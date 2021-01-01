« previous next »
That makes sense to me. He's not going to get the minutes he needs sat on the bench. And the first game of the season is perfect to get him back up to speed because it's the first game for everyone.

This is all assuming he plays 45 today as well, I've jumped the gun a bit there. He could play 60 knowing that training will probably be tapering to a normal schedule this week rather than the twice per day we usually do in pre-season. That would put him in line for 70-75 mins against Norwich.

Its why him not going to the Euro's and having him back for pre-season was so, so crucial for us. The first game of the season is at a perfect time for him, 9.5 months after his surgery and against a Norwich team who's pre-season has been devastated by a Covid outbreak. It just fits.
Even if he doesn't start the first league game, amazing that Elliott seems to be in the A team ahead of Jones and Ox. I'm not reading too much into it like but it does seem promising for him.
Hendo and Thiago to get some minutes tomorrow night: Jurgen
City had less at Wembley yesterday than the numbers in that picture.
Expecting this to be the team that starts against Norwich next week bar Elliott

The midfield is the difficult one. Thiago and Henderson not featured in pre-season (might get minutes tomorrow) and Fabinho only just back as well.

This is where you look at Gini starting every game last season and recognise he needs replacing.
Jürgen Klopp has revealed that @Thiago6 and @JHendersonare set to feature tomorrow against Osasuna
Well, what can you say, great to see that back 5 back. Didn't expect that. Elliott starting again is great.
Our bench suggests this is going to be a great chance to see some more from these youngsters.
Hope and trust they all do well when they get the chance.

And our support, lining the streets up to Anfield to cheer in our heroes, what supporters, what a club.

Also means those going to tomorrow's game are also going to get a treat with our line-up. (An early cheeky bet, Milner starts tomorrow as well  :) )
