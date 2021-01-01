« previous next »
Come on England!
Ive been thinking on possibly why Liverpool has been indifferent lets say

Could it be through the 1970s quite a few Liverpool players played for England, Keegan, Hughes, Neal, Thompson, Clemence plus a few with only a few caps here and there

But
1972 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1974 World Cup Failed to Qualify
1976 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1978 World Cup Failed to Qualify

Maybe if England had qualified and Liverpool players then had played pivotal roles such as scored great or important goals , great saves etc that young generation would of had memories or heroes from Liverpool doing it for England at major tournaments when the 70s is complete humiliation really

Come the 1980s the nationality of a lot of Liverpool players changed with more Scottish & Irish etc etc
So less players from Liverpool were selected for Liverpool plus the 1980s add in the political & social issues that arose in the city  . Plus the stigma of Heysel from other fans

By 1989 we have Hillsborough no need to explain but by the early 1990s Liverpools fortunes slip and the dominant force becomes Manchester United who have a plethora of young England players over the next 10-15 years playing for England

Also during a period when players were at their most dislikable

Hard for a Liverpool fan to support England with loads of Manchester United players & the success they were having a hard pill to swallow

So since 1966 & Roger Hunt ,3 decades pass plus the 2000s so 4 really and a generation or two are lost from thinking about supporting England & have no affinity

This is a simplistic explanation but if you get what I mean

I don't think that's it (and I was around in the 70s and heavily into my football)

I went to an England game at the old wembley, to be honest I wasn't arsed at all whether England won or not, it was that simple.
To be fair Paul it's really complex issue and there are a plethora of reasons going back a very long time - there clearly are footy related things but pollitical and socio/economic impact as well as the  bedrock make up of Liverpudlians which owes probably as much if not more to its Celtic Irish, Welsh and long standing ethnicities than it does to English. If you go through VBG's posts you'll find he has gone to the trouble of trying to summarise some salient aspects. The simple fact is that for all the explanations it just is the case that many have simply grown to feel unEnglish like myself or always have felt it like VBG. There's been no conscious decision. It just is.
It's a process of alienation, that is a slow and complex process that occurs over years. A feeling of not being part of something, a tribe, a society, an accepted reaction, a feeling, an expectation, a collective hope.

Whilst I may not be part of Irish, Welsh or Scottish society I can be outside those societies without being alienated. When you are inside something but still do not feel a part of it then that alienation is a conscious feeling. I think first generation immigrants may feel outsiders without being alienated, I suspect (and I stand to be corrected) that 2nd, 3rd or 4th generation immigrants are more likely to feel this, especially if they have the experience that they are not accepted because of a characteristic identified by others, principally skin colour. This may have been diluted but it was probably something that sat beneath the 70s riots.
That might strike a chord for some people, I just don't know. Not with me personally though.

I've just never been interested in International football, and as I've never believed in patriotism either, rooting for England in the football was never on my radar. I know we spoke about this before, but Liverpool gave me everything I ever needed out of the game anyway. If I wanted to see great players playing great football, Liverpool delivered. Trophies galore? Trips to exotic places if you wanted to go? Big groups of like-minded people to do all this with? Yep, Liverpool delivered on all of those things.

I totally get why many lower league fans follow England everywhere, because they've not been lucky enough to see the things the likes of Liverpool and Man United fans have seen. Following England gives a lot of people at least the opportunity to travel and do what we've been lucky enough to do at club level for decades.

When I was growing up in the 70s I remember there being something of a perception that following England was more of a Southern thing. Now I don't know how true that was, but I definitely remember the perception being there back then. I can't recall anyone I knew being interested in England, but everyone was mad on Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton where I lived.

I also recall not particularly wanting LFC players to play for England (or their respective countries) back then too. One reason was the risk of injury possibly putting them out of what, for many of us, was more important club football games. Another reason being the endlessly critical English media and sections of the fanbase. Personally, I was just glad when our players came back uninjured and ready to go for LFC.

The socio/economic aspects have been covered in depth by many on here so I won't retread old ground too much, but the North/South divide became something of a chasm in the 80s and millions of people up here felt alienated, ignored, abused and mistreated by the Establishment based in the South. Also, both the Union Flag and the Flag of St. George had been increasingly hijacked by the far-right, so that left many people feeling really uneasy about and mistrustful of what we now call 'flag shaggers'. Sadly, the far-right element did become enmeshed within England fan culture, or should I say big parts of it, and that helped turn an awful lot of people away from being associated with it all. When you have parts of the country already distrustful of the Establishment, a succession of governments, toxic nationalism and patriotism as well as deliberate inequality, then it's easy to see why some who already had a very thin attachment to the culture of the country they were born into, would distance themselves further from it all.

