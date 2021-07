Early days obviously but like the looks of mo, mane, naby and the ox, konate was good today also. Looks to me like the long rest and the time to heal has done some of those lads an absolute world of good. Tsimakas looks more settled also.Get the same fire under bobby dazzler (likely i suspect) and fans back in and we will be a tough out. Its really too early by very far obviously but if naby and the ox can keep the level what an upgrade that is, gini who? oh that guy who passed backwards ya ya....