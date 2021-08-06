Gordon has pace that's just a step up from Elliot.
Harvey Elliott will be an #8 or a #10 but Gordon can play across the front line as he's more pacier than Elliott.
Hard not to get a bit carried away about Kaide Gordon when you watch him play, similar to Harvey Elliott his intelligence and maturity on and off the ball are well beyond his age and level of experience.
Fatso most are quicker than you to be fair...unless it's to the buffet table. But he's not a speed merchant though.
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch
I agree and that's why I'm quietly confident we are going to do well this season, even if Konate proves to be our only signing.
This gets said a lot but it makes no sense really. Robertson-Tsimikas is like for like. Replacing effectively our main playmaker and creator with a CB returning from a major knee injury is, well, not really. It would significantly impact our forward/attacking play and probably mean changing the whole team approach.
Who was john bradley talking aboot when he said ''Anyone watching liverpool towards the end of last season wouldve seen how good he played''?
Err, Thiago, I think? Wasn't he going on about how he couldn't get a game for Spain in the Euros?
A novel way to play basically training matches beamed live. Probably works better than 45min for each team imo.Can't get over the man u colours tho. Looks like some thought we would play in our away strip until Bologna turned up in all white!
Just got tickets for Monday nights game, will be my boys first Anfield experience!!! Can't wait.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]