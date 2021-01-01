Anybody going to Austria for pre-season friendlies
Liverpool FC have confirmed a series of pre-season fixtures to take place in and around the team's training camp in Austria this month.
The matches will see Jürgen Klopps side play a mixture of limited-capacity and behind-closed-doors games alongside their training schedule.
All times BST
Tuesday July 20
Thirty-minute mini-games v FC Wacker Innsbruck (5pm) and VfB Stuttgart (5.45pm)
Behind closed doors
Friday July 23
v FSV Mainz 05 (5.15pm)
Greisbergers Betten-Arena, Grödig 3,500 capacity SOLD OUT
Thursday July 29
v Hertha BSC (7.20pm)
Tivoli Stadium, Innsbruck 15,000 capacity Ticket still available 24 euros.
Details on how supporters can attend Hertha Berlin games can be found here. https://www.oeticket.com/artist/liverpool-fc-hertha-bsc-berlin/
Supporters considering attending the matches are urged to check their local travel restrictions before purchasing tickets and be aware that in order to enter the stadiums, current regulations in Austria require fans to be able to provide a vaccination certificate, proof of a past COVID infection or proof of a negative COVID test from 24 hours prior to the game.