Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm
Gordon looks like a left footed Sancho ;D
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 06:10:39 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm
Gordon has pace that's just a step up from Elliot.
Like the look of him. Seems to make good decisions too, which is half the battle.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 06:11:57 pm
Harvey Elliott will be an #8 or a #10 but Gordon can play across the front line as he's more pacier than Elliott.
b_joseph

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:11:57 pm
Harvey Elliott will be an #8 or a #10 but Gordon can play across the front line as he's more pacier than Elliott.
Silva and Sane...no pressure though, lads!

Today was the sharpest they have looked so far. Really enjoyed both games
FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:03:29 pm
Hard not to get a bit carried away about Kaide Gordon when you watch him play, similar to Harvey Elliott his intelligence and maturity on and off the ball are well beyond his age and level of experience.
His intelligence and ability to execute is really impressive.
The ball for Ox and the pass for Beck were real class and he made it look easy.
With Elliott, the thing for me is what the other pros say about him. Like Milner, saying he could tell straightaway he is going to be a top player.
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm
Just look forward to his first senior goal at Anfield (whenever it comes) and the Kop going into full Cillit Bang mode, "Flash! Ah Arrgh!"!!!
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 07:26:07 pm
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup
tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
Is Gordon really that quick?  He looks faster than Elliott, but he's not got the same burst of speed that Mane and Salah have from what I can see.  Great touch and vision though.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:22:00 pm
Fatso most are quicker than you to be fair...unless it's to the buffet table.

But he's not a speed merchant though.
tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:22:00 pm
Fatso most are quicker than you to be fair...unless it's to the buffet table.

But he's not a speed merchant though.

You're like that one guy who just follows me around with a tuba.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm
 ;D

You protect me from the sunlight mate.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm
Gordon looks wonderful so far, happy for him, he must be feeling so confident.

Happy for Minamino as well, not been easy since he joined but grabbing some goals which is good for his confidence
ConqueredAllOfEurope

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:53:21 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:26:07 pm
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup

I agree and that's why I'm quietly confident we are going to do well this season, even if Konate proves to be our only signing.

First time in ages we've had so many key 1st team players available from day 1 of pre season.

Can't wait for the Norwich game  :scarf
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 08:53:21 pm
I agree and that's why I'm quietly confident we are going to do well this season, even if Konate proves to be our only signing.



We're gonna win the league and the best thing about it will be the shock on the faces of rival fans who either didn't realise or wouldn't admit that the reason we fell short last season was an unprecidented number of injuries, not that we'd suddenly been found out.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm
I missed both games how did they go?  Anyone impressing that's a surprise?  Any goals?

Please guys n gals
FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:26:07 pm
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup
I imagine that this is a dream for Klopp. 1 month uninterrupted training. The only slight downside would be if we make further signings he probably would have preferred they had already been here to join in
Be interesting to see if we are successful what will happen next summer. Money men will be desperate for us to do a money spinning tour while Klopp will crave Austria 😁
RogerTheRed

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Thought Woodburn had a good cameo.
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 09:48:02 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
This gets said a lot but it makes no sense really. Robertson-Tsimikas is like for like. Replacing effectively our main playmaker and creator with a CB returning from a major knee injury is, well, not really. It would significantly impact our forward/attacking play and probably mean changing the whole team approach.
TAA is such a key to our normal game and so much better than anyone else in had position that we probably should rearrange the team when he is not playing.  Not saying Gomez there is the correct thing to do but we can't try and replicate what he gives us.
Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
A novel way to play basically training matches beamed live. Probably works better than 45min for each team imo.

Can't get over the man u colours tho. Looks like some thought we would play in our away strip until Bologna turned up in all white!
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm
Bologna FCs assistant coach is Miroslav Tanjga, a former team-mate of Kloppo.

Here they are talking before the games:

https://twitter.com/BolognaFC1909en/status/1423273288369852419?s=20
missis sumner

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
Who was john bradley talking aboot when  he said ''Anyone watching liverpool towards the end of last season wouldve seen how good he played''?

Err, Thiago, I think?  Wasn't he going on about how he couldn't get a game for Spain in the Euros?
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
Err, Thiago, I think?  Wasn't he going on about how he couldn't get a game for Spain in the Euros?
Yes that was what they were talking about.
terry_macss_perm

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:18:27 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
A novel way to play basically training matches beamed live. Probably works better than 45min for each team imo.

Can't get over the man u colours tho. Looks like some thought we would play in our away strip until Bologna turned up in all white!

https://twitter.com/JamesMilner/status/1423375320661569539
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 01:19:21 am
Anywhere where I can watch the matches in full?
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 08:00:19 am
Well worth a watch if you can mate - we look pretty sharp. Curtis is a rolls royce.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 09:41:56 am
Someone please start a season preview thread. I started the "how many points are you expecting in the next five games" thread last season and I don't want to jinx it again!
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 10:30:12 am
Just got tickets for Monday nights game, will be my boys first Anfield experience!!! Can't wait.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 11:13:58 am
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 11:28:28 am
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:30:12 am
Just got tickets for Monday nights game, will be my boys first Anfield experience!!! Can't wait.

And this is tremendous an all :)
dutchkop

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 05:24:17 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:13:58 am



 8)  very cool that  _ nice to pay our respects and host a friendly match against them.

Maybe this could be a start of new fan/club relationship

Like the annual M Gladbach fan match - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/380057-gladbach-fans-to-make-annual-anfield-visit 



