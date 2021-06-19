« previous next »
2021/22 TV Fixtures

Barneylfc∗

2021/22 TV Fixtures
June 19, 2021, 10:00:42 am
First 3 games will be televised

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/436636-reds-opening-three-premier-league-fixtures-to-be-broadcast-live

Liverpools opening three fixtures of the 2021-22 Premier League season have been rescheduled for broadcast purposes.

The Reds campaign starter at newly-promoted Norwich City will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday August 14 and will be shown live by Sky Sports.

Jürgen Klopps sides first Anfield clash of the term against Burnley will get under way at 12.30pm and be televised by BT Sport on Saturday August 21.

Chelseas visit to Merseyside on Saturday August 28 will now start at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports.


Cant find when the TV fixtures are announced for future games, although I've seen a few places suggest 5th July for September games
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2021, 10:27:14 pm
https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1405802965613547521?s=19

Away games with Everton and Leicester on Prime
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 11:10:46 am
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2179225

Period of matches    Provisional date of announcement
August/September   05-Jul-21
October                   06-Aug-21
November               16-Sep-21
December/January   11-Oct-21
February                 14-Dec-21
March                     24-Jan-22
April                       21-Feb-22
May                        04-Apr-22

redgriffin73

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 04:33:42 pm
TeddyTime33

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 05:27:42 pm
campioni

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 07:03:19 pm
Has there been any mention of whether or not away fans will be allowed to attend games from the start of the season?
AttaRed

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 07:15:27 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on July  5, 2021, 05:27:42 pm
Palace game stays 3pm too

Thanks for posting these. Changed jobs earlier this year, and requires me to work weekends, so need to get in early to book the days off! I never realised that they've announced those tv games.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2021, 07:53:33 pm
Quote from: AttaRed on July  5, 2021, 07:15:27 pm
Thanks for posting these. Changed jobs earlier this year, and requires me to work weekends, so need to get in early to book the days off! I never realised that they've announced those tv games.

Stick these dates in your diary to check fixture changes. They won't always be announced on the provisional dates, sometimes a day or 2 later.

anfieldpurch

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
July 6, 2021, 07:27:29 pm
I never understand why they don't just announce the first 3 months of fixtures changed in 1 go.. they're all announced before the first ball is kicked
Shanklygates

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 2, 2021, 05:30:08 pm
Didn't realised so many had been changed. Best get my diary out :D
paudie

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 6, 2021, 03:51:47 pm
Are the dates and times for the games in October due to be confirmed today?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 6, 2021, 04:00:32 pm
Quote from: paudie on August  6, 2021, 03:51:47 pm
Are the dates and times for the games in October due to be confirmed today?

Yeah the provisional date is today, but not guaranteed

They're out now
swoopy

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 6, 2021, 04:01:58 pm
Out now
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2207930

Man City (h) Sunday 3rd Oct 4.30pm - Sky Sports
Watford (a) Saturday 16th October 12.30pm - BT Sport
Man Utd (a) Sunday 24th October 4.30pm - Sky Sports (time TBC)
Brighton (h) Saturday 30th October - 3.00pm
redgriffin73

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 6, 2021, 04:07:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on August  6, 2021, 04:01:58 pm
Out now
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2207930

Man City (h) Sunday 3rd Oct 4.30pm - Sky Sports
Watford (a) Saturday 16th October 12.30pm - BT Sport
Man Utd (a) Sunday 24th October 4.30pm - Sky Sports (time TBC)
Brighton (h) Saturday 30th October - 3.00pm

Wonder why there's a potential time change for the Man Utd away game?

Oh, and don't we always seem to get that Sat 12.30pm after an international weekend?!
Shanklygates

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 6, 2021, 04:21:41 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  6, 2021, 04:07:09 pm
Wonder why there's a potential time change for the Man Utd away game?
It's League Cup week so maybe it we have to play on the Tues?
redgriffin73

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2021, 10:21:33 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  6, 2021, 04:21:41 pm
It's League Cup week so maybe it we have to play on the Tues?

