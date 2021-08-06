This gets said a lot but it makes no sense really. Robertson-Tsimikas is like for like. Replacing effectively our main playmaker and creator with a CB returning from a major knee injury is, well, not really. It would significantly impact our forward/attacking play and probably mean changing the whole team approach.



TAA is such a key to our normal game and so much better than anyone else in had position that we probably should rearrange the team when he is not playing. Not saying Gomez there is the correct thing to do but we can't try and replicate what he gives us.