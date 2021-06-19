Still nothing. Not that it matters for booking trains as there are no advance tickets on Avanti anymore.



The Premier League are a joke really. I've bought Arsenal tickets this morning, not even knowing if I can or can't go.Their proposed date of announcement was 6 fucking days ago, and not a single word from them about what the delay is, or when we should expect to see the fixtures.Blame Sky/BT all they want, but put it in the contract that the fixtures must be confirmed on the given dates, or else they have to pay extra for the product. The TV companies got money back during Project Restart, despite the fact that they still showed every game they had planned to, and all the games they didn't originally have.