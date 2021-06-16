« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial  (Read 8661 times)

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #40 on: June 16, 2021, 06:53:16 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on June 16, 2021, 12:40:54 pm
Makes complete sense, the injures i've had over the years when celebrating is quite ridiculous. My 18st mate ended up falling on me when Wijnaldum scored his second against Barcelona. We both ended up two rows in front of where we were originally.

Add in VAR halting goal celebrations and that's Health and Safety sorted, no more of those irritating celebration injuries.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #41 on: June 16, 2021, 07:23:47 pm »
Good news, baby steps towards what we really want, but other clubs are doing it and think it's great we are.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #42 on: June 16, 2021, 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June 16, 2021, 06:53:16 pm
Add in VAR halting goal celebrations and that's Health and Safety sorted, no more of those irritating celebration injuries.

Or twice the number.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Kop 306
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #43 on: June 17, 2021, 09:27:52 am »
Quote from: number 168 on June 16, 2021, 06:53:16 pm
Add in VAR halting goal celebrations and that's Health and Safety sorted, no more of those irritating celebration injuries.
I know what you mean but we could have quite easily have hurt someone in front of us.

A rail in front of my seat isn't going to stop us jumping all over each other when celebrating but it will stop the chances of us falling on top of the little kid that sits in front of us with his dad and grandad.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #44 on: June 17, 2021, 09:46:05 am »
Normal seats with rails behind them? There isn't enough space for my knees the way it is, hope the rails don't take up the extra space. Sounds a bit like worst of both worlds to be honest :-\
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,344
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #45 on: June 17, 2021, 10:07:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 17, 2021, 09:46:05 am
Normal seats with rails behind them? There isn't enough space for my knees the way it is, hope the rails don't take up the extra space. Sounds a bit like worst of both worlds to be honest :-\

The rails will likely go down to the floor on the row in front with the seats fitted around this (where required) so it shouldnt impact leg space at all. The top of the rail will be higher than knee height so they wont get in the way either.
Logged

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #46 on: June 17, 2021, 10:56:17 am »
Quote from: number 168 on June 16, 2021, 06:53:16 pm
Add in VAR halting goal celebrations and that's Health and Safety sorted, no more of those irritating celebration injuries.

Instead we'll have people smashing their heads on the bars behind them, as they flop backwards into their seat when we miss a sitter!!!  ;D
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #47 on: June 17, 2021, 11:01:54 am »
Tottenhams, for example

Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #48 on: June 17, 2021, 05:59:55 pm »
It looks like seats have been taken out at the back of the Kop in preparation in this video featuring talk about the ARE redevelopment and rail seating.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HQ3lRqkr_8w&amp;t=15s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HQ3lRqkr_8w&amp;t=15s</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #49 on: June 18, 2021, 08:58:53 am »
If it's safer, why not (eventually) just put them in front of all or most of the 60,000 seats?

My concern is they'll clamp down on persisting standing in the Kop. Whenever the Kop is seated it's always quiet. All the big European nights, The Kop is stood throughout.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #50 on: June 18, 2021, 09:15:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 18, 2021, 08:58:53 am
If it's safer, why not (eventually) just put them in front of all or most of the 60,000 seats?

My concern is they'll clamp down on persisting standing in the Kop. Whenever the Kop is seated it's always quiet. All the big European nights, The Kop is stood throughout.
It is needed in front of all seats, especially in upper tiers. I was at the England Croatia game on Sunday and a guy fell out of the top tier and landed about 5 rows behind me. This must have been a 10m drop if not more as there are two tiers of boxes in between the tiers.

This was before the game and I have no idea what happened but the stadiums in the UK need bars between the seats. I have been to grounds around Europe and almost all the upper tiers have some form of rails where the stands are steep.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #51 on: June 18, 2021, 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 18, 2021, 09:15:34 am
It is needed in front of all seats, especially in upper tiers. I was at the England Croatia game on Sunday and a guy fell out of the top tier and landed about 5 rows behind me. This must have been a 10m drop if not more as there are two tiers of boxes in between the tiers.

This was before the game and I have no idea what happened but the stadiums in the UK need bars between the seats. I have been to grounds around Europe and almost all the upper tiers have some form of rails where the stands are steep.

Yeah, that's  what I mean. If it's a safety issue then put them in front of all the seats. Obviously it's a trial first.

