Pep's diaries on the official website have been interesting for those who haven't seen. Today's entry here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438144-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-five-ibou-the-tower-and-uno This part stood out to me:"Yesterday, I also heard a story that Mo and Harvey Elliott were sitting with each other in the dining area. Harvey had some bread and some fruit on his plate and Mo asked him how many slices of bread he’d already had that day. Harvey said one and Mo told him to only eat the fruit! Harvey told me, ‘I’m always learning from these guys!’ We have so many players who are helping the younger players and the new ones – you feel all the way through this camp that the talents are integrating, and I like that a lot."These are little things but matter so much according to me. Standards are set in these little things and a culture is subsequently formed. Great to see!