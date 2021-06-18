The trouble is though that in the age of the algorithms, the piss taking is playing into their hands. Every time you share a video of theirs on Twitter, even if it's to take the piss or complain about them, you send a message that it's something important and it drives engagement.



It needs ignoring.



Yep. That's the way social media algorithams work. People need to just ignore it.



Well, clearly, the channel is not going to be ignored. However, I do not see that as a problem because of the way discussion about it has developed (so far). If people get angry about the channel, this only encourages contrarians to support the channel. If, on the other hand, the channel is considered naff and is ridiculed, few people (and companies) wish to be seen supporting it. The British have a rich history on pile-on ridicule of persons, products, etc. Sometimes, it is unfair. Irrespective, it is often effective.