Liverpools opening three fixtures of the 2021-22 Premier League season have been rescheduled for broadcast purposes.



The Reds campaign starter at newly-promoted Norwich City will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday August 14 and will be shown live by Sky Sports.



Jürgen Klopps sides first Anfield clash of the term against Burnley will get under way at 12.30pm and be televised by BT Sport on Saturday August 21.



Chelseas visit to Merseyside on Saturday August 28 will now start at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports.





First 3 games will be televisedCant find when the TV fixtures are announced for future games, although I've seen a few places suggest 5th July for September games