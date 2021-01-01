That makes sense to me. He's not going to get the minutes he needs sat on the bench. And the first game of the season is perfect to get him back up to speed because it's the first game for everyone.



This is all assuming he plays 45 today as well, I've jumped the gun a bit there. He could play 60 knowing that training will probably be tapering to a normal schedule this week rather than the twice per day we usually do in pre-season. That would put him in line for 70-75 mins against Norwich.Its why him not going to the Euro's and having him back for pre-season was so, so crucial for us. The first game of the season is at a perfect time for him, 9.5 months after his surgery and against a Norwich team who's pre-season has been devastated by a Covid outbreak. It just fits.