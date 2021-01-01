I know I will be labelled a "bed wetter", "idiot" or whatever but I do worry about our wide forward positions heading into the season.



Salah and Diaz are bound to get some rest (crossing my fingers for no injuries this season) leading to a huge drop in quality in both positions. Klopp likes to use Jota, Firmino and Ox as cover for both positions but in all honestly all 3 are really bad at it. Last season we had Mane who is one of the best and most versatile players in the world who could play both roles so we were covered if either Salah or Diaz were unavailable.



Carvalho looks a talent but it would be unfair to expect him to perform at a very high level if Diaz is rested/injured. The same for Elliott if Salah is rested/injured. Ideally I would like to have someone who is comfortable playing in the wide positions with more experience covering for both instead of having to resort to either players playing out of position or youngsters who are not really ready to perform at this level.



I hope I am wrong and we don't feel the impact of this lack of depth in both these positions this season but can't help feeling a little bit uncomfortable about it.