« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 172139 times)

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm
No they were 5000 to 25000 Baht which is roughly £125 to £625. The organisation was a shambles. The organisers knew the sales werent going very well and didnt want an embarassment of an empty stadium. There was rumours of kiosk's in Bangkok a couple of days before the game of tickets on sale for half price and this turned out true.

This was then confirmed by organisers who were selling outside the ground on the day of the game for half price and they also gave away a lot of free tickets in the day or two before the game. So you can imagine how the people felt who did pay full whack for this glorified training session only to find out they were basically giving tickets away a day or two before the game. A total shitshow.

Yes, my Thai family in Bangkok secured tickets for 10,000 weeks ago, and were disappointed when people were picking up tickets for 2,000 baht. But....

I would say the club had very little say in it. As someone who lived in Thailand for 8 years I would say it is very common there.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Yes mate. The organisers i would imagine took a massive loss. I dont know what Us and United got as an appearance fee say it was 5m each. Then that's 10m they have to recoup plus they want to make a little profit on top so it gets passed on to the ticket prices in a country that the majority are earning less than 400 Baht a day less than a tenner. It s madness.

I have just come back form a 2 week holiday in Thailand and could have matched it up with the game in Bangkok but there was not a chance i would pay that. Its a shame because the locals are football mad both men and women and i met loads of local reds and all of them couldnt believe the ticket prices and were not going the game.

A great moment was in a bar the friday Mo signed his new contract and was taking to my waiter/server she was a mad red and we were chatting away about the reds and Mo Salah who she was obsessed with and then i get the message through on my phone off family back home Salah signs new contract. Cue Tequila shots all round.

No matter where you are on the planet you cant escape the reds. It really warms the heart to see the support and impact this club has worldwide.
Great post mate; as you say really heart warming. Sounds like you had a boss time and all.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,533
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:29:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:23 am
Charlie Adams about three times that size, bald and has about two teeth left.

In slightly better condition than his Liverpool days then.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 02:45:32 am »
Holy cow he sure ran them in Singapore didn't he.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,318
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:29:33 am
In slightly better condition than his Liverpool days then.

He had more hair back then
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Yes mate. The organisers i would imagine took a massive loss. I dont know what Us and United got as an appearance fee say it was 5m each. Then that's 10m they have to recoup plus they want to make a little profit on top so it gets passed on to the ticket prices in a country that the majority are earning less than 400 Baht a day less than a tenner. It s madness.

I have just come back form a 2 week holiday in Thailand and could have matched it up with the game in Bangkok but there was not a chance i would pay that. Its a shame because the locals are football mad both men and women and i met loads of local reds and all of them couldnt believe the ticket prices and were not going the game.

A great moment was in a bar the friday Mo signed his new contract and was taking to my waiter/server she was a mad red and we were chatting away about the reds and Mo Salah who she was obsessed with and then i get the message through on my phone off family back home Salah signs new contract. Cue Tequila shots all round.

No matter where you are on the planet you cant escape the reds. It really warms the heart to see the support and impact this club has worldwide.

Same feeling I had when I was in Gothenburg Sweden for the final. All the pubs were booked out and the one I went to were crazy Liverpool mad fans . Apparently nearly always full Queens Bar & Restaurant. Scandinavisans are crazy Liverpool fans .
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,842
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
No Jota, Gomez or Alisson
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:30:41 pm
No Jota, Gomez or Alisson

Or

Thomas Hill and Melkamu Frauendorf
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 