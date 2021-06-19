First 3 games will be televised https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/436636-reds-opening-three-premier-league-fixtures-to-be-broadcast-live
Liverpools opening three fixtures of the 2021-22 Premier League season have been rescheduled for broadcast purposes.
The Reds campaign starter at newly-promoted Norwich City will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday August 14 and will be shown live by Sky Sports.
Jürgen Klopps sides first Anfield clash of the term against Burnley will get under way at 12.30pm and be televised by BT Sport on Saturday August 21.
Chelseas visit to Merseyside on Saturday August 28 will now start at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Cant find when the TV fixtures are announced for future games, although I've seen a few places suggest 5th July for September games