I am going to go in super speculative mode here but does anyone else feel that this preseason has helped improve Mo and Sadio's camaraderie?



I am not one of those that buys into the fact that the two had major problems with each other but there was some rivalry there since the middle of 2019/20 and its kinda stayed there a little bit. Nothing that affects much, but I remember 17/18 and 18/19 where those two would link up a lot more fluidly than since. One thing I've seen is that having more time away from the match pressure has helped them sort out whatever minor differences they had. I have little to no reasoning behind any of this except what it looked like. I am basically just too bored with no football and no real transfer news that I am trying to make up silver lining stories at this point.