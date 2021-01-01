« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:55:39 am
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.
I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.

I am indeed aware of  aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of  short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.

So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.
2) and If  the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?
My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.




Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Taking my two lads, 8 and 6 to their first Anfield game vs Strasbourg on Sunday, and only their second ever trip after we did the stadium tour a month or two back. I figured we'd see the normal friendly type mix of players first teamers and youngsters etc, but it hadn't occurred to me that what with it still being bloody July we'd have the community shield the day before. So what do we reckon the players we are likely to see Liverpool put out are gonna be? My 6 year old is obsessed with Alisson (injured) and Salah (clearly not gonna play given the City match on Saturday).





Ah the memories, dont really matter who plays the kids will love it and you're gonna be the best Dad ever.

Enjoy it lad, they grow up so quick
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Taking my two lads, 8 and 6 to their first Anfield game vs Strasbourg on Sunday, and only their second ever trip after we did the stadium tour a month or two back. I figured we'd see the normal friendly type mix of players first teamers and youngsters etc, but it hadn't occurred to me that what with it still being bloody July we'd have the community shield the day before. So what do we reckon the players we are likely to see Liverpool put out are gonna be? My 6 year old is obsessed with Alisson (injured) and Salah (clearly not gonna play given the City match on Saturday).
I too am taking my kids to the game, and only the eldest lad has been to a game. The others are so excited about it all. I actually think it's going to be quite emotional watching their faces!
It's a great opportunity, as only myself and my wife are paying for tickets, whilst the kids attend free.
As regards the line ups, I actually think that we might get a slightly stronger team than expected.
The community shield allows 6 subs, and there is no ET. So whilst some players might get 90 minutes, others might only get 15/30 minutes, and might therefore get minutes in both games?
I'm hoping (praying) for something like

GK
Mabaya/Milner
Matip
Gomez/Phillips
Tsimikas

Keita/milner
Elliott
Carvalho
Jones
Firmino/Nuñez

I think Klopp will use this opportunity to give players, he plans to use in the league, enough game time, rather than just play anyone. He might even pick 2 decent teams and use the Community shield as just another friendly.
Obviously any injuries/niggles between now and Monday will result in a weaker team.
I'm really looking forward to it. Hope you enjoy it too.
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 02:32:35 am »
Can't wait to take my kids this year.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 02:53:20 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
Yinka Ademuyiwa

Nice interview with him in the echo and the straight from the off podcast mentioned is based around the Liverpool Sunday League and amateur football in Merseyside

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-squad-karaoke-24588862.amp
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 04:16:29 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm
I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.

I am indeed aware of  aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of  short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.

So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.
2) and If  the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?
My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.

Eliud Kipchoge, best marathoner ever, runs most of his miles at a slow pace. Theres lots of benefit including endurance.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm
I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.

I am indeed aware of  aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of  short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.

So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.
2) and If  the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?
My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.






Aerobic fitness comes from endurance work. Aerobic fitness is needed to be able to run the whole match, and to recover quickly from hard efforts. Anaerobic fitness, like sprints comes from gym work + repeated sprints etc. Players need both.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 08:16:55 am »
That example doesnt do the work you think it does though. He runs marathons to train to run marathons. This makes sense. No Liverpool player runs 500 (I think thats what they ran) metres (at any pace) at one point in a game. And this is what the discussion is around, the usefulness of training that is so far from practice.

For what its worth, powerlifting coaches Ive come across like Mark Rippptoe in Texas, who know a lot about building strength, are often very critical of the way that organised sports like NFL train for strength so I dont think its impossible that there are places football is still a long way back in terms of hiring area specific experts to enable gains. In fact Klopp has demonstrated this is true in his tenure by adding area specific experts very successfully. So its not beyond the realms of possibility that the do lots of running approach which is seen across professional football will be outdated in a few years. Certainly as the below article says this has been part and parcel of football elite coaching forever and its massively baked in to how things are done. Now the article is basically positive about the benefits but theres at least a reasonable conversation to be had about it.

https://www.sportsmith.co/articles/running-without-the-ball-for-football/
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 08:34:39 am »
One of the things about the lactate test and similar exercises is that it also trains the mind as well as the body. Can you put even more effort in when you're already tired? Stuff like that can be transferred to the pitch when it gets late in games and the players need to work just as hard.

Anyway, it's still ridiculous to question it because it's obviously not the only thing we're doing to build fitness. The other day there was a clip of the 4 or 5 players at the time working on getting the ball from one end of the pitch to the other as quickly as possible, over and over again, which was all built around sprinting. Likewise with the one-on-one drills that we saw this week.

Football is all about short and sharp bursts of energy, but as a base you need to be able to run around for 90 minutes too.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 08:56:46 am »
Looking forward to tonights game, would love to see this starting X1:

Adrian, Trent Gomez VVD Robertson, Fabinho Thiago Carvalho, Salah Nunez Diaz