Of course, The England football team no doubt just want to play football and are not doing so to represent any of those negative things/people I mentioned, but because they carry the 'England' name they are seen to represent English culture too. Just as Liverpool FC carry the name of our city, thus attract all manner of reactions based on that alone. Something Everton escape, simply because they are not the figurehead club of the city and do not carry its name. They aren't the focal point. We are, and we attract all the love and all the flak because of it, just as England will attract all the love and all the loathing on an international stage depending on how the observer sees prevailing English culture. Be that fan culture, political culture, attitude towards outsiders etc...

I'm aware that I'm wandering a bit, but to be more to the point, I don't think a successful England back in the day packed with LFC players would have made much difference. Well, not to me anyway. I'm sure 'England duty' was an honour to the players themselves, but as a fan I found international football a boring chore and I just wanted our players back uninjured and hopefully not slagged off by what was always a dour, fickle and often vindictive English media.

I find attachment important in life. If it's there, you feel it, if it's not, you can't fake it. For me, there was simply no attachment to England the football team or the general culture of the country itself when I was in my formative years. Lots of things since then have served to drive a bigger wedge between me and prevailing culture in this country. I was only born here by accident of birth. I take my inspiration from all sorts of people from all sorts of places. I see myself as European if anything, but more just a human being, a citizen of the world really.

I think I said elsewhere on this topic, you could write a book on it and still not scratch the surface. It's incredibly complex, and people's reasoning will vary greatly.

I've also had a love/hate relationship with the city I was born into and some of its culture, and it took me a long time to make my peace with it. I've always had a deep and strong attachment to my club though. It's brought me some of the best times of my life, and some of the worst too. Landing in Liverpool was just an accident of birth. One I sometimes rued, but one I'm now grateful for because there are some values here I share and am passionate about. As I said, attachment is a very important thing in life, but it's something real, or it just isn't there.

Why are we talking so deeply about a football game? Well, because although football is a simple game, it also represents so much more in the minds of those who follow it. Culture, values, mindset and overall outlook really do come into it in a big way for the invested fan. To the bandwagon jumper in big tournaments, maybe it's just about being on the winning side. But for those who invest much of their lives into it come rain or shine, it's about so much more. Then, things get a bit more complicated.

So many succinct points, T, but would just highlight the one above as being the most. To bow out on this thread and any other being organised, I will just add a final observation. Having read the David Conn piece in the Guardian regarding Southgate and his players. I sincerely hope and believe that some of those who have posted on here have similar beliefs in hoping this crusade enables England to become a more, tolerant, diverse and unified Country. There is little evidence to support that premise but I applaud those who support that notion as good enough reason to get behind this England team. Also, those who passionately believe that it is a blessed release after the shite we've all had to contend with regarding Covid and the Brexit fiasco. Again, noble sentiments, I hope it works for you.

However, there has been ample evidence of those who have wrapped themselves in the cross of St. George to denigrate and sneer at those, who for their own reasons and mainly to do with the attack on this City by English rulers over many years but as Timbo eloquently points out, in many of our own living memory, using right wing rhetoric to do so. I have been surprised and really disappointed by the response of some decent posters, to it. Don't know what the demographic of RAWK is but seems scouse contributors are on the wain. Far too many who purport to follow our club have little or no affinity to our City, either in it's past, its present, so, by defintion, its future. It's in their tone, their responses, or lack of, when genuine mitigation is put forward as to the reasons why someone cannot and will not toe the line. Disagree, understand, empathise, sympathise, dismiss but don't ignore as that can only mean one thing. You don't give a fuck. That, to me, has been the overriding theme during the back and forth of this thread.

You don't have to be from this City to support the reds. Many, many top drawer reds are from the length and breadth of this Island and beyond because first and foremost, they get the City and its people. They know it's all part of the same thing, the shared experience. You don't believe that, you think it's romantic nonsense? Then take your cross of St. George with you as you head for the exit. Can you have a wife and a mistress? Not following Liverpool you can't. Have your 'bit on the side', it's all exciting and fresh but you'll come skulking back, tail between your legs, when you realise that's all it was, a fucking fling with some English delight, who turned your head, fleeced you, then moved on.  :wave

Whilst I fully understand the issues you raise about not wanting to support your national team, your last paragraph seems like an unwarranted attack on many of your fellow reds. Are you suggesting that any Liverpool fan who wants to support their national team as well is somehow being unfaithful to Liverpool?
