minutes?
Hazell

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4222 on: Today at 06:15:38 pm
Musialowski! Not had a look in in pre-season and if I had to huess, probably not as highly rated as other younger players in his position.

Still hoping for him to break through on the next couple of years and be where Elliott is right now.
67CherryRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4223 on: Today at 06:15:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:13:21 pm
And if one of them got injured in those 5 minutes?
When you put on a home friendly you owe it to the people paying their money to put out a reasonably strong side - this wasn't billed as a 'Liverpool XI'.
Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4224 on: Today at 06:20:27 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:12:34 pm
That's an incredibly weak squad. You'd have expected 3/4 big names on the bench just for the last 5 minutes to give the kids going to their first game something to remember.

why?

Pre-season is a very specific process for Klopp and his coaches - hence the annoyances they have had this one with having fewer games, so much so they are playing another pre season game after the start of the season.

It isnt about giving anyone something to remember, its about going through their process.

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:15:55 pm
When you put on a home friendly you owe it to the people paying their money to put out a reasonably strong side - this wasn't billed as a 'Liverpool XI'.

I am sure they knew the community shield was the day before.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4225 on: Today at 06:29:35 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:15:55 pm
When you put on a home friendly you owe it to the people paying their money to put out a reasonably strong side - this wasn't billed as a 'Liverpool XI'.

You'd have to be pretty foolish to think that was going to happen 24 hours after a more important match
buttersstotch

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4226 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:15:55 pm
When you put on a home friendly you owe it to the people paying their money to put out a reasonably strong side - this wasn't billed as a 'Liverpool XI'.

Maybe a few of them are in the "red zone" - imagined Darwin would be hit or miss whether he played a part, but I am a little bit surprised about Jones and Keita not being part of the squad. Maybe they felt something, who knows. Not sure it is the time to be taking risks as suspect we will play near enough the same line up as yesterday against Fulham and at least for the first couple of weeks, we only have 1 game a week, so plenty of time to get the rest of the squad up to speed.
a little break

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4227 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm
Thought Tsimikas too would be there on the bench. Is he injured?
Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #4228 on: Today at 06:32:15 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:31:31 pm
Thought Tsimikas too would be there on the bench. Is he injured?

yes he is, hence he wasnt in the squad yesterday.

I dont think its anything serious, but enough to have kept him out the last couple pre-season games.
