« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 129154 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #2360 on: April 26, 2022, 04:02:26 am »
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2361 on: June 12, 2022, 02:24:38 pm »
Getting bored of the transfer thread already and couldn't see another thread on pre-season, so...

Not long now until the lads are back in training and pre-season starts. The schedule looks like this:
16th June - PL fixtures announced this Thursday
2nd July  Back for pre-season training
12th July  Friendly v Man United in Bangkok
15th July  Friendly v Crystal Palace in Singapore
European Training Camp is yet to be confirmed, likely back in Austria. Probably a couple of friendlies thrown in.
31st July  Community Shield v Man City in Leicester
6th August  New season begins

We'll also probably have a local friendly between the Community Shield and first league game for anyone who's late back to training and needs minutes in their legs (they'll be unlikely to start the first game).

Things to discuss:
Our first overseas tour for a while - anyone have any great memories from past tours?
Any overseas reds looking forward to seeing the lads in action?
Who of the new players will be getting a run out against Utd?
Who are you most looking forward to seeing?
Do you expect to see any formational or tactical tweaks honed in pre-season?
Any other surprises you have a hunch about?

No transfer or contract talk please.

Can't believe the season will be well under way before I'm back from me hols  :o
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2362 on: June 12, 2022, 02:31:36 pm »
Anyone else seen this:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/tickets-for-liverpool-vs-man-united-friendly-more-expensive-than-champions-league-final/

Quote
Tickets for Liverpool vs. Man United friendly more expensive than Champions League final

Fans in Bangkok are being charged an extortionate rate to see Liverpool vs. Man United in pre-season, with ticket prices higher than the Champions League final.

On Thursday, a joint announcement from Liverpool and Man United confirmed the two long-standing rivals will meet in a pre-season friendly in Thailand this summer.

Simply billed as The Match, the clash will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12, and is to kick off the Reds summer warmup.

It will be the first time Liverpool have embarked on a pre-season tour since 2019, and the first time they have headed to the Far East since 2017.

But it appears organisers are cashing in on the rarity of the visit, and the profile of the friendly, with ticket prices revealed ahead of the pre-sale on April 1.

There are seven price bands, ranging from 5,000 baht in category 5 to 25,000 baht in the platinum seats, which run along the sides of the pitch.

It seems as though the majority of seats are within the silver band, which are priced at 20,000 baht a ticket.

For those in England, then, the prices range from £114 for the cheapest seats to £569.50 for the most expensive, while silver tickets are £455.50.

The minimum wage in Bangkok is around £226 a month.

As significant an occasion this may be for those fans in the Far East who have long dreamed of seeing Jurgen Klopps Reds, that is over £100 for the worst seat in the house.

There are no guarantees over the players involved for the friendly, with no real incentive despite the Bangkok Century Cup being up for grabs.

And the ridiculous pricing structure is made worse when compared to tickets for the 2022 Champions League final  or even season tickets at Anfield.

In February, UEFA announced a price freeze for category 3 and category 4 tickets for the next three mens finals, as well as providing 5,000 free tickets to each club this year as a goodwill gesture after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Category 4 tickets are priced at £59 and category 3 tickets at £151.80, while in 2021, category 2 tickets cost £380 and category 1 tickets £506.

Prices for tickets in categories 1 and 2 are likely to rise for 2022, but it remains staggering that Thai fans are being charged more for a pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool announced in March that season-ticket prices had been frozen for the seventh year running, with the most expensive tickets in the Main Stand priced at £869 for the campaign.

Though there are issues with availability when it comes to Liverpool season tickets  with over 70,000 people on the waiting list  the least expensive, sat in the far corners of the Kop, costs £685 for 19 Premier League games.

Does the club have any say in this, or is it up to the organisers? Pretty mad prices for a friendly against a pub team.  ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,704
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2363 on: June 12, 2022, 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on June 12, 2022, 02:31:36 pm
Anyone else seen this:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/tickets-for-liverpool-vs-man-united-friendly-more-expensive-than-champions-league-final/

Does the club have any say in this, or is it up to the organisers? Pretty mad prices for a friendly against a pub team.  ;D

There's still plenty of internationals up till Tuesday. The United game is 4 weeks later, so I doubt will be a full team out anyway. I'd imagine quite a few will only return for training that week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,590
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2364 on: June 14, 2022, 12:26:16 am »
Quote
Games are planned against RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg prior to the Community Shield match with Manchester City.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2365 on: June 14, 2022, 07:47:31 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on June 12, 2022, 02:31:36 pm
Anyone else seen this:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/tickets-for-liverpool-vs-man-united-friendly-more-expensive-than-champions-league-final/

Does the club have any say in this, or is it up to the organisers? Pretty mad prices for a friendly against a pub team.  ;D
Guessing it's the organisers as Liverpool would never charge that for friendlies. Paid about £65 when we played Barca at Wembley 6 years ago and those weren't the cheapest tickets tho that was an ICC event.

