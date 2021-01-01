That example doesnt do the work you think it does though. He runs marathons to train to run marathons. This makes sense. No Liverpool player runs 500 (I think thats what they ran) metres (at any pace) at one point in a game. And this is what the discussion is around, the usefulness of training that is so far from practice.For what its worth, powerlifting coaches Ive come across like Mark Rippptoe in Texas, who know a lot about building strength, are often very critical of the way that organised sports like NFL train for strength so I dont think its impossible that there are places football is still a long way back in terms of hiring area specific experts to enable gains. In fact Klopp has demonstrated this is true in his tenure by adding area specific experts very successfully. So its not beyond the realms of possibility that the do lots of running approach which is seen across professional football will be outdated in a few years. Certainly as the below article says this has been part and parcel of football elite coaching forever and its massively baked in to how things are done. Now the article is basically positive about the benefits but theres at least a reasonable conversation to be had about it.