I always said 'safe standing' was the wrong way to approach it/sell it. Only now is it being referred to as rail seating which is a lot less emotive.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,208
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #52 on: June 18, 2021, 10:03:04 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 18, 2021, 09:15:34 am
It is needed in front of all seats, especially in upper tiers. I was at the England Croatia game on Sunday and a guy fell out of the top tier and landed about 5 rows behind me. This must have been a 10m drop if not more as there are two tiers of boxes in between the tiers.

This was before the game and I have no idea what happened but the stadiums in the UK need bars between the seats. I have been to grounds around Europe and almost all the upper tiers have some form of rails where the stands are steep.

Only amazed something like that hasn't happened sooner, I remember when we equalised against City in the league Cup final and most of us toppled into the row in front, could easily have been a situation of people cascading down multiple rows and off the front of the stand.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #53 on: June 18, 2021, 11:45:25 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 18, 2021, 09:15:34 am
It is needed in front of all seats, especially in upper tiers. I was at the England Croatia game on Sunday and a guy fell out of the top tier and landed about 5 rows behind me. This must have been a 10m drop if not more as there are two tiers of boxes in between the tiers.

This was before the game and I have no idea what happened but the stadiums in the UK need bars between the seats. I have been to grounds around Europe and almost all the upper tiers have some form of rails where the stands are steep.

I am guessing that was the incident mentioned in the news then, with a man being in critical condition.

Absolutely right there should be rails in those top tiers. The top tier of the Main Stand is steep as well, and I´ve always thought the bar at the front to the tier below doesn´t look all that either.


Quote from: Fromola on June 18, 2021, 09:57:31 am
Yeah, that's  what I mean. If it's a safety issue then put them in front of all the seats. Obviously it's a trial first.

I always said 'safe standing' was the wrong way to approach it/sell it. Only now is it being referred to as rail seating which is a lot less emotive.

The increase in safety in terms of rails preventing people toppling into the rows below has to be pretty clear cut.

But according to the TAW video posted by SOS above, one of the other saftey concerns is whether such rails will encourage persistent standing.

That is a key difference, albiet I think a slightly disingenuous one as they are going to be trialling these in the parts of the stadium where they know everyone stands anyway. And if you have a rail than standing is surely removed as an issue of safety anyway?

Also the difference between safe-standing and rail-seating is also that safe-standing holds out the possibility of having a ratio above 1-1 seat/standing space, whereas rail seating does not.

Also, does the occasional person sitting in an area full of people standing in rail-seats itself pose a safety risk?
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #54 on: June 18, 2021, 03:03:44 pm »
If ever there was a clip to sell in the idea of rail seating its this one. You can see many go flying.

https://twitter.com/kevwalsh_/status/1248727763978194944
Logged

Offline davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
« Reply #55 on: June 19, 2021, 10:01:18 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 15, 2021, 04:29:13 pm
Hope it doesn't mean they clamp down on the rest of the Kop more to compensate, we've been getting away with it a lot in recent seasons once they realised we were actually helping the atmosphere.

I'm really surprised and pleased to see this news, but I had this thought as well - hopefully just my initial negative thinking.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
« Reply #56 on: June 21, 2021, 07:45:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 15, 2021, 04:29:13 pm
Hope it doesn't mean they clamp down on the rest of the Kop more to compensate, we've been getting away with it a lot in recent seasons once they realised we were actually helping the atmosphere.

Or maybe it'll normalise it a bit? And it'll continue?
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #57 on: June 22, 2021, 10:33:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 18, 2021, 09:57:31 am

I always said 'safe standing' was the wrong way to approach it/sell it. Only now is it being referred to as rail seating which is a lot less emotive.

Not sure I agree mate. Part of me would like to see us remove 'safe' and just call it 'standing'. We need to completely dispel the myth that Hillsborough was caused by standing, and that standing, per se, was ever unsafe.

