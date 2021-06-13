I put this thread in the Hillsborough Memorial Board last night but I don't think it's getting enough traffic so I'm putting it here. If the mods think it should be moved back then go ahead.I've spent a lot of time since I joined RAWK a couple of months ago in the Hillsborough Memorial Board. I found the Dan Gordon film and I watched it a couple of nights ago as I hadn't seen it before. I wonder, especially now in the aftermath of the tv show ANNE , and now the #Hillsborough Law Now, if it would be a good idea to bump the thread about the film?I know most on here have probably seen it but some of the younger/newer fans of Liverpool FC, or new members of RAWK and indeed viewers of ANNE might not have. I don't want to be seen as insensitive given that Anne was a hard watch, and this film will be just as difficult. I felt it was a necessary watch, for me anyway. There is information here that I never knew before. Like Duckenfield was only in the position three weeks before it happened and had no experience of football match control.Here's the thread link and film link