Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 198749 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm
Thought this an bit of an interesting insight form Robbo from his interview on the official site, talking about how the boss purposefully likes to make their preparation for a pre-season game difficult:

"Really difficult game for us in terms of preparation  flying on the day, doing stuff that we don't usually do. The manager always likes throwing one of them in in pre-season  coming a bit later to the stadium, trying to rush through your preparation and things like that. Obviously we have to deal with it and we know there's always one of them in pre-season, so we're a bit more accustomed to it now."
Yeah was interesting that, caught it on an LFCTV stream they had him and Klopp post match.

Robbo also (jokingly) promised that absolutely none of the players are looking forward to [the hard work] Austria haha
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm »
The setting of our camp in Austria.



Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm »
wow thats a stunning training ground ...look at that lush view
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm »
dunno how much difference it makes but how high are those grounds above sea level ... my thinking is higher you are the harder training must be ...someone might know ?? and what effects
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
The lads won't be thinking that when Kloppo makes them run up and down the mountain.  ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm
The setting of our camp in Austria.




What you may not realise is, the pitch on the right is full size.  The boys graduate onto the left hand pitch when the asthma inhalers have fully kicked in and worked their magic.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
The lads won't be thinking that when Kloppo makes them run up and down the mountain.  ;D

run? I thought they had to free climb
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm »
Run dem laps boys ❤️
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm »

Pre-season has now truly begun...


Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm
Pre-season has now truly begun...




That's what I've been saying!

Quote from: newterp on July 16, 2022, 03:09:18 pm
now we get bicycle pics!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm by newterp »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:45:22 pm
Personally I think we are about to see Klopp unleash a whirlwind on the league that will make heavy  metal gegenpress seem like the Bay City Rollers with Maguire on drums.
I also think that this season can be lots of fun. 5 subs in the league with this squad will be absolute mayhem.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
wow thats a stunning training ground ...look at that lush view
Not as nice as Kirkby though.  :P
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
Bike pics, here we go 🚵‍♀️
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm »
I want the diving into an ice cold lake videos please 😁
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm by reddebs »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
I want the diving into an ice cold lake videos please 😁
and a mottley crew of people you've never seen together (plus matip) in a pedalo!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 12:12:49 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm
Pre-season has now truly begun...




First the lactate test, now the Cycling Proficiency Test.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 06:33:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
and a mottley crew of people you've never seen together (plus matip) in a pedalo!

Read that wrong the first time
