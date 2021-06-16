It is needed in front of all seats, especially in upper tiers. I was at the England Croatia game on Sunday and a guy fell out of the top tier and landed about 5 rows behind me. This must have been a 10m drop if not more as there are two tiers of boxes in between the tiers.



This was before the game and I have no idea what happened but the stadiums in the UK need bars between the seats. I have been to grounds around Europe and almost all the upper tiers have some form of rails where the stands are steep.



Yeah, that's what I mean. If it's a safety issue then put them in front of all the seats. Obviously it's a trial first.



I always said 'safe standing' was the wrong way to approach it/sell it. Only now is it being referred to as rail seating which is a lot less emotive.



I am guessing that was the incident mentioned in the news then, with a man being in critical condition.Absolutely right there should be rails in those top tiers. The top tier of the Main Stand is steep as well, and I´ve always thought the bar at the front to the tier below doesn´t look all that either.The increase in safety in terms of rails preventing people toppling into the rows below has to be pretty clear cut.But according to the TAW video posted by SOS above, one of the other saftey concerns is whether such rails will encourage persistent standing.That is a key difference, albiet I think a slightly disingenuous one as they are going to be trialling these in the parts of the stadium where they know everyone stands anyway. And if you have a rail than standing is surely removed as an issue of safety anyway?Also the difference between safe-standing and rail-seating is also that safe-standing holds out the possibility of having a ratio above 1-1 seat/standing space, whereas rail seating does not.Also, does the occasional person sitting in an area full of people standing in rail-seats itself pose a safety risk?