Obvious greed but I guess they know it will sell out and probably would still sell out for double.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2366 on: June 14, 2022, 08:18:02 am »
Im looking forward to seeing the mighty reds in Singapore. Im sure everyone knows there are loads of reds here and there will be loads of Perth and Jakarta reds in town too  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
    • @hartejack
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2367 on: June 14, 2022, 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 14, 2022, 12:26:16 am


Where's this from?

We only tend to play one home game prior to the beginning of the season don't we? Typically a 'bigger' side at home the week prior to the start of the season (recalling Dortmund, Barcelona, Napoli...) - will the Community Shield replace this usual match? It's high time I took my cousin to see a match, and 'that' friendly would be a good one.

Looking back, it looks as though we didn't have a home match in 2019 and had a lower-key match with Blackpool in 2020.
« Last Edit: June 14, 2022, 10:16:57 am by jackh »
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2368 on: June 14, 2022, 10:18:13 am »
Quote from: jackh on June 14, 2022, 09:31:36 am
Where's this from?

We only tend to play one home game prior to the beginning of the season don't we? Typically a 'bigger' side at home the week prior to the start of the season (recalling Dortmund, Barcelona, Napoli...) - will the Community Shield replace this usual match? It's high time I took my cousin to see a match, and 'that' friendly would be a good one.

Looking back, it looks as though we didn't have a home match in 2019 and had a lower-key match with Blackpool in 2020.

Likewise - my 6 year old is getting massively into the reds now and I want to take her to a pre-season game.
Logged
JFT96

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2022
« Reply #2369 on: June 14, 2022, 03:07:43 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 14, 2022, 09:31:36 am
Where's this from?

We only tend to play one home game prior to the beginning of the season don't we? Typically a 'bigger' side at home the week prior to the start of the season (recalling Dortmund, Barcelona, Napoli...) - will the Community Shield replace this usual match? It's high time I took my cousin to see a match, and 'that' friendly would be a good one.

Looking back, it looks as though we didn't have a home match in 2019 and had a lower-key match with Blackpool in 2020.

We had two last season on back-to-back days! Bilbao and Osasuna. Had Torino prior to that in 2018.

We didn't have one in 2019 as our opening game was moved to the Friday evening, but we were originally planning on playing Schalke in the midweek. Obviously 2020 was a write off with Covid.

Maybe we will organise one when we know when our first game of the season will be, but yeah we may see the Community Shield as being that game instead.

The Red Bull games will be part of our training camp I'm sure.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2370 on: June 15, 2022, 02:10:35 pm »
Assume the first group of players will return to pre-season on 4th July? Only 2 friendlies and the Charity Shield lined up so far. With the season starting on 6th August, it's going to be short pre-season for quite a few players.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2371 on: June 15, 2022, 02:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on June 15, 2022, 02:10:35 pm
Assume the first group of players will return to pre-season on 4th July? Only 2 friendlies and the Charity Shield lined up so far. With the season starting on 6th August, it's going to be short pre-season for quite a few players.

It's been said that we will play Salzburg and Leipzig too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2372 on: June 15, 2022, 08:53:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 15, 2022, 02:20:41 pm
It's been said that we will play Salzburg and Leipzig too.

Thats a load of bull.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
2 new fixtures added today

21st July 6:15pm Leipzig (A)
31st July 7:30pm Strasbourg (H)

The announcement suggest further fixtures to be added so potentially some local fixtures (?)
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline RedSmoke

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • He'll pass the ball, calm as you like....
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm »
Strange date for that Strasbourg game isn't it, with the community shield the day before...
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,262
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSmoke on Today at 12:57:02 pm
Strange date for that Strasbourg game isn't it, with the community shield the day before...

Theyll just use the whole squad like they did a few years ago when we had games vs Barca and Mainz on consecutive days.

Community shield is just a high(ish) profile friendly, I think they can use 7 subs? So itll be a case of giving every player minutes.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,590
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 10:51:59 pm »
I was young then and but I seem to remember my old man talking about how Strasbourg battered us in 97 or 98?  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 