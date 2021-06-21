« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)  (Read 2030 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,646
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #40 on: June 21, 2021, 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 04:28:56 pm
That's exactly what will happen - then others will watch it while their mates try and re-enact the bar scene from Porkys. Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong has already been used, so they just need to come up with a new one. I'm sure they will trawl a few episodes of the Simpsons for ideas too.

Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #41 on: June 21, 2021, 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 21, 2021, 05:01:22 pm
Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?

Douglas Ross got caught out by Mike Oxsmells on one of his Facebook Q&As.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #42 on: June 21, 2021, 05:49:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 21, 2021, 05:01:22 pm
Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?

If any of them get a mention on this weeks The Last Leg, we'll know you have been ringing in
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #43 on: June 21, 2021, 05:53:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 04:28:56 pm
That's exactly what will happen - then others will watch it while their mates try and re-enact the bar scene from Porkys. Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong has already been used, so they just need to come up with a new one. I'm sure they will trawl a few episodes of the Simpsons for ideas too.

Pat McGroyne.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,511
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #44 on: June 21, 2021, 07:17:55 pm »
Mike Oxmallandsoft.

Just my name, still thinking about a name for this shitshow pandering to the Scum/Mail/Express readers.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #45 on: June 21, 2021, 07:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June 21, 2021, 07:17:55 pm
Mike Oxmallandsoft.

Just my name, still thinking about a name for this shitshow pandering to the Scum/Mail/Express readers.

Reich here, Reich now?
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,497
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #46 on: June 21, 2021, 07:56:17 pm »
Ivan Ardon.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #47 on: June 21, 2021, 07:59:24 pm »
Diane O'Rea (Please, call me Di).
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #48 on: June 21, 2021, 08:50:28 pm »
That Dan Wootton is an absolute bellend. S*n wanker.

They go on about plurality of views and freedom of speech. Funny how the majority of the presenters are right wing with nobody on the left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #49 on: June 21, 2021, 09:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 21, 2021, 12:31:39 am
Well go on GB News for starters.

He had to resign from the National Trust for Scotland recently after tweeting support for David Starkey after his recent racist discussion with Darren Grimes.

He has a completely warped view of Scottish history and let it get into his documentaries (where he presents himself as a historian rathern than an archaeologist.

And member of the fruit loop band of unionists known as These Islands.
Well after campaigning for the Union... I don't suppose it matters that his tweet was before Starkey's interview and apparently he wasn't forced to resign from the National Trust of Scotland either...Fake News  :D
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #50 on: June 21, 2021, 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 21, 2021, 09:17:37 pm
Well after campaigning for the Union... I don't suppose it matters that his tweet was before Starkey's interview and apparently he wasn't forced to resign from the National Trust of Scotland either...Fake News  :D

Aye he was due to quit anyway....

I have no problem with people campaigning for the union. I spend half my life on here FFS, where most are unionists.

Apologies, it was before the interview, to Grimes asking him to tell Starkey he loves him. He retweets anti-BLM stuff and those taking the knee.

He's just an all round piece of work. Basically this guy with the ability to tone it down a bit for the cameras.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY</a>
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 21, 2021, 09:22:39 pm
Aye he was due to quit anyway....

I have no problem with people campaigning for the union. I spend half my life on here FFS, where most are unionists.

Apologies, it was before the interview, to Grimes asking him to tell Starkey he loves him. He retweets anti-BLM stuff and those taking the knee.

He's just an all round piece of work. Basically this guy with the ability to tone it down a bit for the cameras.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY</a>
Off topic but...
On the subject of Independence do you not worry about whether Scotland can afford it or not ?
I can't help thinking these last few years (price of oil fluctuating + Covid  ) might of bankrupted your country had you gained independence or at
the very least led to a sizeable decrease in living standards.

Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:50:38 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:21:08 am
Off topic but...
On the subject of Independence do you not worry about whether Scotland can afford it or not ?
I can't help thinking these last few years (price of oil fluctuating + Covid  ) might of bankrupted your country had you gained independence or at
the very least led to a sizeable decrease in living standards.

It's a complex question. I have no doubt it would be challenging to start with. I'm assuming it would have been particularly challenging for us during COVID if we had gone recently independent. Borrowing would likely have been more expensive etc. But you can't predict these things and just have to bite the bullet.

