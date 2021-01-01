The Met Police was institutionally corrupt in the way it concealed or denied failings over the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, a report says.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57484219



Not sure if anyone had followed this but its utterly horrific the way his family have been treated. The corruption and putting the police reputation above the victims (yet again) is all to familiar



I'd recommend the podcast series Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder which is just incredible how it links into big stories over the following decades



Not followed it as closely as you, but I've read a little. It's terrifying - like all those police dramas you think are OTT actually aren't.Almost certainly he was murdered by gangland scum hitmen because he'd unearthed concrete evidence of the corruption between police and organised crime, which he was going to expose. Then the corrupt police deliberately sabotaged investigations to save their own crooked arses (with the complicity of those at the top, who were seeking to avoid damaging exposure of the widespread corruption).