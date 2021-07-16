The Norths former first minister Arlene Foster has joined British conservative television station GB News.Appearing on the broadcasters Political Correction show on Sunday, co-hosted by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, Ms Foster said she was very excited to be here with such an august number of people.The former DUP leader, who remains an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said she would be contributing to the station for two reasons. First of all, I see it as an opportunity to have space for civilised discussion in a meaningful way, she said.Very often political programmes are very short and snappy and there is not an opportunity to develop stories .The second reason is to bring Northern Ireland very much into the mainstream of UK politics.It is something I feel very passionate about . . . so that is the opportunity here in GB news and Im really looking forward to it.Last week, Mr Farage announced he was joining the recently-launched station, which has been beset with poor audience ratings and a racism row after broadcaster Guto Harri resigned in a fall-out over his taking the knee during a discussion about abuse of Englands black footballers.On joining the station, Mr Farage accused the British media of taking the same centre-left, liberal, woke, pro-cancel view on virtually everything and declared GB news would be unashamedly a patriotic television station.