GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)

Samie

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 13, 2021, 05:53:41 pm
The 10 viewers are up in arms.

https://twitter.com/afneil/status/1437455760628371460

Its official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 13, 2021, 05:54:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2021, 05:53:41 pm
The 10 viewers are up in arms.

https://twitter.com/afneil/status/1437455760628371460

I'm sure Christopher Biggins is more than capable of filling that gap.
Fromola

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 13, 2021, 06:36:08 pm
Sets the match and then walks away. "It won't be like Fox News".
TSC

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 13, 2021, 09:07:14 pm
AndyMuller

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 14, 2021, 08:22:40 am
Fat headed arl boring miserable twat.
B0151?

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 14, 2021, 08:51:59 am
So did he have any intention of staying or was it just a case of getting a fat bag of cash to set it up.
CornerFlag

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 14, 2021, 09:05:31 am
Quote from: B0151? on September 14, 2021, 08:51:59 am
So did he have any intention of staying or was it just a case of getting a fat bag of cash to set it up.
Dingdingdingdingding
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 16, 2021, 03:06:20 pm
New fascist station incoming hosted by Piers Moron

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/sep/16/piers-morgan-hired-to-launch-rupert-murdoch-tv-station-talktv



Piers Moron hired to launch Rupert Murdoch TV station talkTV

Rupert Murdochs News UK has announced plans to launch a national television station called talkTV, which will be a rival to the floundering GB News and provide a platform for the return of Piers Moron.

The company said talkTV will go on air early next year and be available as a stream for Smart TVs and as a traditional television channel, with the company intending to spend the large sum required to secure slots on Freeview, FreeSat, Virgin Media and Sky.

News UK said it would hire some exceptional talent for the station. Bosses believe Morgan fits in that category and is the biggest name to have signed up to the project. He will also write a column for the Sun, a book for the Murdoch-owned HarperCollins, and have his show produced on Murdoch-owned channels around the world.

Murdoch said: Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

Although the company is insistent talkTV will not be a traditional rolling news channel and will also feature entertainment, documentaries and sports programming, the bedrock of its output is likely to come from current affairs discussions.

The channel is being built out of the companys radio stations which include talkRadio, talkSport, Times Radio and Virgin Radio. They already produce a substantial amount of video content at relatively low cost featuring presenters and guests talking in the studio.

Although News UK did not reference the channels political leaning in its launch announcement, the video material currently produced by talkRadio may provide clues. The channel repeatedly focuses on culture war topics and last month announced a programme counting down the biggest, daftest and most worrying examples of cancel culture in the UK and beyond, proving that just about anyone or anything can face the threat of being cancelled.

TalkRadioTV has already soft-launched on Smart TV featuring Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Trisha Goddard, Rob Rinder and Jeremy Kyle.

In a dig at GB News, which has endured a disastrous launch and lacks any regular news updates, News UK said there would be proper hourly news bulletins on its service.

The decision comes just five months after the companys chief executive Rebekah Brooks cancelled plans to launch a News UK TV service, arguing it could not be done on a profitable basis.

However, the disastrous launch of GB News appears to have played a role in convincing Murdochs company there is a gap in the market for a similar channel if the material is produced professionally.

News UK has been aggressively hiring big-name talent on large wages, having poached Chris Evans and Graham Norton from the BBC. The company often ties them into 360 deals, where staff work across multiple News UK outlets  such as a column in the Sun, a show on talkRadio, and a role in the companys television plans.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 16, 2021, 03:57:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 16, 2021, 03:06:20 pm
Piers Moron hired to launch Rupert Murdoch TV station talkTV

TalkRadioTV has already soft-launched on Smart TV featuring Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Trisha Goddard, Rob Rinder and Jeremy Kyle.

Why not just call it CuntTV and get it over with?

thaddeus

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 16, 2021, 04:04:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 16, 2021, 03:06:20 pm
However, the disastrous launch of GB News appears to have played a role in convincing Murdochs company there is a gap in the market for a similar channel if the material is produced professionally.
There's probably some logic there somewhere.  Maybe the early viewing figures before the dreadful quality turned more and more people off watching it??

It seemed to me though that GB News couldn't be bigoted enough for its core following so became more bigoted and lost everyone else.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 16, 2021, 03:06:20 pm
News UK has been aggressively hiring big-name talent on large wages, having poached Chris Evans and Graham Norton from the BBC. The company often ties them into 360 deals, where staff work across multiple News UK outlets  such as a column in the Sun, a show on talkRadio, and a role in the companys television plans.
Chris Evans has been known for being a self-absorbed cretin for a long time now but it still surprises me when well established, loaded celebrities sign up for this sort of thing.  Graham Norton as an Irish-born presenter and homosexual isn't exactly the sort of person News UK are known to champion, in fact the opposite.  When he moved from the BBC to Virgin radio it felt wrong and still does.
TSC

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 16, 2021, 05:52:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 16, 2021, 04:04:31 pm
There's probably some logic there somewhere.  Maybe the early viewing figures before the dreadful quality turned more and more people off watching it??



Hoping the early (first week) viewing figures of GB news were more down to curiosity rather than racists etc and subsequently both GB News and this new channel over estimated the extent of racists, etc, that have access to and interest in this sort of channel.
BarryCrocker

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 16, 2021, 11:16:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 16, 2021, 03:06:20 pm
New fascist station incoming hosted by Piers Moron

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/sep/16/piers-morgan-hired-to-launch-rupert-murdoch-tv-station-talktv



Piers Moron hired to launch Rupert Murdoch TV station talkTV

Rupert Murdochs News UK has announced plans to launch a national television station called talkTV, which will be a rival to the floundering GB News and provide a platform for the return of Piers Moron.


I'll be cancelling my Foxtel/Sky News subscription after 25+ years in the early new year. The loss of the PL & Champions League + Sky New After Dark (5-11PM) of rightwing nutjobs and now this clown coming to our shores means I'm out. The prodigal son, Lachlan has definitely grabbed the reigns of the business in his fathers image.
Fromola

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 17, 2021, 08:35:12 am
Good old Uncle Rupe to the rescue.
thaddeus

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 17, 2021, 08:47:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 16, 2021, 11:16:54 pm
I'll be cancelling my Foxtel/Sky News subscription after 25+ years in the early new year. The loss of the PL & Champions League + Sky New After Dark (5-11PM) of rightwing nutjobs and now this clown coming to our shores means I'm out. The prodigal son, Lachlan has definitely grabbed the reigns of the business in his fathers image.
We ditched Sky last year after years of mindlessly paying for it.  I don't watch much TV beyond football and the games I'm interested in are so spread across different platforms now that it's not worth the hassle.  The straw that broke the camel's back was all the Disney movies going to Disney+  ;D.

I wonder if the new show will take any 'talent' from GB News.  I would expect probably not as they're largely tainted but who knows?
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 20, 2021, 09:06:28 am
I've not paid for sports for decades now, just the freebie things like cl finals and occasionally I'll fork out for ppv on one of our games . I did think the break up of games to other channels was mental. It's just so much faff and I assume quite expensive. Oh I guess I watched a few  games via Amazon. That was good. Are they still doing them?
BarryCrocker

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 23, 2021, 03:30:37 am

Quote
Andrew Neil
@afneil
After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free to do, say whatever I want + never again be on GBNews. Couldnt be happier.
7:58 AM · Sep 23, 2021·Twitter for iPad
