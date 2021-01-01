« previous next »
Pre-Season Thread

MH41

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:55:39 am
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.
I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.

I am indeed aware of  aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of  short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.

So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.
2) and If  the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?
My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.




King Kenny 7

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Taking my two lads, 8 and 6 to their first Anfield game vs Strasbourg on Sunday, and only their second ever trip after we did the stadium tour a month or two back. I figured we'd see the normal friendly type mix of players first teamers and youngsters etc, but it hadn't occurred to me that what with it still being bloody July we'd have the community shield the day before. So what do we reckon the players we are likely to see Liverpool put out are gonna be? My 6 year old is obsessed with Alisson (injured) and Salah (clearly not gonna play given the City match on Saturday).





Ah the memories, dont really matter who plays the kids will love it and you're gonna be the best Dad ever.

Enjoy it lad, they grow up so quick
MH41

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Today at 12:09:03 am
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Taking my two lads, 8 and 6 to their first Anfield game vs Strasbourg on Sunday, and only their second ever trip after we did the stadium tour a month or two back. I figured we'd see the normal friendly type mix of players first teamers and youngsters etc, but it hadn't occurred to me that what with it still being bloody July we'd have the community shield the day before. So what do we reckon the players we are likely to see Liverpool put out are gonna be? My 6 year old is obsessed with Alisson (injured) and Salah (clearly not gonna play given the City match on Saturday).
I too am taking my kids to the game, and only the eldest lad has been to a game. The others are so excited about it all. I actually think it's going to be quite emotional watching their faces!
It's a great opportunity, as only myself and my wife are paying for tickets, whilst the kids attend free.
As regards the line ups, I actually think that we might get a slightly stronger team than expected.
The community shield allows 6 subs, and there is no ET. So whilst some players might get 90 minutes, others might only get 15/30 minutes, and might therefore get minutes in both games?
I'm hoping (praying) for something like

GK
Mabaya/Milner
Matip
Gomez/Phillips
Tsimikas

Keita/milner
Elliott
Carvalho
Jones
Firmino/Nuñez

I think Klopp will use this opportunity to give players, he plans to use in the league, enough game time, rather than just play anyone. He might even pick 2 decent teams and use the Community shield as just another friendly.
Obviously any injuries/niggles between now and Monday will result in a weaker team.
I'm really looking forward to it. Hope you enjoy it too.
newterp

Today at 02:32:35 am
Can't wait to take my kids this year.
kavah

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Today at 02:53:20 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
Yinka Ademuyiwa

Nice interview with him in the echo and the straight from the off podcast mentioned is based around the Liverpool Sunday League and amateur football in Merseyside

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-squad-karaoke-24588862.amp
Peabee

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Today at 04:16:29 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm
I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.

I am indeed aware of  aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of  short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.

So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.
2) and If  the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?
My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.

Eliud Kipchoge, best marathoner ever, runs most of his miles at a slow pace. Theres lots of benefit including endurance.