I do get where you're coming from, though, like.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #58 on: July 31, 2021, 12:35:07 pm »
just seen Man United have setup their rail seating too, although their signs still say fans are meant to sit
Logged
YNWA.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #59 on: August 7, 2021, 11:48:55 am »
Looking at the pics of the Kop standing seats the Club have posted today, I was surprised.  I thought they were meant to be dual purpose, but looks like those areas can never be used as anything other than standing areas as you'd have the rails in your eyeline if seated.  Or is it an optical illusion and you can see over the top?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,421
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #60 on: August 7, 2021, 11:49:26 am »
No one sits there anyway
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,344
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #61 on: August 7, 2021, 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: MKB on August  7, 2021, 11:48:55 am
Looking at the pics of the Kop standing seats the Club have posted today, I was surprised.  I thought they were meant to be dual purpose, but looks like those areas can never be used as anything other than standing areas as you'd have the rails in your eyeline if seated.  Or is it an optical illusion and you can see over the top?

Pretty sure you can. Theyve been used elsewhere already and would be a pretty well known issue if you couldnt use seats as, well, seats.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #62 on: August 7, 2021, 12:00:05 pm »
Watch the latest TAW video on YouTube, John Giibbons is sat in one. The bar is probably at gut height when sat.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #63 on: August 7, 2021, 12:03:15 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on August  7, 2021, 12:00:05 pm
Watch the latest TAW video on YouTube, John Giibbons is sat in one. The bar is probably at gut height when sat.

Here https://youtu.be/jFRXYQI1zLI

Might possibly get in the way for kids? Looks totally fine for adults.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,421
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #64 on: August 7, 2021, 12:12:15 pm »
Quote from: emitime on August  7, 2021, 12:03:15 pm
Here https://youtu.be/jFRXYQI1zLI

Might possibly get in the way for kids? Looks totally fine for adults.

Kids will stand on the seats like they always do
Logged

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #65 on: August 21, 2021, 03:11:26 pm »
I didn't see any rails at the Anfield Road End today. I thought it was to be trialled here from the start of the season. Does anyone know the reason?
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #66 on: August 21, 2021, 05:59:50 pm »
Definitely wasn't any. Purposefully bought my ticket there to try it out (though I quite like it there anyway). Who knows.
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #67 on: August 21, 2021, 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: calvin on August 21, 2021, 03:11:26 pm
I didn't see any rails at the Anfield Road End today. I thought it was to be trialled here from the start of the season. Does anyone know the reason?

Not had chance to install it all, but I thought they were supposed to install before the start, obviously not had time.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,421
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #68 on: August 21, 2021, 09:58:12 pm »
Fucking brilliant these. Lean forward for a rest and they're there, lean back for a rest and they're there, sit down at half time and you've got something to rest your head against ;D
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #69 on: August 23, 2021, 10:43:08 pm »
Not installed in our seats but tested them out and totally agree with Welshred.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #70 on: August 24, 2021, 09:22:05 am »
Yeah they're spot on. Plus it gives you a coat rack in the sauna of the 300s.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,398
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #71 on: August 24, 2021, 11:59:51 am »
Quote from: Welshred on August 21, 2021, 09:58:12 pm
Fucking brilliant these. Lean forward for a rest and they're there, lean back for a rest and they're there, sit down at half time and you've got something to rest your head against ;D

Very jealous not to have them in my seat, I'm not match fit at all and was knackered by half-time ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #72 on: August 29, 2021, 08:02:50 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-58357046

Government plans to lift football standing ban

Quote
Plans to lift the ban on standing in the English Premier League and Championship are set to be announced by the government, the BBC has learned.
It is thought a handful of grounds will be able to use designated safe standing areas before the end of the season.
It would mean for the first time in over 25 years, fans of some top flight football clubs would be legally allowed to stand and watch their team play.
An official announcement is expected as soon as next month.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #73 on: August 29, 2021, 08:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on August 29, 2021, 08:02:50 am
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-58357046

Government plans to lift football standing ban



The Club really needs to get behind this,put and end once and for all to the narrative that the disaster happened because of standing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #74 on: August 30, 2021, 09:32:43 am »
Still no rail seats at the ARE. Maybe they'll be installed during the international break..
Logged

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #75 on: September 10, 2021, 02:40:31 am »
Quote from: calvin on August 30, 2021, 09:32:43 am
Still no rail seats at the ARE. Maybe they'll be installed during the international break..

Any update on this from anyone? ARE was supposed to be one of the areas to be converted to rail seating along with the back of the Kop.
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 187
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm »
The Athletic reporting safe standing trial for Premier League & Championship will start 1st Jan 2022
Logged

Online red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 187
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 