The oil thing - it's no doubt in decline in the North Sea. I work in the industry. We all know it, half of us have lost our jobs already. Scotland is nowhere near as reliant on it as people think though. When the price crashed in 2015, tax revenues from it plummeted, but GDP actually carried on growing. The onshore economy was growing fast enough to counter the decline in oil. Scotland is wealthier than all other parts of the UK apart from London, the SE, and sometimes the East of England.

I'm not an economist, and you can read one saying one thing and another saying the opposite. So I look at the basic fundamentals. Look at similar countries around us - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland etc. Every single one of them is considerably wealthier than Scotland but very similar in terms of climate, resources, development etc. So what is holding Scotland back? The life is being drained out of it by London. All our talent gets sucked away. The same applies to most of England. There seems to be absolutely no desire for proper change there though so needs must.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,094
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:21:57 am »
Plus it would be the biggest kick in the nuts of the Tories and Brexiteers.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • Klopptimist
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:30:09 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on June 21, 2021, 01:26:07 am
there was another one where this bloke was being interviewed via a video call and you could see his bare arse in the mirror behind him!!!

Seriously? That was literally just used a few weeks ago as a comedy device in This Time with Alan Partridge.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:30:09 am
Seriously? That was literally just used a few weeks ago as a comedy device in This Time with Alan Partridge.
yep it happened

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/gb-news-chaos-comedian-trolls-24336500
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 21, 2021, 07:59:24 pm
Diane O'Rea (Please, call me Di).
May Ophellia Titt

Warren Organ (was actually in school with a boy of that name)

Issac Hunt, Mike's younger brother
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:40:00 am
May Ophellia Titt

Warren Organ (was actually in school with a boy of that name)

Issac Hunt, Mike's younger brother
I have a liking for funny names, especially if real. There are real Di O'reas in the world. A friend taught a boy called Dwayne Pipe (which I love for its inclusion of a speech impediment). An old friend had a school teacher with the married name of Tess Tickell.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:01 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:02:11 pm »
There was that Irish politician Dick Spring
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm »
Warwick Hunt
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm
I have a liking for funny names, especially if real. There are real Di O'rea's in the world. A friend taught a boy called Dwayne Pipe (which I love for its inclusion of a speech impediment). An old friend had a school teacher with the married name of Tess Tickell.
My Dad worked with a chap by the name Dwayne Pipe so there must be more than one parent with a dubious sense of humour.

Through my work I have come across a set of twins who were named Ronnie and Reggie by their parents!  :butt


Edit - just seen Tess Tickell!! :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm »
I know a Theresa Green (what a wonderful world).
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
My Dad worked with a chap by the name Dwayne Pipe so there must be more than one parent with a dubious sense of humour.

Through my work I have come across a set of twins who were named Ronnie and Reggie by their parents!  :butt


Edit - just seen Tess Tickell!! :lmao :lmao
Another real me: Ms Anne Thropp

I wonder how this by accident rather than design. Of course, I expect that that this was a complete accident, but Shiloh Pitt is a God-given accident waiting to happen for anyone given to spoonerisms.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:16:00 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:50:38 am
It's a complex question. I have no doubt it would be challenging to start with. I'm assuming it would have been particularly challenging for us during COVID if we had gone recently independent. Borrowing would likely have been more expensive etc. But you can't predict these things and just have to bite the bullet.

The oil thing - it's no doubt in decline in the North Sea. I work in the industry. We all know it, half of us have lost our jobs already. Scotland is nowhere near as reliant on it as people think though. When the price crashed in 2015, tax revenues from it plummeted, but GDP actually carried on growing. The onshore economy was growing fast enough to counter the decline in oil. Scotland is wealthier than all other parts of the UK apart from London, the SE, and sometimes the East of England.

I'm not an economist, and you can read one saying one thing and another saying the opposite. So I look at the basic fundamentals. Look at similar countries around us - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland etc. Every single one of them is considerably wealthier than Scotland but very similar in terms of climate, resources, development etc. So what is holding Scotland back? The life is being drained out of it by London. All our talent gets sucked away. The same applies to most of England. There seems to be absolutely no desire for proper change there though so needs must.
Well it's a better answer than anything the Brexiters told me... Or to keep it on topic anything I'm likely to hear on GBeebies.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 