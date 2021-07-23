« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 44314 times)

Offline B0151?

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 12:37:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 23, 2021, 11:17:10 pm
Thats true but that means we are relying on Matips fitness otherwise we could start the season with Fabinho back there.
I think the end of last season made clear that's not going to happen. Williams would start ahead of him there if we've managed to shift Phillips by then. Seems unnecessary to panic about when we've still got 5 CBs apart from Gomez and Van Dijk right now
Offline Schmidt

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 12:47:51 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:20:33 am
Considering when the Brazilian trio get back, it's hugely unlikely that they would start [Becker being the exception] but the likes of Fabinho probably no chance of starting the first game hypothetically.

Yeah fair point, it'll be interesting to see what we start with then, I doubt the like of Phillips will be kept around for the season just for the first few games. Part of me wonders if we'll just keep van Dijk away from starting games right up until the season starts to give him the max training time, then start him in the first game.
Offline Egyptian36

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 02:13:38 am »
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendly

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 02:19:27 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:13:38 am
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendly

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676

The Echo is embarrassing.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 am »
Minamino's been shit, we need to get rid. Origi too. Gini's been anonymous so far he can go too. Salah's not scored think we're seeing the beginning of the end now. If we can barely beat Mainz I think we'll be lucky to stay up this year.
Offline reddebs

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 am »
Jesus fucking Christ we've got some weird fans these days  :butt
Offline Raid

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:47:51 am
Yeah fair point, it'll be interesting to see what we start with then, I doubt the like of Phillips will be kept around for the season just for the first few games. Part of me wonders if we'll just keep van Dijk away from starting games right up until the season starts to give him the max training time, then start him in the first game.

Provided Konate and Matip are fit (no laughing at the back), youd imagine those two start. Virgil and Gomez should hopefully be fine for the bench by then if not ready to start, and then theres Rhys. I think Phillips goes with a good offer and hes earned himself a Premier League career
Offline No666

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 09:21:39 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:19:59 am
Provided Konate and Matip are fit (no laughing at the back), youd imagine those two start. Virgil and Gomez should hopefully be fine for the bench by then if not ready to start, and then theres Rhys. I think Phillips goes with a good offer and hes earned himself a Premier League career
There's possibly Ben "Ben' Davies, though the current interruption to his training with the team won't help his chances of playing.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 10:21:10 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:19:59 am
Provided Konate and Matip are fit (no laughing at the back), youd imagine those two start. Virgil and Gomez should hopefully be fine for the bench by then if not ready to start, and then theres Rhys. I think Phillips goes with a good offer and hes earned himself a Premier League career
Will be interesting to see what the club do with the 5th centre back. Imagine they will let Davies go if they get a good offer but will they let Williams (on loan) and Phillips also go? That would leave Koumetio.
Maybe they will let Phillips go late in the window once Van Dijk and Gomez have proved their fitness.
Offline keano7

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:21:10 am
Will be interesting to see what the club do with the 5th centre back. Imagine they will let Davies go if they get a good offer but will they let Williams (on loan) and Phillips also go? That would leave Koumetio.
Maybe they will let Phillips go late in the window once Van Dijk and Gomez have proved their fitness.
I would much rather we kept Phillips over Rhys Williams. Id be happy happy starting Phillips in the domestic cups and keeping Matip as fresh as he can be.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:19:27 am
The Echo is embarrassing.

It's Manc run now
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:01:50 am
Jesus fucking Christ we've got some weird fans these days  :butt

I think Kirk was attempting irony.
Offline reddebs

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:47:20 pm
I think Kirk was attempting irony.

It's hard to tell these days but it wasn't necessarily that post that prompted mine.
Offline wige

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm »
When do the Brazilian lads (and I guess Hendo too) get back?
Offline leinad

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:13:38 am
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendly

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676

 :butt


 

Seems like journalism nowadays is just posting a bunch of non-entities tweets.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 09:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:19:27 am
The Echo is embarrassing.
They're just doing what they all do now, which is go on social media for "expert fan opinion". Pandering to the FUT gold pack opening crowd.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 05:40:47 am
Minamino's been shit, we need to get rid. Origi too. Gini's been anonymous so far he can go too. Salah's not scored think we're seeing the beginning of the end now. If we can barely beat Mainz I think we'll be lucky to stay up this year.
You jest, but I saw some of these exact comments on the stream I was watching yesterday.
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm
You jest, but I saw some of these exact comments on the stream I was watching yesterday.

The chat box on those illegal steams brings out some of the most uneducated low IQ folks in the world. Its quite mesmerizing. Explains why people wont get vaccinated as well if you think about it.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm
It's Manc run now

It's Reach isn't it, aren't they London based? You can tell a Reach website a mile off, all look the same and have the same shit clickbait stories. If you can get past the pop-ups, I've given up.
Offline B0151?

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:42:04 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:40:24 am
I blame fan media.  Any old chump with a voice is trumpeted to the skies now and the value of their job title is overblown.

Even if they have fuck all of any interest to say, or worse they're just skilled at hyperbole.
Nah this is a more general decay of journalism. Goes beyond football or sport. Pretty common for articles to be churned out on the basis of 3 tweets.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #780 on: Today at 12:42:14 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm
Seems like journalism nowadays is just posting a bunch of non-entities tweets.
I blame fan media.  Any old chump with a voice is trumpeted to the skies now and the value of their job title is overblown.

No need for any actual insight or sources or ability to put an interesting spin on things.  Just get yourself "seen" and you can steal a living indefinitely.

The Echo is the fucking epicentre of that shit.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #781 on: Today at 12:44:04 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:42:04 am
.
Nah this is a more general decay of journalism. Goes beyond football or sport. Pretty common for articles to be churned out on the basis of 3 tweets.
You're right.  Those things are entirely mutually exclusive.  Silly me.
Offline kavah

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #782 on: Today at 03:10:14 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:13:38 am
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendly

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676

 :butt


 

I just read Ginis interview in the Guardian - about idiots on social media blaming him for our bad form last season, when the reality was he was busting a gut to make himself available to play - week in week out.

You see it on here of course too.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #783 on: Today at 05:08:12 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:10:14 am
I just read Ginis interview in the Guardian - about idiots on social media blaming him for our bad form last season, when the reality was he was busting a gut to make himself available to play - week in week out.

You see it on here of course too.



It's absolutely true. I had writers cramp, but bust a gut to be available on here.
Online harleydanger

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #784 on: Today at 05:43:28 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm
Seems like journalism nowadays is just posting a bunch of non-entities tweets.

It's clickbait, best ignored
