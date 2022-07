feel like this happens on every Tour (US or Asia). The interest is there - but then they price it at a nuts amount and then people say no thanks for a pre-season friendly.



Yes mate. The organisers i would imagine took a massive loss. I dont know what Us and United got as an appearance fee say it was 5m each. Then that's 10m they have to recoup plus they want to make a little profit on top so it gets passed on to the ticket prices in a country that the majority are earning less than 400 Baht a day less than a tenner. It s madness.I have just come back form a 2 week holiday in Thailand and could have matched it up with the game in Bangkok but there was not a chance i would pay that. Its a shame because the locals are football mad both men and women and i met loads of local reds and all of them couldnt believe the ticket prices and were not going the game.A great moment was in a bar the friday Mo signed his new contract and was taking to my waiter/server she was a mad red and we were chatting away about the reds and Mo Salah who she was obsessed with and then i get the message through on my phone off family back home Salah signs new contract. Cue Tequila shots all round.No matter where you are on the planet you cant escape the reds. It really warms the heart to see the support and impact this club has worldwide.