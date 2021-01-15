« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm
Didn't see the game, but from what I've read from the sensible posters in here, they started with their first XI, we started with the U23's and then played about 3 teams and were still the better side, hit the woodwork about 3 times, their goals were from defensive errors.

Klopp described it as a good workout according to my lad.
I didn't see the game either as been travelling to Greece but did catch the half time score on the BBC who were doing a live feed 🤷🏽.

From your opening remarks about sensible posters, can I assume that there are some in the thread miffed, claiming the bubble has burst and it's going to be a tricky season?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm »
To summarise the game; our 5th choice right back made a howler for the first goal, our 5th choice CB made a howler for the second goal, and our 6th choice CB made a howler for the third goal.  Worrying times indeed.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm »
Anyone that missed it, We played 3 different line ups, 30 minutes each. Formations as follows:

1st 30 mins
                            Alisson
Mabaya ---- Gomez ---- Phillips ---- Chambers
       Morton ---- Henderson ---- Carvalho
       Elliott   ----   Bobby ---- Diaz


2nd 30 mins
                           Alisson
                     (Adrian at h/t)
Frauendorf ---- Matip ---- Williams ---- Tsimikas
       Clarkson ---- Milner ---- Bajcetic
             Ox    ----  Clark ---- Jones


3rd 30 mins
                          Adrian
Trent ---- Konate ---- Virgil ---- Robbo
          Thiago ---- Fab ---- Naby
          Salah ----  Nunez ---- Hill
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Overall it felt like a good performance even if the scoreline doesn't show it, there were very nice passages of play from us

Ox looked the fittest he's been for about 2,5 years

Elliott's close control & general work on the ball is top notch

No injuries  8)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1546863708927717376

Quote
#LFC offer free tickets for their final pre-season friendly v Strasbourg at Anfield to the families caught up in the mayhem outside the Stade de France.

Quote
The club has written to fans who went to the game with u16s. "We hope that by inviting you and your child to Anfield, it will go some way to providing a level of comfort/reassurance so that they feel able and confident to attend matches in the future."
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm »
BBC Sport is absolutely mortifying. Two articles about a pre-season friendly that happened like 2 days after half our squad returned from their holidays.

"What did we learn from Man Utd - Liverpool friendly" on the home page, before going on to hype 29 year-old Fred and 26 year-old Martial as looking like they may finally deliver on their promise after 4 and 7 years of mediocrity, respectively. Other groundbreaking insights include "Nunez is a striker", "Nunez will get fitter" and "Carvalho is a confident lad". Fuck me, is my license fee paying for this?

We looked leggy which is hardly surprising but Carvalho and Diaz looked bright, as did Salah and Trent, and Nunez put himself about (although he looked fucked pretty quickly, might need a bit of work that...). We'll be able to read far more into the later friendlies and the most interesting thing will be what the plan is in midfield, as I still don't think we have the ideal balance in there.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
Jurgen got out of the match what he wanted to find out. That's what a preseason match is all about.

On to Friday, where again, it's nothing more than a preseason match.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:03:19 pm
Someone ought to remind BBC Salford that we thrashed United 9-1 in our competitive PL matches last season  ::)

I can remind you that it was 9-0 :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 12:17:16 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:52:32 pm
Klopp has lost the dressing room. He went to the loo but couldnt find his way back..dreadful signage in the stadium.
I know this post was about a zillion pages ago but it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that I had a good old chortle at it ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
I don't really care what the sensible explanation is as to why we lost to Utd.

Losing to them never feels good. 

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Watched the game and Im super excited for this season! Obviously we werent anywhere near fit but the glimpses I saw from the new lads was a welcome sight. Gonna be destroying teams on the counter with carvalho/ Diaz/ Nunez/ Salah
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm
To summarise the game; our 5th choice right back made a howler for the first goal, our 5th choice CB made a howler for the second goal, and our 6th choice CB made a howler for the third goal.  Worrying times indeed.

I think they're probably closer to 7th/8th when you factor in Hendo/Fabinho, not that it matters much.

And in other things that don't matter much, i am sort of curious what Gomez was thinking/doing for the first goal. Looked a bit under 5s! To reiterate, nobody sensible is arsed. I'd just love to know what the thinking was, as it was so bizarre!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 01:17:40 am »
Not sure why to play United in pre-season to be honest. It's just a waste of time facing off against a big rival anyway. I'm sure the club got a bit of a payday but it sort of flattens out the competitive fixtures playing friendlies against them. Especially during the heavy training buildup phase when it probably would be a bit wiser squaring off against local Southeast Asian sides for some kickabouts. What potential can happen if you play a rival during pre-season is that they bring on some kid desperate to impress the manager by playing it rough against a local rival. Then he causes a serious injury to one of your key players by trying too hard.

Either way, the result really doesn't matter when 33 players are rolled out and the other side brings the first team desperately trying to impress the new manager. There's still a large gulf of quality between the best XI's of both teams over 38 games. That's what matters.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
And in other news Notts County beat Leicester City so clearly Notts County are the team to watch this season


It's all bollocks and we never used to pay attention until we got totally addicted and needed pre season to count as a football as well.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 02:13:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:20:39 am
It's all bollocks and we never used to pay attention until we got totally addicted and needed pre season to count as a football as well.

Pretty much this. Think this was the first time I have ever tuned in for a friendly game.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 02:33:19 am »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
Anyone that missed it, We played 3 different line ups, 30 minutes each. Formations as follows:

1st 30 mins
                            Alisson
Mabaya ---- Gomez ---- Phillips ---- Chambers
       Morton ---- Henderson ---- Carvalho
       Elliott   ----   Bobby ---- Diaz


2nd 30 mins
                           Alisson
                     (Adrian at h/t)
Frauendorf ---- Matip ---- Williams ---- Tsimikas
       Clarkson ---- Milner ---- Bajcetic
             Ox    ----  Clark ---- Jones


3rd 30 mins
                          Adrian
Trent ---- Konate ---- Virgil ---- Robbo
          Thiago ---- Fab ---- Naby
          Salah ----  Nunez ---- Hill

Youre a saint. Cheers.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 08:18:29 am »
3 teams played in that 90 minutes, hit the woodwork a few times, the guys at fault for the goals arent even 3rd choice. Lot of them will have gotten some experience with Nader the belt and thats more important. Nothing game for us. The Mancs are probably celebrating it like a CL final win.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 08:25:50 am »
No injuries right? Then it was a perfect game.
