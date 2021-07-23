Thats true but that means we are relying on Matips fitness otherwise we could start the season with Fabinho back there.
Considering when the Brazilian trio get back, it's hugely unlikely that they would start [Becker being the exception] but the likes of Fabinho probably no chance of starting the first game hypothetically.
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendlyhttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites. Fact.
Yeah fair point, it'll be interesting to see what we start with then, I doubt the like of Phillips will be kept around for the season just for the first few games. Part of me wonders if we'll just keep van Dijk away from starting games right up until the season starts to give him the max training time, then start him in the first game.
Provided Konate and Matip are fit (no laughing at the back), youd imagine those two start. Virgil and Gomez should hopefully be fine for the bench by then if not ready to start, and then theres Rhys. I think Phillips goes with a good offer and hes earned himself a Premier League career
Provided Konate and Matip are fit (no laughing at the back), youd imagine those two start. Virgil and Gomez should hopefully be fine for the bench by then if not ready to start, and then theres Rhys. I think Phillips goes with a good offer and hes earned himself a Premier League career
Will be interesting to see what the club do with the 5th centre back. Imagine they will let Davies go if they get a good offer but will they let Williams (on loan) and Phillips also go? That would leave Koumetio.Maybe they will let Phillips go late in the window once Van Dijk and Gomez have proved their fitness.
The Echo is embarrassing.
Jesus fucking Christ we've got some weird fans these days
I think Kirk was attempting irony.
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendlyhttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676
Minamino's been shit, we need to get rid. Origi too. Gini's been anonymous so far he can go too. Salah's not scored think we're seeing the beginning of the end now. If we can barely beat Mainz I think we'll be lucky to stay up this year.
You jest, but I saw some of these exact comments on the stream I was watching yesterday.
It's Manc run now
I blame fan media. Any old chump with a voice is trumpeted to the skies now and the value of their job title is overblown.Even if they have fuck all of any interest to say, or worse they're just skilled at hyperbole.
Seems like journalism nowadays is just posting a bunch of non-entities tweets.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
.Nah this is a more general decay of journalism. Goes beyond football or sport. Pretty common for articles to be churned out on the basis of 3 tweets.
I just read Ginis interview in the Guardian - about idiots on social media blaming him for our bad form last season, when the reality was he was busting a gut to make himself available to play - week in week out. You see it on here of course too.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]