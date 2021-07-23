It's Reach isn't it, aren't they London based? You can tell a Reach website a mile off, all look the same and have the same shit clickbait stories. If you can get past the pop-ups, I've given up.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."