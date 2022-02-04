Its not on TV, was originally set for BT.
not sure if champions league same night prevents it from being on TV?
Am I right in saying if we go out against Norwich in the FA cup the United game will definitely be March 20th? If we progress against Norwich then could it be midweek, say Wednesday 16th?
I think this is right, obviously the dates aren't 100% accurate as if we got that far at least one of the CL legs would be a Tuesday and TV games etc Wed 16th Feb InterSat 19th Feb NorwichWeds 23rd Feb LeedsSun 27th Feb ChelseaWed 2nd Mar FA Cup 5th RoundSat 5th Mar West HamTue 8th Mar InterSat 12th Mar BrightonFREE MIDWEEK Sun 20th Mar Man Utd/FA Cup 6th Round21-29 Mar International breakSat 2nd Apr WatfordWed 6th Apr CL QFSat 9th Apr Man CityWed 13th Apr CL QFSat 16th Apr Aston Villa/FA Cup SFFREE MIDWEEK Sat 23rd Apr EvertonWed 27 Apr CL SFSat 30th Apr NewcastleWed 4th May CL SFSat 7th May TottenhamFREE MIDWEEK Sun 15th May Southampton/FA Cup FinalFREE MIDWEEK Sun 22nd May Wolves
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]