Ah could be, I was reading it that they might just swap us with the 2pm game which also had an asterisk which I couldn't see the point of unless it was a policing issue after last season's fiasco.
stoz

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2021, 11:23:10 am
It won't be because of the League Cup. Its more likely to be due to possible protests. They'd probably look to switch it to a midday kick off if there was a chance there was going to be any repeat of last season.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 01:07:41 pm
November fixtures will hopefully be announced today
TeddyTime33

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 01:09:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 16, 2021, 01:07:41 pm
November fixtures will hopefully be announced today
hopefully
anitrella

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 05:09:35 pm
Nothing yet, would like an announcement today now that the ballots are out and I've got Arsenal
TeddyTime33

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 05:49:15 pm
Quote from: anitrella on September 16, 2021, 05:09:35 pm
Nothing yet, would like an announcement today now that the ballots are out and I've got Arsenal
don't worry the airlines, train companies and hotels have to get it first
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 05:53:37 pm
Quote from: anitrella on September 16, 2021, 05:09:35 pm
Nothing yet, would like an announcement today now that the ballots are out and I've got Arsenal

Can't see it being announced this late
stoz

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 16, 2021, 06:26:43 pm
These are only ever estimated dates. They are rarely announced on the exact date, and sometimes they are even announced earlier. 
RainbowFlick

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 19, 2021, 12:55:02 pm
as it is November looks a bit congested for us... somewhat tempted to book an AirBnB for about 10 days to avoid needing to travel 4 times :o
Alf

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
September 19, 2021, 10:11:14 pm
Due Tuesday, last I heard.
anitrella

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: Alf on September 19, 2021, 10:11:14 pm
Due Tuesday, last I heard.

Nothing yet
Schmarn

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 10:49:36 am

Still nothing. Not that it matters for booking trains as there are no advance tickets on Avanti anymore.

Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 10:55:12 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:49:36 am
Still nothing. Not that it matters for booking trains as there are no advance tickets on Avanti anymore.

The Premier League are a joke really. I've bought Arsenal tickets this morning, not even knowing if I can or can't go.

Their proposed date of announcement was 6 fucking days ago, and not a single word from them about what the delay is, or when we should expect to see the fixtures.

Blame Sky/BT all they want, but put it in the contract that the fixtures must be confirmed on the given dates, or else they have to pay extra for the product. The TV companies got money back during Project Restart, despite the fact that they still showed every game they had planned to, and all the games they didn't originally have.
redman1974

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:01:24 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:12 am
The Premier League are a joke really. I've bought Arsenal tickets this morning, not even knowing if I can or can't go.

Their proposed date of announcement was 6 fucking days ago, and not a single word from them about what the delay is, or when we should expect to see the fixtures.

Blame Sky/BT all they want, but put it in the contract that the fixtures must be confirmed on the given dates, or else they have to pay extra for the product. The TV companies got money back during Project Restart, despite the fact that they still showed every game they had planned to, and all the games they didn't originally have.

Arsenal will be Saturday 530pm
Schmarn

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:03:38 am
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 11:01:24 am
Arsenal will be Saturday 530pm

Any idea about Southampton? Its usually a Saturday 3pm
mckeown07

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:09:05 am
i have tickets for villa on 11th Dec and want to book flights from Ireland, villa have a game the following tuesday and we play the wednesday. should i assume the game will then be played on the saturday?
swoopy

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:09:51 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:12 am
The Premier League are a joke really. I've bought Arsenal tickets this morning, not even knowing if I can or can't go.


I really think the club need to look at this and stop selling tickets for matches before the date / time are confirmed. It'd be one way to stop people speculatively buying. I (and I'm sure others) also have the same issue of buying when you don't even know if you can go. I doubt they want to though so nothing will change.
swoopy

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:11:25 am
Quote from: mckeown07 on Today at 11:09:05 am
i have tickets for villa on 11th Dec and want to book flights from Ireland, villa have a game the following tuesday and we play the wednesday. should i assume the game will then be played on the saturday?

Never assume. They would move Villa's game to the Wednesday if they scheduled Liverpool v Villa on the Sunday.
Won't be confirmed until Mid-October.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:14:58 am
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 11:01:24 am
Arsenal will be Saturday 530pm

What is that based on? Are you confident enough to say you'll refund me the cost of flights from Belfast if it isn't?  ;D
