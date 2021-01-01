« previous next »
Gordon looks like a left footed Sancho ;D
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:05:39 pm
Gordon has pace that's just a step up from Elliot.
Like the look of him. Seems to make good decisions too, which is half the battle.
Harvey Elliott will be an #8 or a #10 but Gordon can play across the front line as he's more pacier than Elliott.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:57 pm
Harvey Elliott will be an #8 or a #10 but Gordon can play across the front line as he's more pacier than Elliott.
Silva and Sane...no pressure though, lads!

Today was the sharpest they have looked so far. Really enjoyed both games
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:03:29 pm
Hard not to get a bit carried away about Kaide Gordon when you watch him play, similar to Harvey Elliott his intelligence and maturity on and off the ball are well beyond his age and level of experience.
His intelligence and ability to execute is really impressive.
The ball for Ox and the pass for Beck were real class and he made it look easy.
With Elliott, the thing for me is what the other pros say about him. Like Milner, saying he could tell straightaway he is going to be a top player.
Just look forward to his first senior goal at Anfield (whenever it comes) and the Kop going into full Cillit Bang mode, "Flash! Ah Arrgh!"!!!
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup
Is Gordon really that quick?  He looks faster than Elliott, but he's not got the same burst of speed that Mane and Salah have from what I can see.  Great touch and vision though.
Fatso most are quicker than you to be fair...unless it's to the buffet table.

But he's not a speed merchant though.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:22:00 pm
Fatso most are quicker than you to be fair...unless it's to the buffet table.

But he's not a speed merchant though.

You're like that one guy who just follows me around with a tuba.
 ;D

You protect me from the sunlight mate.
Gordon looks wonderful so far, happy for him, he must be feeling so confident.

Happy for Minamino as well, not been easy since he joined but grabbing some goals which is good for his confidence
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:26:07 pm
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup

I agree and that's why I'm quietly confident we are going to do well this season, even if Konate proves to be our only signing.

First time in ages we've had so many key 1st team players available from day 1 of pre season.

Can't wait for the Norwich game  :scarf
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 08:53:21 pm
I agree and that's why I'm quietly confident we are going to do well this season, even if Konate proves to be our only signing.



We're gonna win the league and the best thing about it will be the shock on the faces of rival fans who either didn't realise or wouldn't admit that the reason we fell short last season was an unprecidented number of injuries, not that we'd suddenly been found out.
I missed both games how did they go?  Anyone impressing that's a surprise?  Any goals?

Please guys n gals
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:26:07 pm
I've loved this pre-season so far. It's great seeing everyone, loads of different combinations.

Seems like one of the strongest and unusual pre-seasons for years.

Just over 2-weeks till we see that Anfield pitch  :thumbsup
I imagine that this is a dream for Klopp. 1 month uninterrupted training. The only slight downside would be if we make further signings he probably would have preferred they had already been here to join in
Be interesting to see if we are successful what will happen next summer. Money men will be desperate for us to do a money spinning tour while Klopp will crave Austria 😁
