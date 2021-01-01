Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed, bar tiredness?

Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned' according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.

This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.

Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.



I think I have been mostly misunderstood. I am just genuinely interested in the purpose of this particular session, and really was only looking for some input, thoughts,advice or opinions, rather than a slagging 🤷😂 It's a field that I am hugely interested in.I am indeed aware of aerobic fitness, and conditioning. But conditioning is sport specific (football consists of short explosive anaerobic activities for 4-8 seconds-the ability to sprint, turn, accelerate, decelerate, tackle, pass, shoot etc followed by a period of recovery) and a lot of this work is obviously incorporated in the training ground drills with a balletc.So I was just commenting that running to develop aerobic fitness, or lactate tolerance may not be the best form to condition players for football.2) and If the average football play is 4-8 seconds, followed by a period of recovery, why make the players run so long (and slow)?My post was purely to gather advice or education. As stated, the sports science guys know more than I do, and are meticulous in their planning, but was just wondering the purpose of this session, as a stand alone session.