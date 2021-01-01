Hard not to get a bit carried away about Kaide Gordon when you watch him play, similar to Harvey Elliott his intelligence and maturity on and off the ball are well beyond his age and level of experience.



His intelligence and ability to execute is really impressive.The ball for Ox and the pass for Beck were real class and he made it look easy.With Elliott, the thing for me is what the other pros say about him. Like Milner, saying he could tell straightaway he is going to be a top player.