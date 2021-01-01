« previous next »
Author Topic: Daniel Morgan Murder  (Read 175 times)

Daniel Morgan Murder
« on: Today at 02:22:20 pm »
The Met Police was institutionally corrupt in the way it concealed or denied failings over the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, a report says.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57484219

Not sure if anyone had followed this but its utterly horrific the way his family have been treated. The corruption and putting the police reputation above the victims (yet again) is all to familiar

I'd recommend the podcast series Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder which is just incredible how it links into big stories over the following decades
Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
Coincidentally I read a book co authored with his brother a few months ago.

The same level of corruption in South London detectives was vehemently denied by the Met in the Stephen Lawrence investigation - it can only be a coincidence that the investigation into that crime was a deeply flawed, surely?

The private detective agency and its principals then went on to form a mutually evil relationship with Murdoch's papers.

One thing that gave the family hope despite the five failed police investigations was the Hillsborough families battle against similar cover ups and the work of the Hillsborough Panel.
Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:22:20 pm
The Met Police was institutionally corrupt in the way it concealed or denied failings over the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, a report says.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57484219

Not sure if anyone had followed this but its utterly horrific the way his family have been treated. The corruption and putting the police reputation above the victims (yet again) is all to familiar

I'd recommend the podcast series Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder which is just incredible how it links into big stories over the following decades


Not followed it as closely as you, but I've read a little. It's terrifying - like all those police dramas you think are OTT actually aren't.

Almost certainly he was murdered by gangland scum hitmen because he'd unearthed concrete evidence of the corruption between police and organised crime, which he was going to expose. Then the corrupt police deliberately sabotaged investigations to save their own crooked arses (with the complicity of those at the top, who were seeking to avoid damaging exposure of the widespread corruption).
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:32:16 pm

Not followed it as closely as you, but I've read a little. It's terrifying - like all those police dramas you think are OTT actually aren't.

Almost certainly he was murdered by gangland scum hitmen because he'd unearthed concrete evidence of the corruption between police and organised crime, which he was going to expose. Then the corrupt police deliberately sabotaged investigations to save their own crooked arses (with the complicity of those at the top, who were seeking to avoid damaging exposure of the widespread corruption).

Not only did the corrupt police sabotage the investigation one of them went on 'Ill health retirement' and promptly took Morgan's job at Southern Investigations.
Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Not only did the corrupt police sabotage the investigation one of them went on 'Ill health retirement' and promptly took Morgan's job at Southern Investigations.


And the straight copper that Morgan had worked with was found a few years later having committed suicide in 'mysterious circumstances'.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:42 pm

And the straight copper that Morgan had worked with was found a few years later having committed suicide in 'mysterious circumstances'.

Another 'mystery'.

I always thought it strange how the Met quickly owned up to the institutional racism unearthed in the Lawrence enquiry but strenuously denied the corruption by low ranking detectives cocking up the investigation into the career criminals son.

Was that an ecumenical matter or a simple a Masonic cover up?
Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm »
And the DPP who decided to abandon the trial was... Keir Starmer
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Daniel Morgan Murder
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:33:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:23:22 pm
Another 'mystery'.

I always thought it strange how the Met quickly owned up to the institutional racism unearthed in the Lawrence enquiry but strenuously denied the corruption by low ranking detectives cocking up the investigation into the career criminals son.

Was that an ecumenical matter or a simple a Masonic cover up?


Well, the BBC article does include this para:

Quote
The panel also considered the possible impact of conflicting loyalties between the obligations of police officers who were freemasons and their professional role.

I half expect it'll disappear from the article later, as they will have received an *instruction*
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
