I put this thread in the Hillsborough Memorial Board last night but I don't think it's getting enough traffic so I'm putting it here. If the mods think it should be moved back then go ahead.
I've spent a lot of time since I joined RAWK a couple of months ago in the Hillsborough Memorial Board. I found the Dan Gordon film and I watched it a couple of nights ago as I hadn't seen it before. I wonder, especially now in the aftermath of the tv show ANNE , and now the #Hillsborough Law Now, if it would be a good idea to bump the thread about the film?
I know most on here have probably seen it but some of the younger/newer fans of Liverpool FC, or new members of RAWK and indeed viewers of ANNE might not have. I don't want to be seen as insensitive given that Anne was a hard watch, and this film will be just as difficult. I felt it was a necessary watch, for me anyway. There is information here that I never knew before. Like Duckenfield was only in the position three weeks before it happened and had no experience of football match control.
Here's the thread link and film link https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327502.0http://www.terrisus.com/misc/Hillsborough.mp4