

Ive been thinking on possibly why Liverpool has been indifferent lets say



Could it be through the 1970s quite a few Liverpool players played for England, Keegan, Hughes, Neal, Thompson, Clemence plus a few with only a few caps here and there



But

1972 European Championship Failed to Qualify

1974 World Cup Failed to Qualify

1976 European Championship Failed to Qualify

1978 World Cup Failed to Qualify



Maybe if England had qualified and Liverpool players then had played pivotal roles such as scored great or important goals , great saves etc that young generation would of had memories or heroes from Liverpool doing it for England at major tournaments when the 70s is complete humiliation really



Come the 1980s the nationality of a lot of Liverpool players changed with more Scottish & Irish etc etc

So less players from Liverpool were selected for Liverpool plus the 1980s add in the political & social issues that arose in the city . Plus the stigma of Heysel from other fans



By 1989 we have Hillsborough no need to explain but by the early 1990s Liverpools fortunes slip and the dominant force becomes Manchester United who have a plethora of young England players over the next 10-15 years playing for England



Also during a period when players were at their most dislikable



Hard for a Liverpool fan to support England with loads of Manchester United players & the success they were having a hard pill to swallow



So since 1966 & Roger Hunt ,3 decades pass plus the 2000s so 4 really and a generation or two are lost from thinking about supporting England & have no affinity



This is a simplistic explanation but if you get what I mean



That might strike a chord for some people, I just don't know. Not with me personally though.I've just never been interested in International football, and as I've never believed in patriotism either, rooting for England in the football was never on my radar. I know we spoke about this before, but Liverpool gave me everything I ever needed out of the game anyway. If I wanted to see great players playing great football, Liverpool delivered. Trophies galore? Trips to exotic places if you wanted to go? Big groups of like-minded people to do all this with? Yep, Liverpool delivered on all of those things.I totally get why many lower league fans follow England everywhere, because they've not been lucky enough to see the things the likes of Liverpool and Man United fans have seen. Following England gives a lot of people at least the opportunity to travel and do what we've been lucky enough to do at club level for decades.When I was growing up in the 70s I remember there being something of a perception that following England was more of a Southern thing. Now I don't know how true that was, but I definitely remember the perception being there back then. I can't recall anyone I knew being interested in England, but everyone was mad on Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton where I lived.I also recall not particularly wanting LFC players to play for England (or their respective countries) back then too. One reason was the risk of injury possibly putting them out of what, for many of us, was more important club football games. Another reason being the endlessly critical English media and sections of the fanbase. Personally, I was just glad when our players came back uninjured and ready to go for LFC.The socio/economic aspects have been covered in depth by many on here so I won't retread old ground too much, but the North/South divide became something of a chasm in the 80s and millions of people up here felt alienated, ignored, abused and mistreated by the Establishment based in the South. Also, both the Union Flag and the Flag of St. George had been increasingly hijacked by the far-right, so that left many people feeling really uneasy about and mistrustful of what we now call 'flag shaggers'. Sadly, the far-right element did become enmeshed within England fan culture, or should I say big parts of it, and that helped turn an awful lot of people away from being associated with it all. When you have parts of the country already distrustful of the Establishment, a succession of governments, toxic nationalism and patriotism as well as deliberate inequality, then it's easy to see why some who already had a very thin attachment to the culture of the country they were born into, would distance themselves further from it all.Of course, The England football team no doubt just want to play football and are not doing so to represent any of those negative things/people I mentioned, but because they carry the 'England' name they are seen to represent English culture too. Just as Liverpool FC carry the name of our city, thus attract all manner of reactions based on that alone. Something Everton escape, simply because they are not the figurehead club of the city and do not carry its name. They aren't the focal point. We are, and we attract all the love and all the flak because of it, just as England will attract all the love and all the loathing on an international stage depending on how the observer sees prevailing English culture. Be that fan culture, political culture, attitude towards outsiders etc...I'm aware that I'm wandering a bit, but to be more to the point, I don't think a successful England back in the day packed with LFC players would have made much difference. Well, not to me anyway. I'm sure 'England duty' was an honour to the players themselves, but as a fan I found international football a boring chore and I just wanted our players back uninjured and hopefully not slagged off by what was always a dour, fickle and often vindictive English media.I find attachment important in life. If it's there, you feel it, if it's not, you can't fake it. For me, there was simply no attachment to England the football team or the general culture of the country itself when I was in my formative years. Lots of things since then have served to drive a bigger wedge between me and prevailing culture in this country. I was only born here by accident of birth. I take my inspiration from all sorts of people from all sorts of places. I see myself as European if anything, but more just a human being, a citizen of the world really.I think I said elsewhere on this topic, you could write a book on it and still not scratch the surface. It's incredibly complex, and people's reasoning will vary greatly.I've also had a love/hate relationship with the city I was born into and some of its culture, and it took me a long time to make my peace with it. I've always had a deep and strong attachment to my club though. It's brought me some of the best times of my life, and some of the worst too. Landing in Liverpool was just an accident of birth. One I sometimes rued, but one I'm now grateful for because there are some values here I share and am passionate about. As I said, attachment is a very important thing in life, but it's something real, or it just isn't there.Why are we talking so deeply about a football game? Well, because although football is a simple game, it also represents so much more in the minds of those who follow it. Culture, values, mindset and overall outlook really do come into it in a big way for the invested fan. To the bandwagon jumper in big tournaments, maybe it's just about being on the winning side. But for those who invest much of their lives into it come rain or shine, it's about so much more. Then, things get a bit more complicated.