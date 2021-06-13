« previous next »
Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough

Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021


At last! Now the Hillsborough trials have ended Dan Gordon's BAFTA award-winning film 'Hillsborough' can be screened.

It has been withdrawn for over three years and is now on BBC iplayer. Please copy and circulate widely! Thanks a million.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b07bgnkn/hillsborough




'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021
Thanks for that.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021
Many thanks Phil.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021
Thank you.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021
Great. Thanks.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021
Bump and thanks :thumbup
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 13, 2021

I wonder if ITV will now show 'Anne' (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9252090/) soon too?
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 14, 2021
We can't access this outside the UK. Does anybody know a way round that? There is a trailer on youtube but nothing else.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 14, 2021
Quote from: free_at_last on June 14, 2021, 11:33:36 am
We can't access this outside the UK. Does anybody know a way round that? There is a trailer on youtube but nothing else.

VPN?
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 14, 2021
Quote from: free_at_last on June 14, 2021, 11:33:36 am
We can't access this outside the UK. Does anybody know a way round that? There is a trailer on youtube but nothing else.

https://watchdocumentaries.com/hillsborough/

You can watch it here in perfect quality. Unfortunately this is not the updated version so it doesn´t go into the Prosecution case being thrown out.

Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 14, 2021
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 14, 2021, 01:12:43 pm
https://watchdocumentaries.com/hillsborough/

You can watch it here in perfect quality. Unfortunately this is not the updated version so it doesn´t go into the Prosecution case being thrown out.
Got it. Thanks.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 20, 2021
Thank you for the link Phil - appreciated.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 21, 2021
Quote from: PhilScraton on June 13, 2021, 12:37:58 am

At last! Now the Hillsborough trials have ended Dan Gordon's BAFTA award-winning film 'Hillsborough' can be screened.

It has been withdrawn for over three years and is now on BBC iplayer. Please copy and circulate widely! Thanks a million.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b07bgnkn/hillsborough





Had to stop watching that after about half an hour, too upsetting.......maybe come back to it later.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
June 21, 2021
Watched this when it was released first time around, good to know they've updated it will check it out again though it's a hard watch when you think all the injustice of it all
Dan Gordon Hillsborough Film
Yesterday at 10:22:42 am
I put this thread in the Hillsborough Memorial Board last night but I don't think it's getting enough traffic so I'm putting it here. If the mods think it should be moved back then go ahead.

I've spent a lot of time since I joined RAWK a couple of months ago in the Hillsborough Memorial Board. I found the Dan Gordon film and I watched it a couple of nights ago as I hadn't seen it before. I wonder, especially now in the aftermath of the tv show ANNE , and now the #Hillsborough Law Now, if it would be a good idea to bump the thread about the film?

I know most on here have probably seen it but some of the younger/newer fans of Liverpool FC, or new members of RAWK and indeed viewers of ANNE might not have. I don't want to be seen as insensitive given that Anne was a hard watch, and this film will be just as difficult. I felt it was a necessary watch, for me anyway. There is information here that I never knew before. Like Duckenfield was only in the position three weeks before it happened and had no experience of football match control. 

Here's the thread link and film link

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327502.0

http://www.terrisus.com/misc/Hillsborough.mp4


Re: Dan Gordon Hillsborough Film
Yesterday at 04:41:23 pm
I've never seen this, so thank you.
Re: Dan Gordon's film Hillsborough
Today at 03:19:56 am
